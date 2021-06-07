These flattering and slimming jeans are one of Oprah's Favorite Things

Our editors independently selected these items because we think you will enjoy them and might like them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

You can always count on Oprah Winfrey to introduce you to the best and coolest brands. Each year, she releases her Favorite Things list, which is chock-full of recommendations for must-have items across major categories, from kitchenware to fashion.

And when it comes to finding a good pair of jeans (which can often feel like an impossible task), there's one brand, in particular, that has Oprah's seal of approval: NYDJ. She featured the company in her 2017 Favorite Things selection and even called it her "favorite denim brand."

Originally founded as "Not Your Daughter’s Jeans," NYDJ is known for its flattering and comfortable denim. In fact, in a 2018 interview with InStyle, Oprah said that the brand's jeans fit her curves perfectly. "These jeans make me look and feel one size smaller," she said.

Each pair is made with the brand's Lift Tuck Technology, which flattens your front and flatters your curves, to help you look and feel your best. The jeans come in a variety of cuts, washes and sizes, including petite, maternity and plus-sized options to fit a range of body types.

And they're not just a celebrity-loved pick, they're also a TODAY favorite. The jeans have been featured on many Ambush Makeover segments on the show.

Even better, multiple pairs of NYDJ's jeans are on sale right now on Amazon ahead of Prime Day — which will take place from June 21 to 22 this year. Below, we found a few stylish and flattering pairs you can grab right now — and maybe even add to your own list of favorite things.

According to the brand, when wearing these jeans, you'll "look, feel and wear a size smaller." And they even suggest ordering a size down to get the right fit. This pick, which ranges in price depending on the size and style, features a classic straight-leg design and can be paired with almost any item in your closet.

Not only do these pants look great, but they feel even better on. "I love these everyday jeans," one verified reviewer wrote. "They are so comfortable, fit perfectly, look good. Really can’t ask for anything more."

Crafted with comfortable material and the brand's signature lifting technology, these jeans are the perfect pick for everyday wear. You can choose between a range of colors, and discounts are available in varying sizes in the shades Black San, Optic White and Batik Blue.

