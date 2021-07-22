Our editors independently selected these items because we think you will enjoy them and might like them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

Summer fashion often means lighter clothes, sandals and lots of bright colors, but one staple we just can’t get enough of is denim dresses. If you’re apprehensive to try the summer must-have, don’t be. Denim dresses are usually made from a softer fabric than jeans, are lightweight and super comfortable to do everything from daily chores to going out to lunch with friends on the weekend.

We’ve rounded up 16 of our favorite denim dresses for the season to make your summer shopping a little easier. Best of all, there's plenty of options for petite and plus sizes.

Top-rated denim dresses

Be prepared to turn heads in this tasseled tunic dress from Amazon. Choose to rock it with a bold belt or fun sandals, or throw your favorite leggings underneath for a more modest look.

This short-sleeved denim dress has a distressed wash, cap sleeves and a full button-down front. It also comes in five flattering colors varying from white to army green and black. Note: Many reviewers said the dress runs small, so size up if you're in between sizes.

There’s nothing better than a dress with pockets, especially if it’s as cute as this tunic denim dress. Small details like the neckline buttons and rolled sleeves are visually intriguing while still maintaining its casual style.

Feeling blue about blue? This lightweight babydoll-style dress was made for you. The ruffled sleeves and crisscross-tied back are perfect touches for date night.

Can't get enough of your overalls? This playful light-wash dress from Target is the next best thing.

This sleeveless sheath dress is perfect for warm summer days. We love the little ties at the top of the shoulder and that the dress hits just above the knee. The light wash color is especially perfect for a beach day or a picnic in the park with your family. P.S. This dress also comes in plus sizes.

Maxi dresses are an effortless summer staple, so it's no surprise we're adding this lightweight denim number to our carts. The A-line style includes three roomy pockets and comes in five colors.

For those looking for a little more coverage in the front, consider this button-front apron dress from Gap. The adorable number has wider straps and a belted waist to make just about anyone achieve the perfect hourglass figure.

You still have some time to wear white before Labor Day rolls around, so why not do it in this trendy Target dress? Whether you're heading to an outdoor wedding or a casual bar crawl with friends, you're sure to get tons of compliments wherever you go.

Available in sizes up to 26W, this babydoll dress from Marée Pour Toi has flirty, modern details like tie sleeves and a square neckline.

This tiered midi dress from Madewell is the ultimate outfit for balmy summer days. After all, adjustable spaghetti straps, smocked bodice and a lightweight material are hard to resist.

The reversible Adria dress from Outland Denim is really two dresses in one. You can wear it with the buttons in the front or in the back and it'll still look just as good. The medium-wash dress goes just down to the knee and goes up to size XXL.

Go sleeveless with this J.Crew shift dress. Create an entire outfit with little-to-no effort with statement earrings or a fun hair accessory.

Yes, you can also rock the ombre trend in denim. This halter-style midi dress would be a great look for any summer wedding you're invited to.

Give yourself a little extra breathing room in this oversized H&M dress. If you prefer a more fitted look, just throw on a belt around your waist.

Feeling retro? With an exaggerated collar, pin tuck detailing and a button-front silhouette, this denim dress checks all the boxes.

For more stories like this, check out:

Subscribe to our Stuff We Love and One Great Find newsletters, and download our TODAY app to discover deals, shopping tips, budget-friendly product recommendations and more!