Our editors independently selected these deals and products because we think you'll enjoy them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish-time. Learn more about Shop TODAY.

Another Amazon Prime Day has come and gone. During the two-day shopping extravaganza, we found savings on must-have items like AirPods and Instant Pots. But if you didn't check everything off your list during the big event, don't worry, there are still plenty of deals to peruse.

From TikTok-loved beauty products to robot vacuums, we scoured through all the remaining Amazon deals to find the ones that are actually worth your time.

Keep reading to see all of our picks. Or to shop deals by category, click on the links below:

Prime Day fashion deals still available

These bestselling leggings are super soft, squat-proof and even have pockets. Need we say more? Well, in case you need more convincing, they also feature a high-waist tummy-control waistband for a super flattering fit.

Keep your face shaded from the sun on hot summer days with this bestselling and stylish fedora. Thanks to its foldable design, it can easily be rolled up and packed away in your beach bag or purse when you’re not wearing it.

Whether you’re going on a run or simply running errands, these shoes will keep your feet feeling comfortable and supported. They have a foam cushioned midsole and a durable rubber outsole that’s built to last through plenty of wears.

Amazon beauty deals

Made with hyaluronic acid, this popular lip gloss will leave your lips feeling hydrated and is said to help them look noticeably fuller. It’s available in 15 shades, from light pink ice to rich and vibrant topaz.

Shrink zits overnight with these pimple patches. Made with calendula and tea tree oils, each pack comes with small, medium and large patches, to help you treat a variety of breakouts.

If you didn’t get the chance to grab this TikTok-favorite mascara during Prime Day, we have good news: You can still get a 22% discount on the beauty staple! And the lengthening and volumizing mascara isn’t just loved by people on the social media app, it’s also a popular pick among Amazon shoppers. It has more than 29,000 five-star reviews, with many people saying it stacks up to more expensive, luxury brands.

Make bath time more fun for your little one with this three-in-one wash. The bubble bath, shampoo and body wash is made for kids with sensitive skin and features a soothing lavender scent.

This makeup brush set was a TODAY reader favorite this Prime Day. And if you didn’t add it to your cart during the big event, you still can — and get nearly 70% off! The set comes with 14 brushes, including angled, round, concealer, eyeliner brushes and more.

If you’ve seen people using the gua sha technique on your TikTok page and have been itching to try it out for yourself, this is the perfect opportunity. This top-rated set, which comes with a jade roller and gua sha tool, is 40% off right now.

Amazon tech deals

Noise-canceling headphones usually come with a pretty hefty price tag, but right now you can get this pair for less than $40. They have more than 16,000 five-star reviews and feature a long-lasting battery life with up to 40 hours of playtime.

You can still get 20% off this TODAY Prime Day bestseller. The Fire TV Stick 4K Streaming Device will help you turn your TV into the ultimate streaming destination. Simply plug it in to your television to access tens of thousands of channels, apps and more.

Hot summer days are officially here and with the Google Nest Thermostat, you can stay cool (and save energy) all season long. It connects to most heating and cooling systems and can be controlled from your phone or laptop. It also turns itself down when you leave to help you save money on your energy bill.

Cut the cord and upgrade your headphones to the Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro. You can take calls or listen to music, all with high-quality sound. Plus, they're water-resistant to stand up against sweaty workouts or rainy days.

Meet all of your fitness goals with the help of this smartwatch from Garmin. You can use it to track energy levels, heart rate, stress, sleep patterns and more. The battery will last for up to seven days on smartwatch mode and you can download songs to the watch to listen to your favorite music, even when your phone isn't easily accessible.

Amazon home deals

You’ll stay cool even in the heat of summer with these cooling bamboo sheets. The breathable sheets wick away moisture, so they’re great for sweaty sleepers. The set includes a flat and fitted sheet as well as two pillow cases. You can choose between eight color options, all of which are on sale right now.

You can grab this Casper pillow for 10% off right now. The comfortable and supportive pillow has a breathable cotton cover that allows for increased airflow to keep you cool. It’s also resistant to clumping, so all you need to do is give it a quick fluff in the morning and it will bounce right back.

You can easily whip up individual portions of smoothies, sauces and more with this personal blender. It has a powerful motor that will blend fruits and vegetables in a matter of seconds.

Haven’t hopped on the air fryer train yet? This is the perfect opportunity to finally get the must-have kitchen gadget, thanks to this 10% discount on Instant Vortex’s 4-in-1 Air Fryer. You can air fry, roast, bake and reheat your favorite foods quickly — it requires little to no preheating time.

Breathe cleaner air at home with this air purifier from Levoit. It captures more than 99.9 percent of airborne particles like dust, smoke and pollen. You can keep it running overnight and set it to a quiet sleep mode, so you’ll barely even notice it’s there.

There were plenty of great vacuum deals to be had on Prime Day. But if you’ve been looking to upgrade yours, it’s not too late. You can still score 15% off this iRobot Roomba Robot Vacuum. It intelligently navigates your home to clean debris from carpets, floors and even in tight spots like corners and along your walls.

For more stories like this, check out:

Subscribe to our Stuff We Love and One Great Find newsletters, and download our TODAY app to discover deals, shopping tips, budget-friendly product recommendations and more!