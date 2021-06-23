Our editors independently selected these items because we think you will enjoy them and might like them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

Amazon's biggest shopping event has finally come to an end, and if you followed all of Shop TODAY's Prime Day coverage, you most likely used the last two days to score major deals in fashion, beauty, tech and more! We wouldn't blame you if you're currently experiencing a shopping hangover — but for those still itching to shop and save, we found a secret side to Amazon that's offering discounts on hundreds of items. And unlike Prime Day, you can take advantage of these savings every single day.

Amazon Outlet, a section of the site that promises "overstock items at under-budget prices," is the site your fellow online shoppers don't want you to know about. And with deals like quirky and cute AirPods cases for less than $9 and the perfect swim trunks for summer marked down half off, who can blame them?

Where do these magical low prices come from? Amazon says the products in the outlet are a mixture of clearance markdowns and over-stocked inventory. Basically, their excess is our gain.

Our favorite place to search is the "Under $10" category, which is filled with steep discounts on literally everything. From a fruit-infuser water bottle to half-price kids' toys, we rounded up the best 20 deals you can shop right now.

Calling all Olivia Rodrigo fans! Add some sour to your music with this adorable Sour Patch Kids AirPods case — a perfect addition to your tween's birthday gift pile. But with a price tag of less than $7, you might want to grab one for yourself, too!

Get your feet summer ready with these exfoliating foot masks. At less than $7, this 3-pack is perfect for monthly treatments to keep feet looking fabulous in sandals and open-toe shoes.

Ask any mom, keeping up with kids' socks can be a full-time job! Thankfully, this 10-pack is less than $10 on Amazon Outlet right now. Stock up and worry less when you can't find those matches on laundry day.

This affordable natural peanut butter spread is perfect for packing a fast lunch or eating as an afternoon snack. And, at less than $4, you can feel great about saving money while noshing on a delicious and healthy treat.

We usually go to the dollar store to buy these giant plastic hair clips, but a set of eight colorful clips for less than $6 is a better deal than what most discount stores offer. Plus, Amazon reviewers say these are gentle on hair and sturdy enough to not fall apart after a few uses.

It's important to stay hydrated during the summer months, so do yourself a favor and grab this dual-layer sleeve that makes traveling with a water bottle easy. The pouch fits popular bottles like Hydro Flasks and Klean Kanteens, so there's a good chance you've already got a fit for it right in your kitchen.

Summer break may have just started, but back-to-school time will be here before you know it. Stock up on inexpensive school supplies on Amazon Outlet, like these AVERY highlighters priced at less than $8.

Tired of hearing kids complain that they're bored? This craft kit is less than $9 and comes with all the supplies your little ones need to paint and decorate their own birdhouse.

Brighten up rooms and patios with these colorful USB fairy lights, which feature 12 different lighting modes that you can easily change at the press of a button with a smart remote control.

Sure, it's hot outside now, but it won't always be! At less than $8, this zip-up fleece jacket is a great item to buy and store in a closet until it's ready to be worn in the fall.

This waterproof scrubber does it all, from cleansing to exfoliating the skin. It's also rechargeable and uses sonic technology to get your face squeaky clean.

Big-time crafters can shop these acrylic paint markers for less than $10. The fine-point paint pens are fast-drying and can be used on everything from rocks to mugs to canvas.

Stock up on swimsuits for summer with this deal featuring $10 swim trunks in a variety of colors. The Gopune beach shorts are made of quick-dry material, feature a drawstring waistband and are designed to be comfortable and breathable.

Dress your little one in these adorable baby and toddler caterpillar clogs for maximum summer cuteness. The shoes are non-slip, lightweight and are made with water ventilation features. You can shop the Blue and Yellow styles for less than $10.

Infuse your favorite fruits into your water with this inexpensive, on-the-go water bottle. It's portable and easy to clean — and at $8, it's an affordable way to motivate yourself to stay hydrated.

Got a "Ryan's World" fan in your home? These cute puzzle boxes contain a mystery figure, one vehicle and three fun accessories. And, at less than $8, they're perfect for stocking up on for road trips and rainy days.

If you haven't removed your makeup using a microfiber cloth, now's your chance to give it a try. Not only can these reusable cleansing cloths gently wipe away dirt and oil, they're also great for exfoliating the skin.

Have visions of floating in the pool this summer? Make your dreams a reality with this super-affordable hammock-style pool float. It features neck and leg supports and a mesh seat — guaranteed to offer the utmost rest and relaxation.

For more stories like this, check out:

Subscribe to our Stuff We Love and One Great Find newsletters, and download our TODAY app to discover deals, shopping tips, budget-friendly product recommendations and more!