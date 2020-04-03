Our editors have independently selected the items featured in this article because we think they’re worth knowing about. Shop TODAY has affiliate relationships so we may get a small share of the revenue if you buy something through our links.
Though many of us continue to practice social distancing, you may still find yourself in need of a nail refresh. With nail salons closed, it can be tough to get the results you're used to when taking care of your nails at home.
Celebrity manicurist Tom Bachik — whose clients include Jennifer Lopez and Kim Kardashian West — recently posted an Instagram story with tips to achieve the perfect at-home manicure, so Shop TODAY reached out to find out exactly what he recommends using.
Some of the products he uses are professional-grade or require a license to purchase, but he provided us with affordable and easy-to-find alternatives.
DIY manicure tools
1. Sally Hansen Nail Strengthening Polish Remover
Bachik says that it's fine to be generic when it comes to nail polish removers, but he prefers using one with acetone.
"In the video, I say to 'use your favorite remover' because some prefer organic, non-acetone, etc," said Bachik. "I recommend an acetone remover or, better yet, pure acetone. The reason I prefer acetone or an acetone base is because it removes color faster and cleaner and evaporates quickly from off the nail and skin."
2. Revlon Shape 'N' Buff File & Buffer
When it comes to filing your nails, Bachik recommends getting a separate file and buffer. He also advised getting one that's a higher grit for a smoother look.
"The higher the number the smoother the file/buffer, so 100 grit would be more coarse and 240, 320, etc. would be smoother and smoother," Bachik told us.
3. Tweezerman Pushy & Nail Cleaner
The secret to a great manicure? It's all about the cuticles. This tool is made of stainless steel for easy cleaning, while the edges were designed to prevent excess scratching.
"A perfect mani isn’t perfect without meticulous cuticles and well-hydrated skin," Bachik told us.
4. Tweezerman Rockhard Cuticle Nipper
Another favorite of his, this cuticle nipper was designed for both right and left-handed users. It was created with a sharp precision point to make snipping excess cuticles as painless as possible. Just use a small amount of pressure and snip away!
5. LVX 3 In 1 Treatment
When used as a base coat, this prepares the nail for color application, while also providing natural nutrients to help the nail grow faster and stronger.
6. Sephora Pro Lip Brush #85
After applying your nail polish, Bachik suggests dipping a lip brush or eyeliner brush in acetone to help clean up the edges. This particular brush is specially tapered for extra precision.
7. Dazzle Dry Top Coat
A favorite of Bachik, this top coat was created to be quick-drying and prevents nails from yellowing. It also aims to provide high gloss and prevent any abrasion.
8. CND Solar Oil Nail and Cuticle Conditioner
Considered one of his most important tools, this cuticle conditioner mixes together three natural oils with vitamin E to soften cuticles and condition and strengthen nails.
"A great cuticle oil is so important, especially now," Bachik told us. "Our hands and nails are so dehydrated with at-home gel removals, hand-washing with antimicrobial soaps, and constant use of hand sanitizers. Use after your at-home manicure and, as I recommend for my clients, nightly before bed to help maintain healthy, hydrated nails and skin with that beautiful youthful glow."
For a longer-lasting manicure, Bachik also advises using Isopropyl alcohol before applying your base coat to cleanse the nail and remove any oils and contaminants that can interfere with adhesion before polishing.
For more stories like this, check out:
- Best long-lasting nail polishes, top coats and base coats
- These award-winning products will instantly upgrade your makeup bag
- Fake Bake Flawless review: We tried the popular self-tanner
To discover more deals, shopping tips and budget-friendly product recommendations, download the new TODAY app and subscribe to our Stuff We Love newsletter!
Shop TODAY takes care to recommend our favorite items chosen by trusted experts and editors, as well as inform our readers of great deals, customer favorites, and newsworthy products from around the web. For more on our process, click here.