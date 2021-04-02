8 spring essentials that are perfect for rainy days

Our editors independently selected these items because we think you will enjoy them and might like them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

If April showers truly do bring May flowers, you likely don't want to be caught in one of them this month.

We all know the struggle of an unexpected downpour as we leave the grocery store, or the drizzle that comes moments before we're finally ready to walk out of the hair salon — but consider the struggle over.

To help combat rainy days and all of the unexpected spring weather, Lori Bergamotto, Good Housekeeping’s style director, stopped by Hoda & Jenna to talk all things essential for the season. Sometimes an umbrella just won't cut it, and Bergamotto has all of the innovative and clever finds you'll want within reach.

From trendy sneakers that can keep your feet dry to pods that can fit the whole family (and stand up to the elements on the sidelines) read on for the spring essentials you'll wish you'd known about earlier.

Spring rain essentials

It can be hard to get little ones out of the house on rainy days, but this waterproof suit can withstand a lot. It is made with two layers of waterproof fabric with taped seams that not only provide extra reinforcement but also prevent leaks. In addition to the brimmed hood, velcro wrist straps and neoprene ankles, it also features a drawstring waist for a customizable fit. Bergamotto says her daughter tried out the suit in a wet swing and managed to stay completely dry, and reviewers of the fashion statement have dubbed it "worth the money."

Getting fashion to meet function is not always an easy feat, but Hairbrella founder Tracey Pickett found a way to make it happen. After numerous encounters with the rain after spending hours at the salon, she finally found a way to keep not only her hair but also styles of all lengths and textures protected from rain and humidity. With a waterproof exterior and satin-lined interior, it helps prevent breakage and moisture from intruding on your locks.

Consider this jacket a two-in-one! Not only is it a water-repellant piece that is perfect for layering, but it can also turn into a waistpack with just a few tucks. Since it is available in four colors and six different sizes ranging from XS to XXL, there's a style for everyone to keep dry and fashionable in. Bergamotto notes that it is roomy enough to layer up with during chilly rainstorms but can also come in clutch on its own during summer drizzles.

White sneakers and the rain seem like an unlikely combo, but Bergamotto says she was impressed with how well this pair held up. Muji, a brand that is all about minimalism, crafted these shoes with a cotton upper and rubber sole that remain as comfortable to wear as they are effective — Bergamotto says she tested them out sans socks and despite drenched ankles, her feet remained "completely" dry.

Whether you need a chair for camping, the beach or for any other outdoor occasion, this is it. Complete with arm rests, a cup holder and of course, a weather shield, it can protect you from wind, rain and other elements while you kick back and relax. On sunny days, you can remove the weather shield and take advantage of the canopy for added UV protection.

While the original Under the Weather Pod got a timely upgrade for 2020, this Mega Pod puts it to shame. It can hold up to four people at once, keeping them completely protected from the wind and rain. Bergamotto added that using body heat, the pod can keep the inside up to 35 degrees warmer than the outside temperature. This next-level tent requires no assembly and can be taken everywhere from sporting events to tailgates.

We all know the struggle of keeping an umbrella under control on windy days, and this find puts an end to the inside-out dilemma. Its unique shape combats heavy wind and rain, keeping you dry and protected, and according to one reviewer, makes for a great conversation piece.

Once you've made it indoors, you might also find your umbrella brings in some of the rain with it. This umbrella is made with a treated fabric that was originally developed for the U.S. Military and instantly sheds water upon contact. Long gone are the days where you'll find puddles on the floor of your car.

