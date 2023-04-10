7 must-haves for April under $35, according to thousands of reviews

Spring is in full swing! If you've already tackled the necessary spring wardrobe changes, don't leave the other parts of your routine in the dark.

From your skin care habits to your morning commute, we're here to help you tackle spring from head-to-toe with a few shopper-approved essentials, all under $35. Shop All Day contributor Chassie Post stopped by the show to share seven top-rated finds, including the ultimate hydrating duo from a tried-and-true brand and sandals will likely become your new go-tos through summer.

Keep reading to shop all of Post's picks, plus even more standouts from Amazon's Customer's Most-Loved lists that are perfect for this time of year.

Amazon Customer's Most-Loved products on TODAY

As the saying goes, April showers bring May flowers — which means you'll need a durable umbrella to help you get through any amount of rainfall. Post says this genius umbrella is a game-changer since it closes inside-out, which means the water collects inside (and not as a puddle on your floor). Plus, it features an ergonomic handle, which allows it to slide over your wrist or forearm, if you need to be hands-free.

Post says this might be one of her favorite Amazon finds ever! With a "boho chic" feel, this dress doesn't compromise on style but is "as comfy as a nightgown," according to Post. From the midi length to the breathable fabric, it's a great piece for the spring-to-summer transition and can be worn in a variety of ways during the warmer months. Plus, it can even double as a cover-up on the beach or at the pool.

If you've been looking for a no-fuss accessory to tote around all season, this is the one, Post says. It is travel-friendly and comes in a range of different colors (including Kelly Green and Hot Pink, which are trending for spring). It has amassed over 25,000 ratings from shoppers, which can likely be attributed to its light feel and triple-zip compartments.

The more efficient the beauty routine, the better, right? This duo from tried-and-true brand Vaseline does just that, and it taps into the new spray moisturizer trend, Post says. One quick spray provides all-over coverage and after you rub it in, Post says it absorbs quickly, so you can get dressed right away and move on about your day. Plus, the spray nozzle makes it easier to reach those hard-to-reach places, like the square of your back.

It's pedicure season! If you'd rather bring the spa to you, these convenient kits can help make it possible. Each box contains a salt soak, sugar scrub, mud mask and massage butter in a scent of your choosing, so you can pamper your feet and put on your favorite polish shortly after. Since each set of three is just $18, you'll save more perfecting your pedicure at home than if you were to head to the salon.

This is the shoe you'll want to wear just about everywhere this spring — trust us. These slides are the No.1 bestselling flat sandal for women on Amazon right now, with more than 37,000 five-star ratings from shoppers who love how cute and comfortable they are. You can find them in 55 different color options in sizes 6-11, so there's an option for just about everyone to rock this spring. Plus, since they're made out of EVA foam, they're waterproof — and hence perfect for summer.

Prefer a closed toe shoe? Post found a cleaning hack to help keep your favorite sneakers fresh for spring (and your dryer from making too much noise). According to the brand, you can attach the bag to the dryer door to prevent your sneakers from tumbling in the machine, and they will still dry! It's a clever solution that can make a big difference, Post says.

More Customer-Loved Amazon finds

Traveling soon? This makeup bag features two separate compartments, so you can keep your makeup organized while you are on the go. The larger upper compartment is designed to hold bottles and other miscellaneous items, while the lower compartment features slots to store makeup brushes and smaller products.

Don't let the April showers ruin a fresh blowout! Shoppers love this tiny-but-mighty hair tool for quick touch-ups, especially while traveling. It features two heat and two styling settings, so it works for all hair types, according to the brand. The compact design and retractable cord also allows it to fold away neatly when it's not in use.

Keep all of your essentials organized with this compact bag. Unlike typical backpacks, this style unfolds like a carry-on, which makes it easier to access everything you need, whether you're traveling or just commuting to the office. Plus, it features a built-in USB charging port, laptop compartment and is made with a water-resistant fabric.

Pants that look like dress pants but feel like yoga pants? Yes, please! These stylish bootcut pants come in neutral colors such as khaki, black, charcoal and navy blue and, depending on the style you choose, feature up to four functional pockets. You can shop them in sizes XS-XXL.

A chic pair of shades are also a must for the sunnier seasons. We're loving this vintage style, which come in a variety of lens colors, according to the brand. Plus, the brand says that the UV400 polarized lenses help to filter out glare and protect your eyes from UVA and UVB damage.

This lightweight top feels perfect for this time of year! While it is a long-sleeve shirt, the lace detailing keeps it breathable, so you likely won't overheat as the temperatures start to heat up. Plus, it comes in 42 different color options, so you'll find a style to match with nearly every kind of pant in your wardrobe.

White sneakers are a spring style staple. This pair from Fracora has more than 760 five-star ratings from shoppers who love how "comfortable" and "easy to clean" they are. According to the brand, the sizes are one size larger than standard US sizing, so make sure to check the size chart before adding them to your cart.

This cult-favorite mascara not only gained a fan base for its $5 price tag, but for its ability to lengthen lashes. One former Shop TODAY editor loved how it made her lashes look and even said that "it truly looks like I'm wearing fake eyelashes," when she applies it.

Kabuki brushes can be used to blend both mineral and powder foundations, which makes them convenient to keep in your makeup bag. According to the brand, this brush is made with synthetic bristles, which are soft on the skin and help create a flawless finish.

By now, everyone knows that sunscreen is a must when it comes to your daily routine. This popular moisturizer combines the benefits of skin care and makeup into one thanks to its tinted formula, which features SPF 40.