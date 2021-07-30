Want glowing skin? Try these 9 Japanese skin care products — starting at $10

Our editors independently selected these deals and items because we think you will enjoy them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

The Tokyo Olympic Games are in full swing, and while the world is watching Japan for the games, our sights are set on their skin care. Whether you want to kick wrinkles to the curb, have younger-looking skin or have heard about the amazing benefits of using rice water, it might be time to try out some Japanese beauty products. Plus, when it comes to hydrating your skin, Japanese skin care takes the gold medal.

Author, chef and wellness expert Candice Kumai joined Hoda & Jenna to share nine must-have Japanese skin care products. From cleansers that clear your pores to face masks that will leave your skin glowing, read on to shop these beauty essentials.

Japanese cleansers

Inspired by the Japanese ritual of using rice water to purify skin, this rice-based cleanser melts away makeup all while softening your skin, resulting in a hydrated glow. This cleanser is perfect for removing pore buildup and can be used on all skin types from dry to oily.

Made from a root-based vegetable from Gunma Prefecture in Japan, this 100% natural konjac cleansing sponge is designed to exfoliate your face all while stimulating blood flow. To use this sponge, soak it in water for five minutes until it expands to nearly double the size. Squeeze out excess water and gently massage over your face in a circular motion. As this is a natural vegetable product, the sponge will last about one month and should be rinsed well and stored in the refrigerator in an air-tight container after use.

This hand-crafted face soap uses an ancient soap-making method that involves the bar being cold processed and aged for over four weeks. This process allows the bar to develop the full benefits of its moisturizing components. The rich bar is ideal for people who have dry skin as it is made with honey and Japanese camellia oil, coconut oil and many other hydrating ingredients. The fresh bar is powered by kiri charcoal from Akita Prefecture in Japan and is made for people with oily skin and to draw out impurities from pores.

Japanese serums

Fast absorbing, non-greasy and free of parabens and mineral oil, this serum is great for all skin types. The brand says that in just one week skin will be 28% stronger thanks to ingredients such as antioxidant reishi mushrooms, iris root extract, gingko, shiso, thyme and lotus germ. This serum helps defend your skin against daily damage and boost the effects of any moisturizer layered over it.

This oil serum works to generate a youthful luminescence using pure 24-karat gold leaf from the Yoshitaka Gold Leaf Foundry in Kanazawa, Japan. With a blend of seven botanical oils, this serum helps hydrate, balance and smooth your skin. The enlightening rainbow scent is said to smell of sandalwood, rosemary and lime and is designed to impart a feeling of happiness.

Japanese sunscreen

Perfect for on-the-go days, this sunscreen stick uses technology that makes the protective veil even more effective in water and heat. Whether you want to wear it on a bare face or over makeup, this clear sunscreen glides easily over your skin and works well with all skin types. To top it all off, it is also water resistant for up to 80 minutes.

Japanese face and eye masks

If you want brighter, glowing skin, why not try this shiny 24-karat gold sheet mask. To use this mask, you should cleanse your face then generously apply the lotion toner that comes with the mask. While your face is moist, press the sheet onto your skin and remove the paper. You will then gently massage your skin with a serum or cream until the gold disappears. To perfect the glow, place a steamed towel on your face for 20 seconds.

This thick sheet mask sticks closely to your face and provides pore care all while nourishing your skin. Made with Japanese rice, this mask smooths, brightens and plumps skin. Ten masks are included in this package.

Whether you want to hydrate your skin or reduce fine lines and sagging, this KOSE under-eye mask is a great option. This mask moisturizes and repairs your skin all while working to prevent dehydration. Included in this pack are 32 sets of eye masks.

