New season, new shoes! We've been waiting all year to kick back and enjoy some fun in the sun, and we plan to do so in style with some of this year's hottest summer shoe trends.

But before adding a few new kicks to our collection, the Shop TODAY team consulted three stylists for their input on what trends to try right now. From fashionable flatforms to structured sandals, don't be surprised if you see everyone stepping out in these six shoe styles this season.

To make sure you have plenty of shopping options, we included a budget-friendly and splurge-worthy pick for each style.

Platform soles

Like a little bit of lift? This summer footwear trend will be right up your alley. "The platform sole is such a great shoe for comfort and height. It truly provides all-day comfort," Leesa Evans, a Hollywood costume designer and private stylist, told Shop TODAY.

Save:

Evans adores this open-toe flatform sandal with a fun bohemian vibe. The strappy design and solid sole offers plenty of support for this affordable shoe. Plus, it is a true multitasker that pairs well with dresses, pants and shorts alike. And it comes in five colors — our favorite is the leopard print.

Splurge:

If you’re hunting for a shoe that’ll last you through several fun summers, this wedge sandal is a worthy option that Evans totally digs. The platform wedge provides a solid base that makes schlepping around a breeze, but the multiple straps add a carefree touch of whimsy — and support.

Slide sandals

Slipping into a no-fuss sandal is one of the best parts about summertime! Both Evans and costume designer Mandi Line, who worked on the newest season of "The Bold Type," agree that slide sandals are having a moment.

"I think slides have become a thing, honestly, because after living in sweats for a year, we want simple and chic styles," Line told us.

Evans echoed her sentiments and gushed about how easy and breezy the style is for summer. "It gives every outfit an effortless feel and really speaks to my vision of a perpetual beach vacation. It also works well with everything from jeans to a kaftan," she said.

Save:

"Summer is all about sandals, and this year, it’s about sandals and comfort, so a classic shape with extra padding is the way to go. I personally always love a slip on," Evans said.

The Shop TODAY team has quickly fallen for this braided style that looks totally high end but only costs $28.

Splurge:

Line loves this fun slide for the warmer weather and said the light pink hue brings a smile to her face. "Dress these down for daytime with a great wide-leg low-rise jean or add them to a sexy nighttime all-black number to add a soft pop of color," she said.

Structured sandals

We adore our flip-flops, but sometimes you just crave a sandal with a bit more attitude. Structured styles like fisherman and gladiator sandals are invoguefor summer this year, and Line couldn't be more excited.

"You can wear these styles with a sweet summer dress or some dope Dickies pants, a white A-line tank and some gold chains," she suggested.

Save:

These flat brown leather sandals feature a squared toe and tie closure and practically scream "summer." Plus, the classic style is giving Line all the feels since she rocked quite a few similar pairs back in the day.

"It takes me back to when I was young, and we all love a nostalgic moment! It has an edge to it and a vintage vibe, and it's just all-around cool and effortless," Line said.

Splurge:

Gladiator sandals are one shoe trend that will never go out of style, but Line prefers ones that have an extra dose of attitude. “These sandals are gladiators with an edge! They can take a summer dress and make it ready to hit the town if you add some chunky silver accessories and a great bag,” she said.

Wraparound sandal

Little details can turn a shoe from basic to amazing, and Evans is jazzed about stepping into some wraparound (aka lace-up) sandals this season. "The wraparound is one of my favorites because it gives your outfit that extra-fashionable edge and is a great way to wear a strappy shoe that still gives support," she explained.

Save:

After Evans told us how much she appreciates a nice wraparound sandal, we couldn't help but agree that it's quite a sexy style. And we were thrilled when we came across this woven pair with sassy ankle ties. We're also quite fond of the price!

Splurge:

Not ready to ditch your breezy flip-flops? This hybrid style combines the carefree vibe of a flip flop and the stylish air of a wraparound sandal — and it's at the top of our summer shopping list. We can see ourselves pairing it with a midi dress or shorts and a T-shirt. Plus, we love the edgy chain detailing.

White booties

Booties for summer? You bet! If you feel like you're in a sandal rut, Line suggests stepping into a statement pair of white booties to switch things up. "I think it's all about wearing white where you never have before. Make a statement! I really think there are no limits to when you should wear white boots; just be yourself and take a risk," she said.

Save:

White booties aren't necessarily an everyday style, so if you're interested in trying the trend but want to save some dough, the Shop TODAY team found this fun pair that's on sale for $33! It's also available in two other neutral hues that will last you through every season.

Splurge:

Cut-out detailing seamlessly takes these edgy boots into the summer season, and Line told us she's simply enamored with the style. The strappy design and bold studs are just what you need if you're looking to make a statement with your look when the mercury rises.

Classic heels

After a year of lounging around in comfy styles at home, we're more than ready to step into some heels this season. Celebrity stylist Ali Mullin told us that she's all about a square-toe heel this season. "It can be so easily paired with a midi skirt, linen set, jeans or shorts," she said.

Save:

While chatting with Evans about a few other summer shoe trends, we learned that the stylist is loving anything nude or snakeskin for summer. "It goes with everything," she said. So, we were happy to come across this pair of snakeskin heels that fits our summer shopping budget. It also happens to have a comfy, shock-absorbing sole!

Splurge:

Want to treat yourself? Mullin recommends splurging on this pair of square-toe kitten heels from one of her favorite brands. "I have styled so many clients in ALOHAS in so many photo shoots." She adds they are "extremely well made and comfortable."

