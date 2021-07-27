Our editors independently selected these items because we think you will enjoy them and might like them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY.
There are plenty of reasons why you may be dealing with facial redness, especially in the summer. Too much sun exposure, of course, is a big one, as is getting overheated. Or excess sweat and oil production may be causing localized problems like breakouts.
But whatever the reason, a moisturizing cream that recently went viral on TikTok may be able to help. The L'Oréal Paris Makeup Magic Skin Beautifier BB Cream, Anti-Redness, which is currently the No. 1 bestselling BB facial cream on Amazon, is a lightweight color-correcting moisturizer. The formula comes out green, and while the color may be shocking at first, the pigment helps to neutralize redness. As it's rubbed in, it transforms to a "universal shade" to match your skin tone.
In a video posted on Wednesday that now has more than 6 million views and 876,000 likes, TikTok user @therealfaithallison demonstrated the near-magic transformation. "If you hate foundation, try this product," she wrote in the post, adding that she was already on her second bottle.
L'Oréal Paris Makeup Magic Skin Beautifier BB Cream, Anti-Redness
And she's not the only one to give the product a rave review on the app. Creator @adimalnick posted a video featuring the cream back in May, and it now has more than 119,000 views. "I just put a little bit, and then I just go in with my hands and as you'll see, it'll start transforming into my skin color," she said. "It's literally amazing." She added that it gave her a more even skin tone, without using any concealer.
Along with neutralizing redness, the light lotion is also made with antioxidants, glycerin and vitamins C and E, which nourish and hydrate your skin.
"I have struggled for years with red skin," wrote one reviewer. "People would ask if I got sunburnt, it was so bad. But I found this gem of a product and it literally erases any trace of red. A little goes a long way, so the tube lasts a good long time. Now, I get so many compliments on my skin. I wear it with just a translucent finishing powder over it. And it's so light. I never feel like I have makeup on. I'll never wear regular foundation again."
In her viral video, @therealfaithallison noted that the product might not work for people with a super fair complexion and some reviewers echo the sentiment, as it may leave skin with a slightly orange tint. Certain people have said that it's better suited for those who are tan or have yellow undertones to their skin.
While it can be worn on its own for a more natural look, it can also be applied under foundation to create an even base for the rest of your makeup.
"THIS CREAM!!!! I don't wear makeup ... like I don't even know how to apply makeup, but I'm 35 and have started having some tiny sunspots pop up on my cheeks," wrote another reviewer. "I saw this cream on social media and how it worked 'magic' and was 'so easy' and you didn't have to do anything else but use this! Well, it's true! After I apply my moisturizer with sunscreen in the morning I use a little bit of this and rub it in, and OH MY GOODNESS!!! This stuff is wonderful."
