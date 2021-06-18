You won't believe how cute and affordable these Walmart dresses are

Shop Today was paid by Walmart to create this article. Shop TODAY gets a commission on sales from products purchased through our links.

Ready for a summer wardrobe refresh? So are we! We’re looking to give our dress collection a bit of love but finding cute and affordable styles shouldn't mean having to spend a fortune. Luckily, we recently came across a plethora of options from Walmart with Walmart Plus — from midis and maxis to T-shirt dresses and flirty florals — and simply couldn’t resist sharing them!

Whether you want to spend $15 or $50, we’ve found something for every size, every personality and, most importantly, every budget. As an added bonus, you can also save on shipping and get most delivered in a jiffy if you’re a Walmart Plus customer!

Best Walmart Plus summer dresses under $15

Hoping to stay cool and look cute this summer? Time and Tru’s Ruffle Sleeve Dress is a versatile piece that can be dressed up or down, depending on your mood. For instance, we’d pair it with canvas sneakers and a crossbody bag on the weekend and add some wedge sandals and a tote bag for the office. At only $15, it’s a bargain-friendly multitasker!

Whether you’re running errands or relaxing in your backyard, a simple T-shirt dress is a comfy summer staple we can always rely on, and this one only costs $13. It’s available in four colors (our fave is the pink tie-dye) and would look adorable paired with canvas sneakers and a fanny pack for a day full of adventures.

This summer is shaping up to be a busy wedding season, but you don’t have to shell out a ton of dough to look your best as a guest. This stunning $11 Scoop dress is proof of that and has a beautiful floral print that we can’t stop staring at. The long, sheer sleeves and side cutouts are two other stunning details that we’re also loving.

Switching up your wardrobe for summer doesn’t have to cost you a fortune! This high-low dress from No Boundaries will only set you back $11, so if you want to pick up a few colors, we wouldn’t blame you. Looking for inspiration? You can’t go wrong with a cheery summer yellow!

Sleeveless dresses are a wardrobe staple that can help you beat the heat when the mercury rises, but they can also be worn with a denim jacket on cooler summer days. This plus-size swing dress from Terra & Sky comes in four colors (we adore the deep purple hue) and will arrive at your doorstep in a snap thanks to speedy Walmart+ shipping.

Best Walmart Plus summer dresses under $20

Confession: Ever since Jenna Bush Hager wore that stunning jean jumpsuit on TODAY last month, we’ve been kind of obsessed with all things denim. So, when we saw this flirty dress that only costs $17, we instantly added it to our Walmart+ shopping cart. It’s lightweight and has the most subtly chic tiers. Plus, it’s a great way to get in on the denim trend without breaking our budget.

This time of year, we’re all about soft fabrics and loose garments that let us focus on comfort, and this $19 sleeveless dress is checking off all the boxes. The bargain-friendly frock comes in nine prints and patterns, and there’s something for every personality, from polka dots to vibrant florals.

Fun travel tip: If you hate worrying about wrinkles, pack your suitcase with plenty of pleated, ruffled and ruched styles. This tiered jersey dress from Max Studio is at the top of our summer vacation shopping list and comes in blue, yellow and red shades. Luckily, its original $20 price just dropped to $9, so we might just treat ourselves to all three colors!

Sassy in stripes! At only $18, this short-sleeved mini dress is a total steal and has plenty of attitude to boot. It comes in five striped patterns and offers a flattering, relaxed fit. Our favorite detail of all? The side pockets!

On days when you feel like wearing sweatpants but have to look a bit more polished, you can always slip into something like this basic T-shirt dress. It’s effortless yet can easily be upgraded with the right accessories (think: a metallic belt, wedges and a nice bag), making it a must-have multitasking closet staple.

Best Walmart Plus summer dresses under $25

This maxi dress from ZXZY is available in just about every color of the rainbow — 13 shades to be exact. We’re always cautious with maxi dresses since so many of them are way too long but were impressed to find that this one was easy to walk in when paired with a short wedge.

Whenever we add a new dress to our collection, we like to select something that can be worn through multiple seasons, and this $23 style certainly fits the bill. We’d rock it with flip-flops or gladiator sandals in the summer, then break out our booties and tights in the fall when the temperature drops.

Subtle details like a mock neck and clean lines take this otherwise relaxed dress up a notch. The $22 style comes in six colors and can easily work as a standalone piece or be layered underneath a sleek blazer for a night out on the town. Plus, if you’re searching for the perfect ensemble but only have a few days to shop, Walmart+ speedy shipping will definitely come in handy.

Life’s a beach! Or at least, it sure feels like one when you’re wearing this relaxed maxi dress that practically screams “summer!” The soft, lightweight style comes in four gradient colors (our favorite is the purple) and can be worn on its own or as a cover-up.

Looking for a dress that will take you from barbecues to the beach and beyond? Consider your search complete! Terra & Sky’s $23 maxi dress comes in five colors and has several standout features like a keyhole back, smocked bodice and side pockets.

Best Walmart Plus summer dresses under $50

Want to match with your mini me this summer? Sofia Vergara has a gorgeous collection of Mommy and Me dresses, and we’re currently captivated by this vibrant island-inspired print midi style. The stunning green is eye-catching enough, but with the addition of ruffle straps and a sweetheart neckline, the fun frock really stands out from the crowd.

When we first spotted this polka dot mini dress, it was love at first sight. But once we tried it on, our adoration only grew deeper. The breezy style is ultra lightweight, making it ideal for sultry summer days, and has several sweet details, including subtle flutter sleeves and a flirty keyhole at the back. We were eager to slip into this fun style after ordering it — luckily, we didn’t have to wait long since it arrived in just two days with Walmart+ shipping!

Flirty in florals! We’re getting serious vacation vibes from this $32 ELOQUII dress. We can see ourselves rocking it with a blazer to fend off the frigid air conditioning at work, then showing off those fun puff sleeves and that sexy V-neck back at a dinner with friends.

Summer is the perfect time to have a little fun with prints, and this wrap maxi dress comes in two designs that will definitely turn heads. The flutter sleeves also rank pretty high on the reasons why we’re crushing on this one so much.

Every time we see a cheerful yellow dress, we can’t help but smile — and add it directly to our shopping carts. This one by Scoop has a carefree vibe with its loose and flowy fit, but the ruffles and lace add a chic touch that will make it easy to rock at a number of occasions this summer.

What are the benefits of Walmart Plus?

Much like other subscription services, Walmart Plus makes it easy to get all your shopping done without ever leaving your house. There are three ways you can try the service: a 15-day free trial, a month subscription for $12.95 or a $98 annual plan.

Once you sign up, you’re automatically eligible for a slew of benefits, including free shipping from Walmart.com (with no order minimum!) and member prices on fuel/gas. In select areas, you can also get groceries delivered for free from your local store with a $35 minimum purchase!

Last but not least, Walmart Plus members are able to check out with their phones while shopping in-store using the mobile scan & go feature.

