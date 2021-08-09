Our editors independently selected these deals and items because we think you will enjoy them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

Investing in a quality skin care routine is worth it. But, any chance to save on that skin care investment is worth taking advantage of.

Luckily, Dermstore's annual Anniversary Sale is finally here — and it's a full 10 days of deals on all things skin care, hair care and more. The event kicked off on Aug. 8 and is slated to run through Aug. 17, giving shoppers the chance to save up to 25% off must-haves from Color Wow, Paula's Choice, Oribe, Sunday Riley and other beloved beauty brands.

In order to take advantage of the major markdowns, all you'll need to do is enter the code CELEBRATE at checkout. The sale is open to everyone, but Dermstore Rewards members can score even more during the sale. Shoppers signed up for the free rewards program can receive triple the amount of points on select brands and products during the sale (typically, rewards members earn five points per $1 spent).

If you're looking to get in on some of the perks of Dermstore's 22nd birthday, we've rounded up the bestselling skin and hair products that are part of the sale, as well as some top-rated beauty tools you can get your hands on right now for less.

Best hair care products

This spray might be the secret to Jennifer Lopez's flowing locks. It forms a protective barrier and coats strands to help guard against humidity and frizz and seals hair for up to three days, without making it greasy.

Nothing can get in the way of a good hair day like tangles. Beat knots and give your hair the protection it needs before using hot tools with this bestselling primer. It is formulated with coconut oil and amino acids and is suitable for all hair types.

Perfect for anyone with fine hair, this thickening conditioner improves the keratin structure in hair strands to help it appear fuller and thicker. You can snag this popular pick and score voluminous hair for 25% off.

Sulfate- and silicone-free, this deep conditioning mask is a must-have for anyone with dry, damaged, or chemically-treated hair. Whether your locks are straight, curly, coily or wavy, this mask can restore and repair damaged strands with each use. Before the sale ends, you can take advantage of a 25% discount on the treatment.

Whether your post-gym hair needs a refresh or you're looking to give limp hair some extra volume, a trusty dry shampoo is worth having in your beauty cabinet. Living Proof's dry shampoo is worth the hype, according to reviewers. "The formula cleans without leaving a heavy or gritty residue, and the fragrance is perfect," wrote one shopper. "It's worth the cost."

If the summer has taken a toll on your hair, this restoring conditioner might be worth adding to your cart. It can be used on all hair types in order to nourish and repair damaged strands, while also providing UV protection for anyone spending the remaining days of the season outdoors.

When it comes to taming frizz and nourishing your hair, one TODAY editor can't get enough of Olaplex. While they love No. 3, this Dermstore exclusive includes the bestseller along with three other Olaplex favorites, plus a limited edition gift bag. Though it isn't exactly on sale, rewards members can earn 3x the points on the bundle.

Best skin care products

Paula's Choice is loved by TikTok and Reddit users alike. This liquid exfoliator has over 400 five-star reviews from Dermstore shoppers who love how "powerful" it is and how well it works for clearing blackheads and breakouts. "The hype is real!" wrote one reviewer.

Pimple patches have quickly become a go-to solution for zapping whiteheads. They're an easy spot treatment and are already an affordable beauty pick — but you can save an additional 10% on this pack from COSRX during Dermstore's sale.

Dermatologists (and one TODAY editor) approve of this makeup remover for many reasons, but we especially love that it is a great pick for sensitive skin. It's formulated with fatty acid esters that help rebuild the skin's hydrolipidic film, which helps protect your face from dirt and bacteria.

Save 25% on this popular under eye treatment before the sale ends! The applicator tip makes it easy to apply the anti-aging formula to your eye area, and then you can blend it all in with your fingertips to soak up the brightening and de-puffing benefits. Though it is tinted, it can be worn overnight, too.

Tired of liquid sunscreens? Colorscience's SPF is a powder and can be applied with the brush tip in swift, circular motions. According to the brand, it only takes two complete passes over your face to fully protect your skin from harmful UV rays and free radical damage. Right now, you can grab it on sale for 25% off.

Give your lashes an extra source of strength with this lash conditioner with over 230 five-star reviews. A 2020 New Beauty Award winner, the formula helps prevent breakage and fortify lashes with peptides and botanicals. It can be applied daily above the lash line in order for you to reap the benefits.

This top-rated treatment rarely goes on sale, but you can add it to your cart for less than $100 during the Dermstore Anniversary Sale. It has over 450 five-star reviews from shoppers that are praising it for how "easy and invisible" it feels on their skin and how "radiant" skin looks after applying it. According to the brand, the product gets to work in just 10 minutes and can be used daily as a serum or immediately for a "transforming treatment."

Get ahead of dry skin before the colder months arrive with a 20% markdown on this cult-favorite moisturize. The deeply moisturizing formula is suitable for dry skin and eczema, since it is formulated with skin-loving ingredients such as colloidal oatmeal and shea butter.

Best beauty products

Packed with caffeine, hyaluronic acid and collagen, these eye patches deliver a boost of hydration to under eyes that need an instant refresh. They can be used daily to help minimize the look of fine lines and wrinkles and are on sale right now for 20% off.

A winner from this year's Allure Readers's Choice Awards, these eye masks from Wander Beauty not only look like luxury, but feel like it, too. They are crafted with gold foil and can help reduce the appearance of dark circles and inflammation with each application.

Even though summer is quickly coming to a close, SPF should still be part of your daily routine. This silky formula is worth considering for anyone who wants the protection of sunscreen without the sticky feeling most formulas leave behind. It can be used on all skin types and on children as young as 6 months.

Who doesn't want "baby soft" skin? This oddly satisfying foot peel delivers just that. It is packed with exfoliating acids that slough off dead skin, leaving you with soft and hydrated feet in a matter of days, after just one use.

From the popular Japanese skin care brand Shisiedo, these cotton sheets are delicate enough to use to apply face serums or remove makeup with. You can snag a pack of 165 for 15% off of the original price right now during Dermstore's big sale and save before it reverts back to its retail price.

Add some of the most popular products from the sale to your cart in one bundle, and save while doing it. This set includes SkinCeuticals Phloretin CF, Sunday Riley Good Genes, Naturopathica Oat Cleansing Facial Polish, Dr Dennis Gross Alpha Beta Extra Strength Peel Pads, Dermalogica Daily Microfoliant, iS Clinical Active Serum, Allies of Skin 1A Retinal + Peptides Overnight Mask, Oribe Dry Texturizing Spray, Obagi Nu-Derm Toner and a Dermstore Clear Cosmetic Bag for less than $60.

Dry brushing is a method of exfoliating that dermatologists and celebrities are loving. The bristles help improve circulation and are even thought to reduce the appearance of cellulite. If you want to try the treatment, you can save on this top-rated brush during Dermstore's sale.

A kabuki brush is a small investment that can make a big difference in your makeup routine, one Shop TODAY contributor found. This popular version from Tarte makes applying foundation a breeze and can be used with both liquid and powder formulas.

If your makeup bag could use a bit of a refresh, start with your brushes. A new set can make all the difference in how your makeup looks, and you can snag this set on sale for $62 right now.

