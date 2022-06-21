IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Amazon Prime Day early deals have started – what to shop now

From tech to fashion, we have all of the early deals worth grabbing right now.
TODAY Illustration / Getty Images

Amazon Prime Day technically isn't until July 12 and 13, but the major e-retailer is dropping early deals starting June 21 through Prime Day. Keep checking our Amazon Prime Day coverage for all of the best discounts you can score on top products in tech, home, fashion and more, and scroll below to shop some amazing deals right now.

Score up to 73% off these early Amazon Prime Day beauty deals

Audrey Ekman

6h ago / 7:22 PM UTC

Have you started packing for your next trip yet? We tracked down an early Amazon Prime Day deal on a genius folding LED travel mirror and a bunch of other summer travel essentials you'll need in your bag. Plus, we found a heat-protecting hair spray with over 25,000 perfect five-star ratings for under $8 and a new go-to eyeliner — or, as it’s officially named, “EYE-LIE-NER” — at 50% off.

Organize like a pro with these kitchen must-haves up to 50% off

Jannely Espinal

6h ago / 7:08 PM UTC

Make space on your countertops with these organizational tools and must-haves from Amazon. From keeping your cabinets clutter-free with storage bins to saving space with kitchen hacks, your kitchen will receive the chef's approval after adding these hot necessities currently on sale.

Save up to 64% off pump sandals, weekender bags and more

Danielle Murphy

6h ago / 6:55 PM UTC

Summertime is all about weekend getaways and long-awaited vacations, so now's the time to give your wardrobe the ultimate refresh. You'll want to pack your suitcase with all of the fashion deals Amazon is dropping — with discounts like 26% off T-shirt dresses, 27% off trendy one-piece swimsuits and markdowns on cute accessories like overnight bags and braided belts.

Score up to 59% off fitness trackers, AirPods and more

Emma Stessman

7h ago / 6:28 PM UTC

Summer calls for plenty of outdoor movie nights, and you can master your backyard theater setup with a 50% discount on a mini Wi-Fi projector. Already have one? We found other can't-miss tech deals, including markdowns on portable speakers, Apple AirPods and more!

Transform your backyard with these early Prime Day home deals

Kamari Stewart

7h ago / 6:13 PM UTC

With the official start of summer underway, it's time to spruce up your outdoor space to make the most of sunny days and warm weather. From hammocks to nostalgic pickleball sets, we've found everything you'll need for the best summer ever at a price that will make the whole family happy. You won't want to miss out on rare savings like the Samsung Station Dust Disposal, which is currently listed at just 99 cents short of its lowest price ever!

Don't miss out on up to 70% off air fryers, cookware and more

Jannely Espinal

8h ago / 4:56 PM UTC

To make your kitchen prep more efficient, Amazon is dropping more Prime Day deals that are too sweet to resist. Score a chic set of pans or improve your pantry storage with the perfect clear containers — all at a major discount for a limited time.

FYI: Major Prime Day tech deals on Kindle, Canon and Toshiba

Emma Stessman

8h ago / 4:48 PM UTC

Looking to upgrade your home cleaning routine or step up your fitness game? We found some more early Amazon Prime Day tech deals to help you do that. You can score an Amazon Halo fitness tracker for less than $50, get more than $500 off a robot vacuum-mop combo and so much more.

Save up to 63% with early Amazon Prime Day home deals

Kamari Stewart

8h ago / 4:42 PM UTC

If you were looking for a sign to upgrade your home, this it it. These early deals can help you treat yourself while saving up to 63% on home must-haves like storage, bedding and vacuums.

Complete your summer wardrobe with these early Prime Day deals

Danielle Murphy

8h ago / 4:38 PM UTC

Prepping for a few Fourth of July barbecues and weekend events? Well, fireworks aren't all people will be eyeing when they see you rocking this summer dress we found on deal for 30% off. To complete the look, accessorize with huggie earrings, slip-on sandals and a beach tote — all on sale on Amazon right now!

Alert: Up to 72% off must-have beauty items before Prime Day

Audrey Ekman

9h ago / 4:24 PM UTC

Be honest — when was the last time you washed your makeup brushes? Luckily for you, we found a great early Amazon Prime Day deal on a bestselling makeup brush cleaner that does all the work for you. Plus, we spotted summer beauty must-haves like an ice roller under $13 and a skin care mini fridge that's discounted by over $100!

Amazon Prime Day early kitchen deals

Jannely Espinal

10h ago / 3:29 PM UTC

Early Prime Day sales are bringing a selection of cookware, meal prep tools and kitchen essentials like a TikTok-approved coffee maker and handy air fryer to make your kitchen chef-approved — all for a significant discount.

Prime Day early home deals

Kamari Stewart

10h ago / 3:22 PM UTC

Whether you’re ready to upgrade to a smart vacuum, switch up your bedroom decor to match a new aesthetic or just eager to relax after a long day, these early Prime Day home deals are exactly what you’re looking for.

Amazon Prime Day early beauty deals

Audrey Ekman

10h ago / 3:16 PM UTC

From beauty basics like a 16-piece makeup brush set to hair hacks like the viral no-heat curling headband, we found some early Amazon Prime Day beauty deals you won’t want to miss. Here are the best beauty finds that the Shop TODAY editors are adding to our carts, including a natural-looking self-tanner set under $30 and summer essentials like sunscreen for the whole family at 52% off.

Amazon Prime Day early fashion deals

Danielle Murphy

10h ago / 3:07 PM UTC

With the official start of summer happening today, we can’t think of a better time to shop the trendiest fashion finds of the season. From deep denim discounts to 50% off designer sunglasses, these are the markdowns we have our eyes on.

Amazon Prime Day early tech deals

Emma Stessman

10h ago / 3:07 PM UTC

From Apple AirPods to smart home accessories, we've spotted tons of deals on must-have gadgets that are not to be missed. For example, right now, you can score a smart TV for as little as $90, snag a pair of Apple AirPods for under $100 and save up to 56% off Amazon devices. Here, we're sharing some of our favorite deals that you can shop now.