Between expensive products and hours-long colorist appointments, keeping that fresh-out-of-the-salon shine can seem near impossible. When we want our locks to look flawless, we know to turn to Color Wow for top-notch hair care and styling products — a few of which, we've noticed, are currently available as Prime Day Exclusive Deals.

During Amazon Prime Day 2021, the annual shopping event created by Amazon, you can stock up on Color Wow's beauty-editor-loved formulas for up to 50% off. From a water-resistant root powder to an award-winning frizz-fighting spray, this brand has no shortage of products to help make you look and feel your best. And with ingredients that keep hair healthy and color intact, without any help from harmful chemicals like sulfates and parabens, we wouldn't blame you for shopping the entire Prime Day sale.

You don't want to skip out on savings like these, especially when Prime Day is turning self-care splurges into don't-miss discounts.

Amazon Prime Day Color Wow sale

Combat humidity while maintaining gloss and shine with this award-winning frizz fighter. The results resemble a mini-Keratin treatment, giving hair a long-lasting silky feel. And right now, you can add it to cart for 30% off.

There won't be any more need to rush to the colorist when roots start showing with this powerful cover-up. Apply the water-resistant powder and fill in hairlines to create the look of thicker hair. It comes in eight different shades ranging from platinum/light blonde to black and is going for just $17 during Amazon Prime Day — that's 50% off its original price.

The residue-free Color Security Shampoo will give you a deep clean while protecting your color. It is both keratin- and extension-safe, making it perfect for any and all hair types.

Every shampoo should be followed up with a good conditioner. The Color Security Conditioner will detangle and hydrate your hair while keeping your color fresh and vibrant. It comes in two formulas to help treat and protect both fine-to-normal hair and normal-to-thick hair. During Prime Day, you can score both the conditioner and shampoo for 30% off.

