And she's not the only one to give the product a rave review on the app. Creator @adimalnick posted a video featuring the cream back in May, and it now has more than 119,000 views. "I just put a little bit, and then I just go in with my hands and as you'll see, it'll start transforming into my skin color," she said. "It's literally amazing." She added that it gave her a more even skin tone, without using any concealer.

Along with neutralizing redness, the light lotion is also made with antioxidants, glycerin and vitamins C and E, which nourish and hydrate your skin.

"I have struggled for years with red skin," wrote one reviewer. "People would ask if I got sunburnt, it was so bad. But I found this gem of a product and it literally erases any trace of red. A little goes a long way, so the tube lasts a good long time. Now, I get so many compliments on my skin. I wear it with just a translucent finishing powder over it. And it's so light. I never feel like I have makeup on. I'll never wear regular foundation again."

In her viral video, @therealfaithallison noted that the product might not work for people with a super fair complexion and some reviewers echo the sentiment, as it may leave skin with a slightly orange tint. Certain people have said that it's better suited for those who are tan or have yellow undertones to their skin.

While it can be worn on its own for a more natural look, it can also be applied under foundation to create an even base for the rest of your makeup.

"THIS CREAM!!!! I don't wear makeup ... like I don't even know how to apply makeup, but I'm 35 and have started having some tiny sunspots pop up on my cheeks," wrote another reviewer. "I saw this cream on social media and how it worked 'magic' and was 'so easy' and you didn't have to do anything else but use this! Well, it's true! After I apply my moisturizer with sunscreen in the morning I use a little bit of this and rub it in, and OH MY GOODNESS!!! This stuff is wonderful."

