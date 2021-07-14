Old Navy has a secret section of fashion steals — and everything is $15 or less

Our editors independently selected these items because we think you will enjoy them and might like them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

While we here at Shop TODAY are always looking for sales that give us an excuse to shop, we're also on the lookout for great finds at everyday low prices — which is why we couldn't believe our luck when we discovered a $15-and-under section at Old Navy.

The retailer's "Everyday Magic" section is full of great basics and seasonal wardrobe staples at affordable prices that don't require any kind of code or membership to access. Though the section includes some items at discounted prices, you're sure to find an item at a "steal" price every single day, without having to wait for a sitewide sale.

With the summer season at its peak, we all could use a few extra pairs of shorts and short-sleeve tops to add to our closets, so we're turning to Old Navy to stock up on affordable summertime essentials. We rounded up some of the best T-shirts, dresses and shorts to shop below, so you can get in on some of the "magic," too.

A fun printed tee is a staple for every season, and we're loving this chic leopard style. You can also shop this slub-knit shirt for as low as $8 when you grab it in the Green or Tie-Dye Pink design.

In need of some breathable sleepwear for summer? You don't have to break the bank to find super-soft sets. These camis come in 10 different colors that you can mix and match with shorts you already own, or you can grab a pair of matching bottoms, too.

In the market for an easy, one-and-done summer outfit? This swing dress is the perfect style for the season. You can wear it alone on extra-hot days or toss on a denim jacket during those breezy summer nights.

Tanks are a favorite for summertime since they are easy to layer or style on their own. This style from Old Navy is anything but basic, as it is available in six different colors and even a leopard-printed design.

Owning a pair of breathable shorts is essential for staying cool on hot days. This linen-blend pair is not only made with a breathable material, but also boasts a high-waisted fit and vented sides. You can pair them with everything from tanks to sweaters.

Athleisure isn't going anywhere, and neon is one of the hottest trends this summer — so don't pass up on these shorts that combine the best of both worlds. With an elastic waistband, quick-drying fabric and a discreet interior pocket, they're perfect for traveling or lounging.

The daisy print of this dress is timeless and can pair with everything from white sneakers to sandals. The A-line shape also makes it suitable to dress up or down into the fall.

Switch up your look this summer with these printed shorts that you can pair with any tee in your closet. They're made from a cozy linen-blend fabric and feature a lightweight lining, as well as functional front pockets.

Who can resist a graphic tee? At just $8, the price is right with these casual tops from Old Navy. They're crafted with a soft jersey knit fabric that you might want to spend every day in this summer.

Everyone needs a plain white tee in their wardrobe, so don't miss the chance to snag this style for just $8. The fit is relaxed but not too loose, so you can easily pair it with shorts, jeans, skirts and more.

These printed tees have over 3,000 five-star reviews from shoppers who love the lightweight material and comfortable fit. Even better? Select styles are as low as $5.

