Lifestyle expert Ami Desai shares lifehacks with TODAY’s Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager that will make getting ready easier and faster. Some of her hacks include using in-shower lotion and dry shampoo. She also explains how to use tinted makeup sticks for both your lips and hairline and clear mascara for eyelashes, eyebrows and stray baby hairs. Aug. 16, 2021