Gap's first-ever home collection at Walmart is the affordable crossover we need

The crossover we didn't see coming but are so glad that it's here? The Gap Home collection — which is available exclusively at Walmart.

The iconic fashion brand known for its top-notch denim and signature logo-embroidered hoodie is delving into the home space for the first time with the launch of an affordable collection that includes all things bedding, decor, bath and tabletop.

It was designed for the modern American home, which is all evident in the details. From dainty blue throw pillows and salad plates to plush accents on bathmats and comforters, it's the perfect collection for anyone looking to give their four walls a refresh — or even for the college student moving into a dorm room this fall.

Throw pillows start at $16 and the most expensive item in the collection, a king-size reversible comforter, is only $65, so you don't have to splurge in order to give your living space a makeover. Below, we rounded up all the best finds from the collection available at Walmart right now.

Gap Home collection at Walmart

Bedding

Inspired by the comfort and wash of your favorite pair of jeans, this denim comforter set is made from 100% organic cotton. It features ornate stitching on one side and a solid color design on the other, so you can switch it up whenever you need a bedroom refresh.

We’re seeing the popular ombre trend everywhere, and this comforter set is no exception. It’s another reversible option from the Gap Home collection that includes a plush comforter and two shams. An added bonus: The packaging it comes in doubles as a reusable laundry bag.

Not only is the yellow stitching on this sheet set perfect for summer, but the cool percale material is, too. They’re breathable and anti-microbial, so you don’t have to worry about unwanted odor on your fresh sheets.

The patchwork print on this soft quilt is designed with two colors on each side that work for any season. So you can add some style to your bedroom with a pop of blue in the summer, then flip it over to grey for the wintertime. It’s crafted from an organic cotton blend fabric that will stay soft and plush no matter how many times you curl up under it.

This vintage-inspired comforter is giving us a serious throwback. Like the rest of the comforters in this collection, this one is reversible — one side features a bold yellow floral pattern and the other reveals a subtler denim design.

Décor

Spruce up your couch with this boho throw pillow for an instant pop of color. It’s available for pre-order right now in Blue, Gray, Pink or Yellow.

Snag this set of two throw pillows to make your couch or bed feel even more plush. You can match it to any of the Gap comforters in the Home collection or choose from Blue, Gray, Yellow, Navy or Beige to perfectly pair with your living room furniture.

These curtains can either make a room feel lighter or darker, depending on the color you choose. Even better? You can opt to purchase the set with a blackout liner to help you stay cool this summer and keep heat from escaping in the winter.

Like a super-plush ottoman, this floor pouf is the perfect accent piece for any space, or for anyone that could use some extra seating in their home. It's made from recycled materials and comes in four neutral-toned color options that you can easily match with other home essentials from Gap's collection.

These decorative striped throw pillows can add the finishing touch to any room. Plus, they're made with a soft cotton shell and polyester fill, making them the perfect pillow for afternoon naps on the couch.

Bath

Soft on your feet, absorbent and non-slip — what else can you ask for in a bathmat? Make every shower feel like a spa experience and snag this find quick while you can. We have a feeling it will go fast.

This three-piece set includes a soap pump, toothbrush holder and soap dish that are all made with high-quality ceramic. The soft blue is made to match other bath items in the collection, such as select shower curtains and towels.

Made with organic cotton, these towels are fast-drying and absorbent. Each set of six includes two bath towels, two hand towels and two washcloths.

Add a pop of color to your bathroom with this striped shower curtain. It comes in a bold yellow design, a bright blue color, navy and gray.

Can't get enough of stripes? Swap your old bath towels with this fresh set that is available in Coral, Gray Navy or White.

Tabletop

Save precious cabinet space with these uniquely designed mugs. They're made so that they stack on top of one another for easy storage and are crafted from dishwasher-safe ceramic.

With a dreamy matte finish and white accent rim, this dinnerware set is a must for entertaining. Each four-person set includes dinner plates, salad plates, bowls and mugs.

These fun plates were practically made for entertaining. Each one is made from stain- and chip-resistant ceramic and, of course, are conveniently dishwasher- and microwave-safe. Plus, their minimalistic designs make them both worthy of everyday use and special occasions.

Grab these ceramic bowls to accompany the matching salad plates. We can already picture them on our table during the next family barbecue.

Much like the stoneware set, this ceramic set contains all of the essentials. It includes four dinner plates, four salad plates, four bowls and four dinner bowls that are crafted from high-quality porcelain.

