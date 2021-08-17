15 travel-size beauty steals under $25 from Sephora

Our editors independently selected these deals and items because we think you will enjoy them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

With so many cult-favorite beauty products on the market, it can be tempting to want to give each one a try. However, beauty isn't always the most affordable product category to indulge in.

Luckily, that's why travel-size items exist. You don't always need to have a flight booked for a reason to pick up a few mini versions of makeup and skin care favorites. If you're looking for a more affordable way to try out that setting spray or bestselling concealer you've had your eye on, travel-size is the way to go — especially before purchasing the pricier full-size package.

Whether you finally want to give that award-winning mascara a go, or you actually do have a trip lined up before the end of the summer, we rounded up some of the best travel-size beauty products under $25 at Sephora you can shop right now. Trust us, you won't want to go anywhere without them.

Bestselling travel-size beauty products under $25

With over 1,400 reviews and more than 273,000 "loves" from Sephora shoppers, this award-winning concealer might be one you're glad comes in a travel-size container — so you can refresh those under eyes while on the go. It comes in 30 different shades that provide medium coverage and can also be used to highlight and color-correct.

Big brows are in right now, and a brow gel is the perfect way to score some serious definition. This product from Anastasia Beverly Hills has over 38,000 "loves" from shoppers and features a long-lasting formula that sets and conditions your hair.

If you're wearing makeup under a mask to the office, you don't want to be without a setting spray. This mini version of Urban Decay's bestselling setting and finishing spray has over 11,000 reviews and a 4.4-star rating from shoppers that are saying it helps their makeup stay fresh all day, "even in the summer heat."

Everyone loves a head-turning lip moment, which is easy to achieve when wearing this shade from Charlotte Tilbury. It boasts a matte finish and a long-lasting formula, so you can sport the perfect nude lip all day long.

If you've mastered theat-home manicure, it might be time to stock up on some new nail polishes. All the shades from the Sephora Collection are just $5, so you can choose between satin, creme, high-shine, shimmer and glitter finishes without breaking the bank.

Who doesn't love a multitasking makeup product? Enhance your cheek and lip color with just a few swipes of this handy blush stick. It has over 96,000 "loves" from shoppers and is packed with skin-loving ingredients such as mango butter, avocado oil and apricot oil.

This award-winning primer targets fine lines and wrinkles and is suitable for anyone with normal or dry skin. It's formulated with hemp-derived cannabis seed extract and blue agave extract, which help to hydrate and smooth skin while keeping makeup in place all day.

Achieve the perfect winged-eyeliner look — even on the hottest remaining days of summer — with this matte formula. It comes in both brown and black colors and won't fade or smudge for up to 24 hours, according to the brand.

If you're in the market for a product that can help you get a flawless complexion, look no further than IT Cosmetic's award-winning color-correcting cream. It offers full coverage, UV protection, hydration and anti-aging ingredients.

Free from sulfates, parabens and other harmful substances, this setting spray is a bestseller for a reason. It has over 47,000 "loves" from Sephora shoppers and glowing reviews from some beauty enthusiasts that discovered it on social media. "I bought this setting spray because it was all over TikTok, and it did not disappoint," one reviewer wrote. "My makeup didn’t budge all day and even in the extreme heat."

A 2019 Allure Clean Beauty Winner, this lengthening mascara is another affordable bestseller. It lifts and curls lashes to give them more volume and is formulated with shea butter, beeswax and keratin, which all work together to condition and fortify your lashes.

With over 15,000 reviews and 92,000 "loves," you might be wondering if this top-rated mascara is actually worth the hype. One reviewer, who's been using the formula since 2013, wrote that not only does this mascara give the appearance of false lashes, but they actually "prefer the travel-size version opposed to the full size."

This moisturizer is like a drink of water for oily, combination and normal skin. It's packed with vitamins B, C and E but also features shea butter, which is known for its moisturizing and skin-loving properties.

A concealer that's specifically designed for your under eyes? Sign us up. This formula comes in 30 different shades and provides full coverage for dark circles and redness, leaving you with a glowing (and super-smooth) finish.

If you're looking for a subtle glow, this product might not be for you. This travel-size Natasha Denona highlighter palette promises extreme shimmer and beautiful shine — and delivers.

