No matter the season, you always can lean on a good pair of jeans. And when it comes to finding the perfect pair (which can often feel like an impossible task), there's one brand, in particular, that happens to have Oprah's seal of approval: NYDJ. She featured the company in her 2017 Favorite Things selection and even called it her "favorite denim brand."

Originally founded as "Not Your Daughter’s Jeans," NYDJ is known for its flattering and comfortable denim. In fact, in a 2018 interview with InStyle, Oprah said that the brand's jeans fit her curves perfectly. "These jeans make me look and feel one size smaller," she said.

Each pair is made with the brand's Lift Tuck Technology, which flattens your front and flatters your curves, to help you look and feel your best. The jeans come in a variety of cuts, washes and sizes, including petite, maternity and plus-sized options to fit a range of body types.

And they're not just a celebrity-loved pick, they're also a Shop TODAY editor favorite. Even better, multiple pairs of NYDJ's jeans are on sale right now during NYDJ's Friends and Family event, which will run through May 9. During this sale, you can save 25% off sitewide with code HIFRIEND, and that's not all, you can score even steeper discounts on select styles on Amazon.

Below, we found a few stylish and flattering pairs you can grab right now — and maybe even add to your own list of favorite things.

NYDJ jeans on sale

According to the brand, when wearing these jeans, you'll "look, feel and wear a size smaller." And they even suggest ordering a size down to get the right fit. This pick, which ranges in price depending on the size and style, features a classic straight-leg design and can be paired with almost any item in your closet.

Not only do these pants look great, but they feel even better on. "I love these everyday jeans," one verified reviewer wrote. "They are so comfortable, fit perfectly, look good. Really can’t ask for anything more."

Crafted with comfortable material and the brand's signature lifting technology, these jeans are the perfect pick for everyday wear.

Whether you're gearing up for a tropical vacation or revamping your summer wardrobe, you'll be reaching for these denim shorts all season long. They come in classic blue and fun patterns and colors.

Coming in four natural shades, this chic option is a great pair for the workplace or a night on the town. They feature a "riveted slide sit" for an added fashionable detail.

One Shop TODAY editor gave these Blake jeans a chef's kiss, saying they elongated her legs. While her favorite white pair is sold out, the retailer has four other colors you can grab at 25% off.

Denim skirts are having a moment, and we're loving the trend for spring and summer! This ultra-high waist skirt hits just above the knee and will go with any top in your wardrobe. Dress it up with a blouse for work, or pair it with your favorite tee if you want to feel more casual.

According to the brand, these cropped jeans can help you keep cool on summer days because they feature moisture-wicking technology. They sit just above the waist and are designed with a flattering straight-leg silhouette.