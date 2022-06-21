Shop TODAY is editorially independent. Our editors selected these deals and items because we think you will enjoy them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Items are sold by retailer, not TODAY. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY.
Amazon Prime Day technically isn't until July 12 and 13, but the major e-retailer is dropping early deals starting June 21 through Prime Day. Keep checking our Amazon Prime Day coverage for all of the best discounts you can score on top products in tech, home, fashion and more, and scroll below to shop some amazing deals right now.
Score up to 73% off these early Amazon Prime Day beauty deals
Have you started packing for your next trip yet? We tracked down an early Amazon Prime Day deal on a genius folding LED travel mirror and a bunch of other summer travel essentials you'll need in your bag. Plus, we found a heat-protecting hair spray with over 25,000 perfect five-star ratings for under $8 and a new go-to eyeliner — or, as it’s officially named, “EYE-LIE-NER” — at 50% off.
- Megawise Pro Ceramic Ionic Hair Straightener Brush, $26.95 (was $49.99)
- Chi 44 Iron Guard Thermal Protection Spray, $7.99 (was $16.98)
- Furiden Hair Straightener, $55.24 (was $79.99)
- Elemis Superfood Night Cream, $32.75 (was $58)
- Cover FX Power Play Foundation, $32.95 (was $44)
- UV Gel Nail Lamp, $21.24 (was $32.99)
- Folding Travel Mirror, $26.72 (was $36.99)
- ROUUO Hair Dryer Brush, $36.99 (was $137.99)
- LED Light Therapy Face Mask, $69.99 (was $199.99)
- Haus Laboratories by Lady Gaga: Liquid EYE-LIE-NER, $10 (was $20)
Organize like a pro with these kitchen must-haves up to 50% off
Make space on your countertops with these organizational tools and must-haves from Amazon. From keeping your cabinets clutter-free with storage bins to saving space with kitchen hacks, your kitchen will receive the chef's approval after adding these hot necessities currently on sale.
- Fridge Organizer Bins, $16.99 (was $19.99)
- Utopia Pantry Organizer (Set of 8), $21.24 (was $25.99)
- Bayco Meal Prep Containers (Set of 8), $39.99 (was $47.99)
- SpaceAid Spice Drawer Organizer, $33.98 (was $52.98)
- Bamboo Silverware Organizer, $25.46 (was $39.99)
- Stackable Can Rack Organizer, $21.22 (was $32.99)
- Wire Storage Baskets, $33.56 (was $49.99)
- Colander Storage Bins, $27.24 (was $37.99)
- Reusable Storage Bags (Set of 12), $12.74 (was $14.99)
- Under-the-Sink Organizer (Set of 2), $22.94 (was $32.99)
- Mueller Kitchen Kettle, $24.97 (was $49.99)
Save up to 64% off pump sandals, weekender bags and more
Summertime is all about weekend getaways and long-awaited vacations, so now's the time to give your wardrobe the ultimate refresh. You'll want to pack your suitcase with all of the fashion deals Amazon is dropping — with discounts like 26% off T-shirt dresses, 27% off trendy one-piece swimsuits and markdowns on cute accessories like overnight bags and braided belts.
- Megnya Wadable Walking Sandals, $33.99 (was $49.99)
- Elescat Beach Floral T-Shirt Dress, $22.09 (was $29.99)
- Bolosta Canvas Weekender Bag, $35.69 (was $44.99)
- Sociala Ruffle One-Piece Swimsuit, $26.34 (was $35.99)
- Radmire Braided Canvas Belt, $13.99 (was $19.99)
- Astylish Corduroy Button-Down Blouse, $29.74 (was $41.99)
- Dream Pairs High Heel Pump Sandals, $28.04 (was $76.99)
- Adidas Tiro 21 Windbreaker, $33.70 (was $65)
- Fashion Puzzle Chevron Quilted Crossbody Camera Bag, $19.90 (was $32)
- Grace Karin Cropped Paper Bag Waist Pants, $28.04 (was $37.99)
Score up to 59% off fitness trackers, AirPods and more
Summer calls for plenty of outdoor movie nights, and you can master your backyard theater setup with a 50% discount on a mini Wi-Fi projector. Already have one? We found other can't-miss tech deals, including markdowns on portable speakers, Apple AirPods and more!
- Elephas Mini Wi-Fi Projector for iPhone, $74.99 (was $149.99)
- Miatone Outdoor Portable Bluetooth Wireless Speaker, $42.99 (was $59.93)
- SimpliSafe 5-Piece Wireless Home Security System, $143.99 (was $199.99)
- Apple AirPods Pro, $199 (was $249)
- Fitbit Inspire 2 Health & Fitness Tracker, $75.47 (was $99.95)
- Fire TV Cube, $69.99 (was $119.99)
- Zihnic Bluetooth Headphones, $26.99 (was $36.99)
- Udreamer Vinyl Record Player, $65.99 (was $159.99)
- Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 Android Tablet, $199.99 (was $229.99)
- Ultraloq Smart Lock U-Bolt Pro, $152.15 (was $219)
Transform your backyard with these early Prime Day home deals
With the official start of summer underway, it's time to spruce up your outdoor space to make the most of sunny days and warm weather. From hammocks to nostalgic pickleball sets, we've found everything you'll need for the best summer ever at a price that will make the whole family happy. You won't want to miss out on rare savings like the Samsung Station Dust Disposal, which is currently listed at just 99 cents short of its lowest price ever!
- Artpuch Sun Shade Sail, $50.14 (was $79.99)
- Vivere Double Cotton Hammock, $95.70 (was $139.97)
- Y-STOP Kids Pod Swing Chair, $33.99 (was $42.99)
- Pickleball Paddle Set, $39.99 (was $64.99)
- WolfWise UPF 50+ Pop-Up Beach Tent, $49.99 (was $79.99)
- Rubber Cal Red Daisy Flower Door Mat, $16.50 (was $34.90)
- 5-Piece Garden Tool Set, $16.99 (was $35.99)
- Honeywell 300-420CFM Portable Evaporative Cooler, $199.99 (was $259.99)
- Samsung Station Dust Disposal, $99.99 (was $199.99)
Don't miss out on up to 70% off air fryers, cookware and more
To make your kitchen prep more efficient, Amazon is dropping more Prime Day deals that are too sweet to resist. Score a chic set of pans or improve your pantry storage with the perfect clear containers — all at a major discount for a limited time.
- Geek Chef Air Fryer, $144.49 (was $299.99)
- Slow Juice Extractor, $119.99 (was $199.99)
- Duxtop Stainless Steel Pots & Pans Set, $186.99 (was $294.99)
- Whall Air Fryer Oven, $119.99 (was $399.99)
- MegaWise Vacuum Sealer Machine, $42.30 (was $89.99)
- Senbowe Vegetable Chopper, $19.54 (was $31.99)
- Control Kitchen Measuring Cups & Spoon Set, $16.99 (was $34.99)
- FRUITEAM 10-Piece Ceramic Cookware Set, $56.34 (was $99.99)
- Yabano Programmable Coffee Maker, $39.99 (was $69.99)
- Cereal Containers Storage Set, $25.40 (was $39.89)
FYI: Major Prime Day tech deals on Kindle, Canon and Toshiba
Looking to upgrade your home cleaning routine or step up your fitness game? We found some more early Amazon Prime Day tech deals to help you do that. You can score an Amazon Halo fitness tracker for less than $50, get more than $500 off a robot vacuum-mop combo and so much more.
- Amazon Halo Band, $44.99 (was $99.99)
- JBL Tune True Wireless In-Ear Noise Cancelling Headphones, $79.95 (was $99.95)
- Blink Outdoor 1 Camera Kit, $99.99 (was $134.98)
- Canon ImageCLASS Monochrome Wireless Laser Printer, $119.98 (was $315)
- MAMNV Robot Vacuum and Mop Combo, $169.89 (was $699.99)
- Shanje Luggage Scale, $11.79 (was $19.88)
- Toshiba 43-Inch LED 4K UHD Smart Fire TV, $229.99 (was $329.99)
- Kindle Paperwhite, $129.99 (was $159.99)
- Juylux Alarm Clock Night Light Bluetooth Speaker, $19.99 (was $36.99)
- Moolink Digital Picture Frame $84.99 (was $169.99)
Save up to 63% with early Amazon Prime Day home deals
If you were looking for a sign to upgrade your home, this it it. These early deals can help you treat yourself while saving up to 63% on home must-haves like storage, bedding and vacuums.
- Budding Joy Large Storage Bags (Set of 6), $25.49 (was $44.99)
- Hoover MAXLife Elite Swivel XL Pet Vacuum Cleaner, $129.99 (was $179.99)
- Zinus 12-Inch Green Tea Memory Foam Mattress, $313.10 (was $369)
- Hoperay Shredded Memory Foam Pillow, $29.65 (was $62.77)
- Fanci Poetry Safety Strap Locks, $9.58 (was $25.99)
- Cleverfy Aromatherapy Shower Steamers (Set of 6), $17.99 (was $22.99)
- Madison Park 7-Piece Bedding Set, $84.20 (was $169.99)
- Shark Vertex Cordless Stick Vacuum, $399.99 (was $499.99)
- ecozy LD200B Robot Vacuum and Mop, $203.99 (was $399.99)
- Elechomes Smart Wi-Fi Air Purifier, $95.99 (was $119.99)
Complete your summer wardrobe with these early Prime Day deals
Prepping for a few Fourth of July barbecues and weekend events? Well, fireworks aren't all people will be eyeing when they see you rocking this summer dress we found on deal for 30% off. To complete the look, accessorize with huggie earrings, slip-on sandals and a beach tote — all on sale on Amazon right now!
- Akk Slip-On Memory Foam Tennis Shoes, $39.09 (was $69.99)
- Imily Bela Halter Racerback Tank Top, $23.79 (was $35.99)
- KuaCua Tennis Dress, $26.34 (was $30.99)
- Crochet Chiffon Tassel Cover-Up, $24.99 (was $38.99)
- Tarse 2-in-1 Flowy Drawstring Shorts, $35 (was $24.99)
- Esvan Water-Resistant Beach Bag, $25.49 (was $40)
- Merokeety Flutter Smocked Midi Dress, $33.99 (was $49.99)
- Alex Craft 14K Gold Plated Huggie Hoop Earrings, $12.74 (was $18.99)
- Peak Velocity Active Travel Pant, $18.23 (was $59)
- mysoft Cork Footbed Slip-On Sandal, $20.39 (was $29.99)
Alert: Up to 72% off must-have beauty items before Prime Day
Be honest — when was the last time you washed your makeup brushes? Luckily for you, we found a great early Amazon Prime Day deal on a bestselling makeup brush cleaner that does all the work for you. Plus, we spotted summer beauty must-haves like an ice roller under $13 and a skin care mini fridge that's discounted by over $100!
- Lavinso Foot Peel Mask 2-Pack, $16.95 (was $29.95)
- Anti-Aging Rapid Reduction Eye Cream, $19.99 (was $27.99)
- Crest 3D White Strips, $41.64 (was $52)
- Premium Makeup Brush Cleaner, $16.95 (was $29.99)
- No Heat Curling Rod Headband, $16.15 (was $24.99)
- Enther & LaFeel Makeup Brush Set, $9.96 (was $14.99)
- Hair Scalp Massager, $9.99 (was $35.99)
- MiroPure Hair Dryer Brush, $20.99 (was $49.99)
- LVARA Skin Care Mini Fridge, $119.99 (was $259.99)
- PUR Botanicals Ice Roller, $12.74 (was $22.99)
Amazon Prime Day early kitchen deals
Early Prime Day sales are bringing a selection of cookware, meal prep tools and kitchen essentials like a TikTok-approved coffee maker and handy air fryer to make your kitchen chef-approved — all for a significant discount.
- GE Drip Coffee Maker With Timer, $69 (was $99)
- Angry Mama Microwave Cleaner, $11.50 (was $21.32)
- GE Tilt-Head Electric Stand Mixer, $199 (was $299)
- GE Food Processor, $99 (was $159)
- GE 5-Speed Blender + Blender Cups, $79 (was $119)
- Tramontina Enameled Cast Iron Covered Round Dutch Oven, $57.54 (was $120)
- GreenLife 12-Piece Cookware Pots and Pans Set, $69.99 (was $99.99)
- Kitcher 3.5 Quart Air Fryer, $67.49 (was $89.99)
- KIEUN 6-Pack Cord Organizer, $11 (was $25)
- Prepara Herb Saver, $10.02 (was $20.16)
- NIUTA Instant Read Meat Thermometer, $15.29 (was $19.99)
- Glass Meal Prep Containers, $33.99 (was $39.99)
Prime Day early home deals
Whether you’re ready to upgrade to a smart vacuum, switch up your bedroom decor to match a new aesthetic or just eager to relax after a long day, these early Prime Day home deals are exactly what you’re looking for.
- Levoit 1.8L Humidifier, $40.99 (was $59.99)
- Shark IQ Robot Vacuum AV970, $299.99 (was $399.99)
- Samsung 90 Jet Cordless Stick Vacuum Bundle, $559 (was $799)
- Dirt Devil Quick Flip 12-Volt Cordless Hand Vacuum, $34.06 (was $43.99)
- Linen Market 3-Piece Reversible Duvet Cover Set, $34.80 (was $42.88)
- Amazon Basics Kids Sheet Set, $16.10 (was $19.39)
- Cacala 100% Cotton Pestemal Turkish Bath Towel, $14.49 (was $24.99)
- Ultimate Aromatherapy Diffuser & Essential Oil Set, $33.95 (was $69.95)
- Greenworks 24V 22-Inch Cordless Hedge Trimmer, $74.99 (was $139.99)
- MAMNV Robot Vacuum and Mop Combo, $169.89 (was $699.99)
Amazon Prime Day early beauty deals
From beauty basics like a 16-piece makeup brush set to hair hacks like the viral no-heat curling headband, we found some early Amazon Prime Day beauty deals you won’t want to miss. Here are the best beauty finds that the Shop TODAY editors are adding to our carts, including a natural-looking self-tanner set under $30 and summer essentials like sunscreen for the whole family at 52% off.
- Makeup Brushes Set, $13.59 (was $16.99)
- Cobor Under Eye Patches, $14.90 (was 20.99)
- Beauty By Earth Self-Tanning Lotion, $29.06 (was $44.99)
- NanoSteamer 3-in-1 Ionic Facial Steamer, $39.95 (was $49.95)
- Organic Aloe Vera Gel, $16.95 (was $24.95)
- Daily Dose Miracle Moisture Spray Leave-In Conditioner, $16.99 (was $24.99)
- Bestope Makeup Brush Set, $7.99 (was $14.99)
- Banana Boat Sport Performance Sunscreen Spray Twin Pack, $12.47 (was $25.99)
- FairyBrave Waver & Crimper, $37.50 (was $49.95)
- Lolalet Claw Clips 8-Pack, $14.44 (was $21.99)
Amazon Prime Day early fashion deals
With the official start of summer happening today, we can’t think of a better time to shop the trendiest fashion finds of the season. From deep denim discounts to 50% off designer sunglasses, these are the markdowns we have our eyes on.
- Mitilly Summer Sleeveless V-Neck Swing Dress, $26.34 (was $39.99)
- Aurique High Waist 7/8 Yoga Legging, $12.08 (was $24)
- Concept 3 by Skechers Next Big Shine Sneaker, $17.75 (was $36.90)
- Amazon Brand Drapey Cardigan, $12.86 (was $34)
- Meraki Skinny High Waist Jeans, $12.30 (was $35)
- Anrabess One-Shoulder Romper, $34.84 (was 52.99)
- Ray-Ban Chromance Aviator Sunglasses, $164.50 (was $329)
- Furtalk Foldable Straw Hat, $21.24 (was $35.99)
- Sociala Crochet One-Piece V-Neck Swimsuit, $28.89 (was $39.99)
- Beautife V-Neck Collared Button Down, $21.24 (was 30.99)
Amazon Prime Day early tech deals
From Apple AirPods to smart home accessories, we've spotted tons of deals on must-have gadgets that are not to be missed. For example, right now, you can score a smart TV for as little as $90, snag a pair of Apple AirPods for under $100 and save up to 56% off Amazon devices. Here, we're sharing some of our favorite deals that you can shop now.
- Fire TV Cube, $69.99 (was $119.99)
- JBL Clip 4: Portable Speaker with Bluetooth, $59.05 (was $79.95)
- Fire TV Stick 4K Streaming Device, $34.99 (was $49.99)
- Echo Show 15 with Echo show 5, $249.99 (was $334.98)
- Beats Studio3 Wireless Noise Cancelling Over-Ear Headphones, $179.95 (was $349.95)
- Insignia 24-inch Class F20 Series Smart HD Fire TV, $89.99 (was $169.99)
- 4-Pack Airtag Case for Apple AirTag, $12.99 (was $21.99)
- JBL Tune Wireless Over-Ear Headphones, $64.95 ($79.95)
- Amazon Glow with Tangram Bits, $149.99 (was $329.98)
- Sony Wireless Bluetooth Portable Lightweight Compact Travel Speaker, $48.00 (was $59.99)