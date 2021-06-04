Our editors independently selected these items because we think you will enjoy them and might like them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

Lululemon marks things down so infrequently that its sales can feel a lot like Christmas. So, even though it's only June, the current (and quite rare!) sale it has going on might give you the perfect reason to start your holiday shopping a mere six months early.

Didn't hear about the Lululemon sale? Neither did we. But a few of us from Shop TODAY recently noticed that the brand's We Made Too Much section looks much larger than usual. There are currently more than 100 items on sale, some discounted as much as 50%.

So, whether you're looking for yourself or the people in your life who live in athleisure, here are 10 deals to score before they disappear.

For those times when all you need is a card or two and cash, leave your bulky wallet behind and wear this practical crossbody wallet you can easily access. It's available in four colors, including a chic solid black. It's even made of water-repellent nylon fabric, so you never have to worry about sweat or rain ruining it.

Perhaps Lululemon's bestselling pant, the uber-popular Align style should be a staple for anyone who loves luxurious leggings. Like the Align shorts one TODAY writer loves, the Align Pant (that hits just above the ankle) features a hidden waistband pocket for stashing valuables. There are a number of color selections left in various sizes, so shop fast before they're gone!

Like the Ever Ready Crossbody Wallet, the Easy Access Crossbody Bag is made of water-repellent nylon and comes in four colors. Unlike the wallet version, this can also fit a smartphone and passport, which makes it ideal for travel. It's basically athleisure's answer to this perfect crossbody bag. Handy features include an expandable gusset, a two-way zipper and interior pockets.

From a distance, this relaxed-fit tank top looks solid. However, it's actually a fun yet subtle Dot Camo print. It's currently available in most sizes in two colors: Pink Punch and Terra Cotta/Black. Since the fabric, which is as sweat wicking as it is soft, has holes in it, it's ideal for women who really value ventilation.

Easily the company's most iconic top, the Swiftly Tech Short Sleeve 2.0 is a must for any avid collector of Lululemon apparel. If $49 seems like a lot to pay for a tee, just remember it's made with X-STATIC Silverescent fabric, which blocks the growth of odor-causing bacteria. Currently, it's available in all sizes in the color Yellow Pear. It's also available in seven other colors in various sizes.

This not-so-basic basic tee is offered in four colors, with the most sizes still available in Heathered Black. Like the Swiftly Tech Short Sleeve 2.0, the fabric used is anti-stink, four-way stretch and moisture-wicking. Unlike the Swiftly Tech Short Sleeve 2.0, which has a slim fit, the Long Distance Short Sleeve has a relaxed fit. It's the exercise-friendly tee you reach for on days when you want more room (or simply feel bloated).

This flowy and forgiving top is dressy enough to wear to work and functional enough to wear while running errands. The fabric is a blend of silk and modal, so it might feel a lot like your comfiest cooling sheets. It's currently available in most sizes 0-12 in one color: Dark Terra Cotta.

This buttery-soft bra comes in the color Desert Sun — similar to nude — and is available in all sizes 2-14. The level of support is light, and it's best for C and D cups. Keeping in mind that chest size can fluctuate as a woman's hormone levels change throughout the month, this bra was created with removable padding and straps that are adjustable.

The Free to Be Serene bra comes in one color, Rosemary Green, and is best worn during yoga or activities requiring light support. The crisscross back and multi-strap design make it the kind of bra you want to wear without a top, or at the very least, with a top that shows it off.

Retire your embarrassing old sweatpants and invest in the Ready to Rulu Jogger. Not only do they look stylish and like pants you'd see a celebrity sporting while on a Starbucks run, they're also incredibly functional. They're made of sweat-wicking, super-soft brushed fabric you can wear everywhere from your sofa to your spin class. In the Chambray color, they're currently available in almost all sizes 0-20. They also come in five other colors in various sizes.

