I don’t know about you, but after more than a year’s worth of Zoom happy hours, I’m ready for a normal summer — one that’s filled with backyard barbecues and patio picnics.

My husband, Dave, is equally excited to start entertaining again. He’s been eyeballing new grills, while our kids keep asking for a splash pad. As for me, I’m itching for a misting fan to keep us cool during those extra-hot days.

With the warmer months in full swing, we're looking to refresh our space with backyard dining essentials just in time for hosting an incredible summertime get-together. And we're turning to Walmart for all of our needs — from patio umbrellas that fit a uniquely shaped space to cocktail dispensers big enough to serve a crowd.

However, since Dave and I are both procrastinators, we’ll probably wait until the last minute to make our purchases. Luckily, we have a Walmart+ membership, so we can get most of our backyard must-haves delivered fast, and can start serving up some meals sprinkler-side in no time.

Below, check out some of the items we can't wait to scoop up for summer. The best part? They're all available with Walmart+!

Best Walmart Plus Outdoor Essentials

Serve your favorite cocktail or mocktail in this shatterproof, BPA-free reservoir. It can hold up to 2.5 gallons and is designed to keep beverages cool all day long. Keep the dispenser locked into its base to prevent leaks and spills, then fill the stand with ice to keep your drink extra chilled.

If you’re in the market for a new grill, look no further than this smoker. The Pit Boss Classic comes complete with a digital control board, a flame broiler and 8-in-1 cooking capabilities. That means you can grill, barbecue, smoke, bake, braise, char-grill, roast or sear any meat to perfection.

No barbecue prep is complete without the proper tool kit. You’ll find everything you need in this grilling set, including a silicone basting brush, four steak knives, eight corn holders, tongs and more. All 20 pieces come in an aluminum case and are dishwasher-safe.

Durable and bold, this 12-piece melamine set is perfect for backyard meals. Mix-and-match the four bright colors to create your own funky set, or let everyone choose their favorite color. Complete with a dinner plate, salad plate and bowl, this set serves four.

If you have a large family or are throwing a party, multiple spaces to place food or drinks are important. Use this chic ceramic garden stool for an additional serving surface for buffet-style meals or as a side table for guests to balance their drinks. Plus, the elegant design will instantly upgrade any space.

You’ll be the most envied house on the block with this Wicker Bar Island. The set comes with two comfy barstools and a bar table that includes hidden shelves for storing all of your cocktail-making tools.

During the summer, you'll need something to protect from the sun while eating and Walmart shoppers rave about this half-round polyester umbrella that is designed to stand flush against a wall or door. As one reviewer wrote, “The size is perfect. I have a small patio and could not use a regular umbrella. The color stands out and I have received many compliments on it.”

If you're hosting a dinner party or just want to make s'mores, this fire pit provides ambiance and function. This durable model is made with a heat-resistant finish and can be used on a patio, grass or sand. Added bonus: It comes with a spark guard and is easy to assemble.

After an hour-long game of frisbee or spending a few minutes in front of a hot grill, this misting fan might just become your new best friend. The device is designed for outdoor use and offers three adjustable speeds to help keep you and your guests cool. It also creates a fine mist that can reduce the air temperature up to 25 degrees.

Creating the ultimate dining space means upgrading your decor. Brighten up your backyard with these waterproof butterfly solar string lights. Each pack comes with 12 lamp beads that provide up to eight hours of illumination at night.

Give your outdoor space a tropical feel, no matter what state you're in with this top-rated green leaf area rug. The decorative piece comes in three sizes and is designed with fade- and mildew-resistant olefin fibers. Plus, it'll protect your feet from a hot patio.

What are the benefits of Walmart Plus?

Much like other subscription services, Walmart+ makes it easy to get all your shopping done without ever leaving your house. There are three ways you can try the service: a 15-day free trial, a month subscription for $12.95 or a $98 annual plan.

Once you sign up, you’re automatically eligible for a slew of benefits, including free shipping from Walmart.com (with no order minimum!) and member prices on fuel/gas. In select areas, you can also get groceries delivered for free from your local store with a $35 minimum purchase!

Last but not least, Walmart+ members are able to check out with their phones while shopping in-store using the mobile scan & go feature.

