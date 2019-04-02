Get Stuff We Love Subscribe to our newsletter.

April 2, 2019

White pants can be incredibly chic — a crisp nod to breezy weather and carefree days ahead. For the average shopper, they can also be incredibly intimidating.

After all, they’re typically not as forgiving or resilient as their darker counterparts when it comes to providing coverage or, ahem, staying clean. We tapped style experts to share their top tips for shopping white pants (and rounded up some of our favorite styles) just in time for spring.

Find the Right Fit

The first thing to consider when looking for white pants is style which, according to Kelly Dillon, style expert and podcast host of Kickin’ Back with Kelly, isn’t one-size-fits-all. “A white skinny can look great on some, but a trouser-like fit, such as a bootcut or wide-leg culotte, will typically work for most body types,” she advised.

“High-waisted flares are especially nice for those wanting to create an elongated shape. Just make sure you tailor the length so there isn't any bunching at the bottom,” added Colleen Babul, stylist operations manager for Snap+Style Business, a fashion tech company that helps brands connect with their customers online.

Pay Attention to Fabric Thickness

Dillon said the next thing you’ll want to look at is fabric. “The stiffer and thicker the fabric, the more flattering the pant will typically be," she said. "Opt for a heavyweight cotton or denim which will better hold you in.”

A thicker fabric will also offer more coverage, which leads us to the common concern of transparency. As a general rule, you’ll want to try on pants to make sure they provide enough coverage. “If you can see the pocket liners, you will also probably be able to see your undergarments in the back, and if that's not the look you're going for,” said Gloria Cospito, a New York-based fashion stylist and image consultant.

Pick a Pure White for Easy Cleaning

Lastly, you’ll want to consider the shade, as more and more brands are offering a range of whites, creams and ivories. “Buying a pure white shade is the easiest to maintain because you can simply bleach them if you get them stained. You can’t bleach an off-white jean,” advised Dillon.

Now that you have a better idea of what to look for, browse some of our favorite white pants in a range of styles.

10 Best White Pants For Women

1. J.Crew Point Sur Wide-Leg Crop Jean, $115, J.Crew

Available in classic, petite and tall, this pant is beloved by J.Crew customers for its versatile and flattering fit.

2. Expert Pick: Topshop Jamie High-Waist Ankle Skinny Jeans, $70, Nordstrom

These five-pocket skinny jeans from Topshop have become a wardrobe staple for their easygoing style and flattering inseams. Customers recommend ordering a size up.

3. INC Wide-Leg, High-Waist Crepe Side-Zip Pants, $32 (originally $80), Macy’s

Upgrade your spring office attire with these high-waisted pants from INC International Concepts, which look great with a breezy blouse and heels.

4. Expert Pick: Madewell Emmett Wide-Leg Crop Jeans, $110, Madewell

No transparency here! Reviewers are raving about the coverage offered by these Madewell jeans, which go perfectly with your favorite tee and slip-on sneakers for weekends spent running errands or at the park.

5. Gloria Vanderbilt Women’s Amanda Classic Tapered Jean, $4-$107, Amazon

This tapered jean from Gloria Vanderbilt has racked up over 2,000 positive reviews on Amazon for a flattering fit, soft fabric and just the right amount of stretch. Some love them so much they’re stocking up just in case they ever run out!

6. Loft Roll Cuff Girlfriend Chinos, $40 (originally $60), Loft

These low-maintenance chinos from Loft have just enough stretch to feel comfortable without being too thin. They’re also machine-washable so you don’t need to worry about adding to your dry cleaning bill.

7. Expert Pick: Nicole Miller High-Rise Skinny Jeans with Buttons, $48 (originally $69), Neiman Marcus Last Call

This high-rise fit from Nicole Miller cuts off at the ankle, making it the perfect fit for your favorite spring sandals. The gold button details add an extra touch of flair.

8. Halogen Ankle Pants, $69, Nordstrom

These slim-fit pants from Halogen are chic enough for the office, yet casual enough for spring and summer happy hours. Scoop them up in regular and petite (they also come in eight other shades if you want to branch out).

9. Lane Bryant Allie Smart Stretch Crop Pant, $60, Lane Bryant

This versatile crop pant from Lane Bryant goes with just about anything (it has loops so we suggest adding a belt or scarf for a fun pop of color).

10. Everlane The Wide Leg Crop Utility Pant, $68, Everlane

While our experts suggest a true white shade for everyday pants, we also love this crop utility from Everlane in a bone white shade (which customers describe as ‘the perfect pant’) for special moments or when you want to switch things up.

