Target has long been a go-to spot for shoppers looking to stock up on all types of essentials, from back-to-school supplies to home decor.

But if you've never taken advantage of the retailer's vast style section, you're missing out. Target has stepped up its fashion game in the last few years, collaborating with big-name designers and upping its in-house labels — and the internet has taken notice. TikTok users, in particular, can't seem to get enough of the brand's impressive collection of affordable and stylish dresses.

The #targetdress tag has more than 24 million views on the app and it is filled with videos of people trying on Target dresses and showing off their impressive hauls after a trip to the store. There have been a range of styles blowing up on the app, from a perfect-for-summer shirtdress to longer, flowy options.

We rounded up some of the most stylish picks that we've found on TikTok, below. And the best part is, they're all under $40!

This chic polo dress has taken TikTok by storm. User @glestrud posted a video at the beginning of June telling her followers to "run to Target and get this dress." And it's clear that people listened. The video, which now has 1.6 million views, inspired plenty of other users to post their own try-ons. The form-fitting dress comes in four colors, including two striped options that are perfect for summer. Some sizes are already sold out, so you'll want to grab it while you still can.

"This is genuinely the most flattering item of clothing I own," wrote one reviewer. "I look so good and I feel so confident. If you are on the fence about getting this dress, this is your sign. BUY IT! I just ordered in another color!"

This stylish short sleeve shirtdress can be dressed up or down to suit nearly any occasion. @everiyla posted a video trying on multiple dresses, but this one was a clear commenter favorite. The dress hits just above the knee and even has pockets for all your essentials.

Reviewers say that this figure-hugging dress is flattering and comfortable — so it's not surprising that tons of TikTok users couldn't wait to get their hands on it. It features a ruched design and ties at the bottom, which reviewers say can be used to adjust the length of the dress if you want a little more coverage.

Ruched details are all the rage, as evidenced by this other TikTok-approved dress, which also features the popular design. This sleeveless option is great for hot, summer nights. And it'll pair perfectly with a classic denim jacket when the temperatures start to drop.

Exercise dresses have taken over TikTok, but some of the most popular options are pretty pricey. That's why user @maduhlineee was excited when she found this dress at Target. The affordable and comfortable dress is a great pick, whether you're working out, headed to the tennis courts or running errands. It has hidden spandex shorts underneath, which will help prevent uncomfortable thigh chafing.

TikToker Nicole Christine's video featuring this open-back dress has racked up more than 300,000 views. It comes in six colors including coral, mustard and black. And at just $15 for such a fashionable wardrobe staple, the price is practically unmatched. You can pair it with just about anything, from white sneakers to heels.

"I want to live in this dress," wrote one reviewer. "I feel so confident and comfortable wearing it. The neckline, the length, the sleeves — all perfection!"

User @loganraehill featured a green version of the dress in a video and paired it with a belt to complete the look. While that color is no longer available, you can still grab the popular dress in light or dark purple floral. The long sleeves offer a little more coverage than your typical summer dress, making it the perfect choice for dressy occasions, though the material is lightweight and flowy which will keep you from getting too hot.

