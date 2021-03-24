Our editors independently selected these items because we think you will enjoy them and might like them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

Fact: You can never really have enough umbrellas. After being caught in the rain without one far too many times, we've realized it's important to keep this spring must-have handy in multiple spots — our car, entryway and office, for starters.

That being said, finding an umbrella that's worth your hard-earned money is easier said than done. We've tried more than a few duds in our day, and we're sure you have too, so the Shop TODAY team decided to scour the web for a few umbrellas that customers can't get enough of. We found 10 you're likely to adore.

Best umbrellas to handle every kind of rainstorm

This Amazon bestseller became a must-have in the Shop TODAY team's travel bag after we tested it in 2019. The compact umbrella fits easily into our luggage, stands up to strong coastal winds and keeps us nice and dry thanks to its waterproof Teflon material. Plus, it's got a lifetime replacement guarantee so if it ever does break, the brand will send you a new one for free.

Looking for quality and affordability? Magictec offers all that and more. The bestseller has a strong, wind-resistant frame that won't leave you hanging when a breeze comes rolling in. Water-repellent technology, an automatic open/close function and a lifetime replacement program are three other key selling points.

One happy customer shared the following review for the popular product: "I was concerned that this umbrella won’t hold up at first due to how light it is, but it’s way stronger than I expected! Love how small it folds up and can easily fit into my purse, but also how big it is when extended."

When it's pouring outside, every second counts and fumbling with an umbrella that's hard to open can be a major drag. Luckily, the NeverWet umbrella from totes has an automatic open and close feature that makes it easy to use in a flash.

The umbrella comes in solid black and two playful prints and is constructed with SunGuard UV ray protection that blocks 98% of UV rays. As an added bonus, it also has an invisible NeverWet coating that helps rain roll right off so your umbrella stays nice and dry.

Prefer a bit of variety? G4Free's popular golf umbrella comes in 19 colors and three sizes. The bestseller has over 10,000 five-star ratings and features a double canopy design and fiberglass frame that fends off powerful gusts of wind.

According to one customer, the umbrella is large, sturdy and expertly constructed. "This umbrella opens easily, quickly, and smoothly with the push of a button. It closes smoothly and feels very strong. The handle is comfortable to hold and the material is very nice quality," they wrote.

Little details can make a big difference, and this popular umbrella with 10,000+ five-star ratings has a unique and totally useful wrist handle that fits comfortably over arms and wrists, leaving your hands free. The manual open umbrella comes in 43 colors and has a reverse folding and opening design that prevents water from dripping all over you. Oh, and did we mention it can protect you from harmful UV rays?

TODAY's resident weatherman Al Roker recommended this colorful umbrella during an interview with People last year and it's easy to see why. It's business on the outside with a black exterior and party on the inside with a gorgeous sky pattern interior. Put simply, it's a nice sunny way to brighten up a dreary, rainy day!

Clear umbrellas certainly make a fashion-forward statement on a cloudy, rainy day. With over 4,000 five-star ratings, this one from totes comes well recommended and the translucent design lets you see everything around you. The windproof design is available in three fun patterns — polka dots, birds and a watercolor design — and also comes in a totally clear color.

"I really like this umbrella. Because it is large, it covers more of me when it rains and I can stay dry in most rain storms. It also helps prevent the lower half of my body from getting wet, which was always a problem with smaller umbrellas," one Amazon review reads.

Sick of umbrellas that take forever to open when you just need some shelter? Samsonite's auto open umbrella is a breeze to operate and has a round handle that's easily gripped. The lightweight design only weighs just over a pound and several happy customers raved about its quality design.

"This is a large yet light umbrella with a substantial, high quality feel. Its design make it wind-resistant like a good golf umbrella. It's large enough for me and my wife but the size also makes it a little hard to store in my briefcase or backpack because it's a little long when folded," one reviewer wrote.

Most umbrellas that are made for traveling don't offer the same level of quality as other full-size versions, but this one from Rain-Mate has a strong windproof design and a sturdy metal frame. The lightweight, compact umbrella has a handy lifetime replacement policy and a one-touch auto open and close button. The ergonomic handle, seven color options and over 4,000 five-star ratings also make it quite tempting.

When we saw that this bestseller had almost 8,000 five-star ratings, we were instantly intrigued. The fact that it's made in the U.S. also made us smile. The lightweight yet durable umbrella provides ample coverage yet folds to 11 inches so it can fit snugly in a bag or backpack. Other brag-worthy features include a strong metal shaft and fiberglass ribs; a slip-resistant handle and an automatic open and close button.

One repeat customer applauded the brand's customer service and loved how convenient the umbrella is for traveling. "It secures easily to my laptop bag with a carabiner, and is small and compact, yet fairly sturdy," they wrote. "The feature I love most is the one-button open and close."

