It’s the time of the year for transformation.

Style expert Amy E. Goodman and celebrity makeup artist Delina Medhin stepped in to help two TODAY viewers take their fashion and beauty to the next level for the new year.

Tyra is gearing up to celebrate a birthday and looking for a style transformation that is equal parts trendy and age appropriate. Lisa is a busy volunteer who is looking for a “snappy casual” makeover to stay comfy and stylish as she runs from meetings to events.

Scroll through to see how Goodman and Medhin helped the women put their best boot forward in 2021.

Tyra

All-over graphic prints aren’t going anywhere. But this dress from Eloquii brings an artsy twist with swipes of watercolor. The keyhole neck and flowing sleeves make a flattering, sophisticated silhouette on Tyra, who said she “loves how the fabric feels.” Use the code YAY at checkout, and snag this for only $39.

Add a hint of mystery to your look with this sleek, structured chapeau. The wool felt hat comes in a classic shape with a 2.5-inch brim, perfect for days when you want to shield yourself from the sun without completely hiding your face.

These chic booties are more versatile than they appear at first glance. Wear them with the chain detail pushed forward to lead with a bit of glam or push the chain pack for additional support. No matter how you style them, these leather booties are universally flattering, thanks to the small cutout detail in the front.

White House Black Market also told TODAY that this pair of shoes is a little sold through online in terms of sizing availability, so if you're looking for an alternative, these suede booties are a similar option.

Tyra said she has trouble finding foundation that matches her skin. Medhin mixed together two colors from Danessa Myricks to custom-create Tyra’s perfect shade. “By using a full coverage foundation like Danessa Myricks foundation, you are able to use it for concealer too,” Medhin said.

Make your makeup last all day long by finishing with a powder. This lightweight, micro-fine powder was designed with flash photography in mind, meaning splotches of caked-on powder won’t appear in all your photos.

For Tyra’s look, Medhin kept the face simple — except for a bold lip. This lip crayon keeps the process simple, too. It goes on in one swipe as a cream and dries to a matte finish that won’t budge.

With these blendable eyeshadow shades, you can create looks for every mood and time of day. Stick to sparkly neutrals for a fresh-faced finish or explore the palette’s deeper, metallic shades for eye color that will pop.

Maybelline is a drugstore classic for a reason. (It really works.) Finish off your eyes with a few brushes of this lengthening and volumizing mascara for a put-together look.

Lisa

Lisa’s look is anchored by one very versatile piece. “The long sweater duster is a style staple this season and the only outerwear she’ll need for her warmer winter climate in North Carolina,” Goodman said. “It gives her that pulled-together look she’s been wanting.”

No item in a closet can get more wear than a white tee in a perfect fit. Dress it up, dress it down, wear it layered or alone — and keep finding new ways to style it for the rest of your life.

To balance out the flowiness of the sweater, Goodman went with a slim leg pant for Lisa. The cut is chic enough to wear to the office, but the knit fabric makes the pants cozy enough to kick around the house.

This jacquard scarf is one of those items you’ll begin to throw over every outfit. “Against a palette of neutrals, the multi-colored, jacquard scarf is a great way to add some color, and here I chose hues that really softened her look and reflected back warmth,” Goodman said.

“Micro bags” are one of the season’s hottest trends. This teensy version from Angela Roi comes in a variety of colors, with several compartments to keep all your items organized. TODAY show viewers can get $50 off any purchase from Angela Roi’s Cher Micro Signet collection using the code TODAYSPECIAL50.

These pointy-toed boots in a neutral shade are the perfect way to make legs look longer and finish off an outfit. They have the slightest of western influence for a bit of trend appeal, but the style is so classic, you can wear them for years to come.

Before applying your makeup, always start by moisturizing your skin. “This makes it easier for the makeup to last longer because the foundation has something to stick to,” Medhin says. This lightweight cream from Fresh is made with super lotus, star fruit leaf extract and hyaluronic acid to lock in moisture and help fight the first signs of aging skin.

The same prepwork should be applied under your eyes. Keeping the area around your eyes moisturized will help your makeup stay longer, make sure it doesn’t crease up and help keep your skin soft for years to come.

A tinted lip balm adds moisture and color to lips, without making them sticky like a gloss would. This balm from Fresh comes in delicious options like coconut, watermelon and lime mint for an added bonus of yummy flavors.

The secret to a year-round tan isn’t constant beach vacations. It’s powder bronzer. Brush some onto your temples and through the hairline to create the illusion of a fresh, sun-kissed look.

