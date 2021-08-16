In a rush? Here are 9 beauty products to help you get ready in no time

Our editors independently selected these deals and items because we think you will enjoy them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

Getting ready is often a long process, with fixing your hair, applying makeup, choosing an outfit and more, and there never seems to be enough time to get it all done. Especially when you are in a rush, from hastily applying lipstick in the car to relying on hats to hide a bad hair day, we have all been there.

There are, however, products out there that can help you achieve effortless looks in no time. Whether you want a simple option to achieve flawless skin or want to declutter your purse of lipstick, blush and more, these time-saving beauty products can save the day.

Beauty and lifestyle expert Ami Desai joined Hoda & Jenna to share nine products that will help cut down the time it takes you to get ready. Whether you are rushing out the door or need a quick touch-up while on the go, these products will do the trick.

Read on to shop dry shampoo, clear mascara, press on nails and more.

Foundation with serum and SPF

Foundation with serum and SPF included is a hot beauty trend right now. This lightweight formula is made for people with mature skin and works to create a natural look that will not settle into creases and wrinkles. This specific formula is a five in one, with a serum, moisturizer, sheer coverage, sunscreen and blue light and pollution protector.

If you are looking for a serum foundation with SPF that provides more coverage than the above that is still lightweight, this is a great and affordable option. Made with vitamin B3 and hydrating serum, this foundation works well with sensitive skin.

SPF

Achieve the perfect summer glow with this hydrating and invisible sunscreen. With broad-spectrum UV protection, this sunscreen is great for normal and dry skin, as well as concerns of fine lines, wrinkles and dryness.

Eyes, lips and cheek

This balmy crayon can work as an eye shadow, blush and lipstick all in one. If you are in a pinch for time, this helpful tool will eliminate clutter in your purse, plus you won't have to worry about blush powders breaking.

This cheek and lip duo can help you achieve a natural, velvety look. Free from sulfates, parabens, formaldehydes, mineral oil and other harmful chemicals, this product is vegan, cruelty free and gluten free. Each side of the stick has a different color, including one that is more bold and another that is more natural.

Clear mascara

If you are looking for a quick pick-me-up, clear mascara is a great go-to. Use this product to lengthen your lashes, keep your brows in place and tame fly-aways. For people who enjoy a minimalist face, this is the product for you.

Dry shampoo

We have all been there when our hair is in need of a wash but timing is not on our side. Whatever the circumstances may be, dry shampoo swoops in for the rescue. For the best results, try using the spray at night rather than in the morning to give the product time to absorb oils produced overnight.

In-shower body moisturizer

This in-shower body lotion uses shea butter to hydrate your skin. The formula works with the warmth and humidity of your shower to help you achieve soft and smooth skin. Apply this product in the shower after cleansing your entire body.

Press-on nails

Nothing makes you feel more put together than having your nails done, but finding time to get to the salon can be tough. These salon-quality acrylic nails press on so you will be ready in minutes. The natural design also gives you a stylish, simple, yet effective, look.

