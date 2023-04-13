6 packing essentials for your next getaway — starting at $23

Sponsored by Sonoma County Tourism.

If you ask us, one of the best things to look forward to during the spring and summer months is embracing the great outdoors and planning those beach getaways. But oftentimes, what comes with exciting travel plans is the stressful packing list.

Whether you're headed out with us to wine country for our first-ever Start TODAY event(!) or just planning a getaway, Shop TODAY editorial director Adrianna Brach stopped by the 3rd Hour of TODAY to help narrow down your packing list with some spring travel essentials. From a shoe bag to keep your clothes and belongings clean to a unique power bank for fully charged devices, you'll feel prepared for your next trip with these easy-to-pack travel must-haves.

Keep scrolling to check out all of Brach's travel picks.

Brach cannot stress enough how important a shoe bag is; she says dirty shoes and clean clothes should never mingle. The best part about this sturdy bag is that it can hold up to three pairs of shoes, with a main compartment for sneakers and two slots for sandals or flats.

Thanks to this travel bag, you'll never have to worry about making packing sacrifices for your favorite toiletries because Brach says this bag holds it all, from hair products to makeup to skin care. It even features an easy carry handle, plus a divider that allows the bag to lay flat, which helps keep everything visible and organized.

If you're looking for the perfect travel dress this season, Brach says this maxi dress is comfortable enough for the plane, train or car, but cute enough to wear straight to your plans. Coming in 18 different colors, she says you can dress it down with sneakers and a jean jacket, or suggests dressing it up with a moto jacket and heels.

For sunny days, Brach says this UPF 50 hat is perfect to bring along since it easily rolls up in your purse and carry-on luggage. In fact, this find is a Shop TODAY fan-favorite and has been called "uncrushable." Coming in over 20 color variations, the brand says it features an adjustable strap and breathable fabric.

In case the weather takes a turn and you don't have enough room for an umbrella, Brach likes this simple, unisex rain jacket since it's lightweight and can be packed small. According to the brand, it features a cotton lining to keep you warm and comes in sizes XS to 5XL.

There's nothing worse than being in a new city and running low on phone battery. That's why Brach suggests always having a portable power bank handy. And what makes this particular gadget so amazing is that it has built-in cables and a built-in AC wall charger, so you'll never have to stress about packing the right cords, too!