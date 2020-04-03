Our editors have independently selected the items featured in this article because we think they’re worth knowing about. Shop TODAY has affiliate relationships so we may get a small share of the revenue if you buy something through our links.

Though many of us continue to practice social distancing, you may still find yourself in need of a nail refresh. With nail salons closed, it can be tough to get the results you're used to when taking care of your nails at home.

Celebrity manicurist Tom Bachik — whose clients include Jennifer Lopez and Kim Kardashian West — recently posted an Instagram story with tips to achieve the perfect at-home manicure, so Shop TODAY reached out to find out exactly what he recommends using.

Some of the products he uses are professional-grade or require a license to purchase, but he provided us with affordable and easy-to-find alternatives.

Bachik says that it's fine to be generic when it comes to nail polish removers, but he prefers using one with acetone.

"In the video, I say to 'use your favorite remover' because some prefer organic, non-acetone, etc," said Bachik. "I recommend an acetone remover or, better yet, pure acetone. The reason I prefer acetone or an acetone base is because it removes color faster and cleaner and evaporates quickly from off the nail and skin."

When it comes to filing your nails, Bachik recommends getting a separate file and buffer. He also advised getting one that's a higher grit for a smoother look.

"The higher the number the smoother the file/buffer, so 100 grit would be more coarse and 240, 320, etc. would be smoother and smoother," Bachik told us.

The secret to a great manicure? It's all about the cuticles. This tool is made of stainless steel for easy cleaning, while the edges were designed to prevent excess scratching.

"A perfect mani isn’t perfect without meticulous cuticles and well-hydrated skin," Bachik told us.

Another favorite of his, this cuticle nipper was designed for both right and left-handed users. It was created with a sharp precision point to make snipping excess cuticles as painless as possible. Just use a small amount of pressure and snip away!

When used as a base coat, this prepares the nail for color application, while also providing natural nutrients to help the nail grow faster and stronger.

After applying your nail polish, Bachik suggests dipping a lip brush or eyeliner brush in acetone to help clean up the edges. This particular brush is specially tapered for extra precision.

A favorite of Bachik, this top coat was created to be quick-drying and prevents nails from yellowing. It also aims to provide high gloss and prevent any abrasion.

Considered one of his most important tools, this cuticle conditioner mixes together three natural oils with vitamin E to soften cuticles and condition and strengthen nails.

"A great cuticle oil is so important, especially now," Bachik told us. "Our hands and nails are so dehydrated with at-home gel removals, hand-washing with antimicrobial soaps, and constant use of hand sanitizers. Use after your at-home manicure and, as I recommend for my clients, nightly before bed to help maintain healthy, hydrated nails and skin with that beautiful youthful glow."

For a longer-lasting manicure, Bachik also advises using Isopropyl alcohol before applying your base coat to cleanse the nail and remove any oils and contaminants that can interfere with adhesion before polishing.

