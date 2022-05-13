Shop TODAY is editorially independent. Our editors selected these deals and items because we think you will enjoy them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Items are sold by retailer, not TODAY. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

Summer is just over a month away; so if you haven't started thinking about your warm weather wardrobe, now is the time. If you only want to live in ensembles that are chic, breathable and, of course, affordable, we're right there with you.

We just happened to stumble upon the treasure trove that is Old Navy's summer "faves" and found pieces that are checking all of those boxes — and they start at just $4. From breezy dresses to one-piece swimsuits, the retailer is giving us the perfect excuse to grab summer essentials before the season actually arrives.

Right now, you can also take 30% off your entire purchase (including clearance), so you can snag some extra savings at checkout. Keep reading to shop the stylish finds that caught our eye.

Old Navy summer clothes 2022

Keep cool in this sleeveless tank that is made from a soft-washed cotton. It also has vented sides at the hem to keep it breathable, according to the brand.

Hot days and cool summer nights call for layering. This tank comes in 12 different colors, so you can switch up your look every day of the week.

This bodysuit is going viral on TikTok for so many reasons — and we think it just might be the 2022 version of the exercise dress. So many sizes and colors are already out of stock (thanks, TikTok) so run, don't walk, to get your hands on it!

The biker short trend is just too comfortable to let go of. This stretchy style is a comfortable pick for busy days.

These vintage-inspired jeans sport a high-rise waist and are made with a cotton-blend denim that Old Navy says uses "20% less water than conventional wash methods."

Upgrade your flip-flops with this sandal-inspired style. You shop them in taupe, grey, black or white – the neutral colors that you can wear with practically anything.

Linen is perfect for summer. The breathable fabric is a warm weather staple, and we're loving that this pair comes in a range of bright colors that feel cheery enough for the season.

If you prefer to keep it simple, these chambray inspired shorts mimic the look of denim without the rigid feel of the fabric. The elastic waistband is another plus.

There's high-waisted, and then there's "Sky-Hi," according to Old Navy. The retailer says this fit turns the mom jeans trend into shorts, delivering a look that is both flattering and on-trend.

If you're into the distressed look, these '90s-inspired shorts give you the high-waist coverage you want but fun look of slouchy short-shorts. The brand says they're made with non-stretch denim, so keep that in mind before you add them to your cart.

A breezy T-shirt is something you can wear all year long. The draped fit and ribbed texture give this top the loungewear feel, but it is still stylish enough to wear out of the house.

Who can resist a one-and-done outfit? This vintage-inspired dress can be paired with your go-to white sneaker and a jacket for layering before you head out the door.

These stylish sandals have the look of leather but don't compromise on comfort, thanks to the cushioned footbed.

You can score this style of swim top in a few different colors for as little as $12 right now, but other patterns, such as the retro Multi-stripe and Wallflower designs, are also discounted.

Snag a pair of matching bottoms for as little as $10 to complete the look, thanks to a markdown of nearly 50%.

If you prefer a high-rise fit, some styles of these swim bottoms also start at $10 right now. You can shop them in sizes XS-4X.

A scoop neck and full lining make this one-piece both stylish and flattering — and you can snag it for $25. It is available in sizes XS-4X right now.

This flirty one-piece boasts moderate coverage and a non-functional tie-front keyhole (so you never have to worry about it untying). It's an online exclusive that is available in seven different colors and in sizes XS-4X.

This bright frock hits above the knee but provides high coverage for the moments when you're not in the water.

This chic sarong is also on sale right now and comes in two other fun floral patterns. It also doubles as an oversize wrap or scarf.

For more stories like this, check out:

Subscribe to our Stuff We Love and One Great Find newsletters, and download our TODAY app to discover deals, shopping tips, budget-friendly product recommendations and more!