Our editors independently selected these deals and items because we think you will enjoy them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

Toms has been creating comfortable footwear ever since the brand launched its first-ever shoe, the Alpargata, in the early 2000s. And back in June, the company made the classic style even cozier when it dropped the Alpargata Mallow, which reimagined the beloved design and added an ultra-cushioned, pillowy sole.

Now, Toms has taken it one step further and released two new versions, the Alpargata Mallow Puff and the Mallow Mule. The brand calls the Mallow Puff design, which debuted today, "a shoe of epic proportions." Both iterations feature the supersized sole of the OG Mallow along with a plush, quilted outer layer. Imagine all the comfort of your favorite pillowy puffer coat, but for your feet.

Pillow-like accessories as a whole are having a moment. We first noticed the trend when the Coach Pillow Tabby purse went viral on TikTok back in March, and since then, we've seen celebrities and TikTokers rocking puffy slides and other plush bags. So these shoes are another stylish pick for anyone who wants to get in on the craze.

But the Mallow Puffs don't just look on-trend, they also feature a lightweight and breathable OrthoLite Eco LT Hybrid insole, which is partially made from recycled materials. The bottom of each shoe is made from a flexible and durable material, which means that you can wear them for nearly any adventure.

Toms has always been known for its charitable business model. Earlier this year, the brand exchanged its one-for-one model (donating a pair of shoes for every one purchased) for a new philanthropic strategy, giving one-third of its profits to grassroots efforts that support three main pillars: mental health, access to opportunity and ending gun violence.

Both styles of the new shoes retail for $65 and are available on the Toms website and in stores nationwide.

Available in four colors, including color-blocked options in lavender and burgundy, these shoes are a stylish and fun pick. They'll pair well with jeans, shorts and just about anything else in your closet.

These mules are easy to slide on as you're headed out the door. The brand calls them, "half sneaker, half slip-on," so they can be worn for a range of activities. Get dark mustard, which is perfect for fall, or opt for the white ones, which will really make you look and feel like you're walking on a cloud.

For more stories like this, check out:

Subscribe to our Stuff We Love and One Great Find newsletters, and download our TODAY app to discover deals, shopping tips, budget-friendly product recommendations and more!