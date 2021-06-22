Our editors independently selected these deals and products because we think you'll enjoy them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish-time. Learn more about Shop TODAY.

The first day of Prime Day, the annual shopping event created by Amazon, kicked off with a bang yesterday. We saw tons of impressive deals across all categories, from beauty to fashion. And day two of the 48-hour event is proving to be just as exciting.

In case you’re in need of some shopping inspiration, we’re highlighting the 13 deals that TODAY shoppers couldn’t stop buying during the first half of Amazon Prime Day. From an air fryer to an anti-frizz hair treatment, here are the deals that you’ll want to add to your cart now — if you haven’t already.

Amazon Prime Day beauty deals

With a concealer brush, eye shadow brush and more, this bestselling 14-piece set will help you perfect any makeup look. And it’s easy to see why this Prime Day deal is so popular: The pack is nearly 70% off, bringing the price down to just $11.

Say goodbye to summer frizz with this hair treatment from Color Wow. The formula uses a heat-activated polymer technology that makes your strands look sleeker and shinier and leaves them resistant to moisture and humidity. According to the company, the results should last through three shampoos.

This serum is infused with nourishing peptides, vitamins and amino acids that help your lashes look thicker and longer. The applicator has a soft brush tip that mimics that of a liquid eyeliner, so you can seamlessly apply it to your lash line.

The Essence Lash Princess False Lash Effect Mascara is already a TODAY shopper favorite, so it’s not surprising that people were eager to add the beauty favorite to their carts while it’s on sale for Prime Day. The mascara adds volume and separates lashes for a bold lash look.

Amazon Prime Day home deals

Cleaning the house doesn’t have to be stressful. At least, not when you have this robot vacuum that does all the hard work for you. That way, you can sit back and relax as it clears dirt, pet hair and more from your floors. It’s compatible with Alexa or Google Assistant, so you can start a cleaning session with just your voice.

Many people will tell you that an air fryer is a must-have kitchen gadget. And if you don’t already have one in your arsenal, you can get this smart option for 34% off during Prime Day. It has 13 one-touch preset cooking functions, so you can perfectly cook seafood, chicken, vegetables, French fries and more with the push of a button. You can also control the gadget and monitor cooking progress via the corresponding app on your phone.

Casper is known for its super comfortable sleep essentials and the brand’s signature Sleep Pillow is 20% off for Prime Day. It features an innovative pillow-within-a-pillow design — the inner pillow provides support while the fluffy outer pillow keeps you comfortable all night long. The entire thing is wrapped in a breathable cover that increases airflow, so you’ll never have to flip your pillow over in the middle of the night to find the cool side.

This versatile cleaning paste can be used to tackle everything from hard water stains to car scratches. Plus, it’s a TikTok favorite — the #thepinkstuff hashtag has more than 164 million collective views.

Amazon Prime Day tech deals

Turn your TV into a smart TV with this Amazon 4K Fire Stick. It’s Alexa-enabled, so you can use your voice to search for your favorite TV show, movie or streaming network. The best part? It’s 50% off for Prime Day.

Heading back into the office means leaving your furry friend at home alone for the first time in a long time. Thankfully, you can still keep an eye on them with this dog camera from Furbo. It has two-way audio, in case you want to remind your pup that he or she is a “good dog,” or offer a stern warning when you get a barking notification. You can also use the app to toss treats to your dog throughout the day.

If you’re making the switch to wireless headphone, AirPods are one of the most popular options out there. And right now, you can get the AirPods Pro for 24% off. They feature active noise cancellation and are sweat- and water-resistant.

Amazon Prime Day deals on summer essentials

This foldable hat can easily be rolled up and packed in your suitcase or bag to bring along for your next vacation or beach day.The super stylish hat comes in 10 colors, which are all marked down for Prime Day.

This extra large blanket is waterproof and windproof, so you’ll want to bring it along for all of your summer adventures, whether you’re headed to the beach or the park. It’s portable and easily folds down to fit into its small storage bag. Plus, it’s machine washable, which makes cleaning a breeze.

