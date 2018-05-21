15 reasons you're waking up to breakouts — and how to fix them!

Get Stuff We Love Subscribe to our newsletter.

Adults outgrow quite a few things. You'd think breakouts would top the list.

But, as many of us have learned (the hard way), adult acne can pop up, regardless of how old we are. It's unsightly. It's unpleasant. And it can make you cripplingly insecure.

It's likely due to a combination of hormonal changes, stress and what we're eating. Dr. Whitney Bowe, a New York dermatologist, calls it an "epidemic." According to the American Academy of Dermatology, acne has the dubious distinction of being the most common skin condition in this country.

While you might want them gone, if zits don't clear up overnight, don't panic. Most treatments take about 4-6 weeks to work.

Here are some tips for keeping pimples at bay.