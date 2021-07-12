BaubleBar's $10 sale is finally here — we found the cutest pieces to shop

Our editors independently selected these items because we think you will enjoy them and might like them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

BaubleBar is known for its dainty statement pieces and celebrity-loved accessories, such as its bestselling Alidia Ring. Though their styles are often affordable, avid shoppers of the brand (including us!) never miss a chance to shop them on sale — because the finds are just too good to pass up on.

Luckily, the brand's "Now & Ten" event just went live this morning, so you can get your hands on chic accessories without having to splurge. The sale features some of BaubleBar's most "sought-after styles" — and even some new summertime additions — all starting at $10. Everything from hair pins to gold necklaces are getting some serious markdowns right now.

The best part? Most styles featured in BaubleBar's "Now & Ten" event go for $25 or less, so you can shop in-budget while stocking up on jewelry and hair pieces to go with summer outfits or even your return-to-office wardrobe.

The sale will officially come to an end on July 18, which might seem far away, but select styles are already going out of stock. We wouldn't put off grabbing a piece that catches your eye for too long, so to make it easier for you, we sifted through all the items featured in the sale and rounded up the best deals below. Keep reading to find the best markdowns on stylish resin hoops, tassel earrings, monogram necklaces and more.

Best BaubleBar "Ten & Now" event deals 2021

Accessorize in style with these initialed hair pins. They're covered in clear crystals and can be worn solo or stacked to spell out a monogram.

Resin jewelry is all the rage right now, and these dreamy earrings exhibit the trend in three different colors — Navy, Blond Tortoise and Blush. Our favorite feature is they don't require a backing to keep them in your ear, which helps them give off an all-around polished look.

Add a pop of color to your summer look with these mini statement pieces. The hypoallergenic tassel earrings are made with glass seed beads and gold-plated zinc. Normally, we'd have a hard time choosing between the Lavender and Pink styles, but with the current $24 discount, we might just grab both!

Try on this brightly beaded design and prepare to score some compliments. You can grab these drop earrings on sale right now for just $10 — a markdown of over 70%.

Modern meets vintage with these gold and metallic hoops. They are available a bright Ivory shade and a warm Tortoise style. The rounded, oversized silhouette makes for the perfect night-out statement piece.

Another popular monogram style, the Angela necklace is crafted from brass and enrobed in shiny gold plating. You can layer it with mini chains or style it alone.

This mixed media ring is mini but mighty in terms of style. It features both round and baguette-shaped stones for a unique design. And since they're almost half off during the annual Now & Ten sale, we recommend adding more than one to your cart, so you can stack multiple at a time!

One of BaubleBar's most popular styles is on sale right now for just $15. It comes in eight different colors, including Chartreuse and a fun mixed print, and is perfect for pairing with an off-the-shoulder top.

Whether you're a Disney fan or need a dose of nostalgia, this version of BaubleBar's bestselling bracelet is practically a steal. You can snag it for just $12 right now in over 20 different letters.

Featuring glass stones, gold-plated brass and a cute flower charm, the "All Smiles" bracelet is bright and cheery. It's a simple statement-maker that you can wear for nearly every occasion this summer.

You can mix and match the studs in this bundle or style them together for a complete look. Their small size makes them ideal for travel, and they even arrive in their own pouch that you can take on the go.

Delicate and dainty, you can save $18 on this chic piece during BaubleBar's sale. Choose from a bright Sapphire center stone or a White Topaz style — or treat yourself to both while this special discount lasts!

Sport your birthstone or take advantage of the affordable price tag and gift it to a friend so they can sport theirs. The cubic zirconia stone is complimented by gold-plated silver and adorned by a boxy chain.

