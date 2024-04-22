5 customer-loved finds for spring, including a fashion hack — starting at $7

Spring is in full swing! If you've already tackled the necessary spring wardrobe changes, don't leave the other parts of your routine in the dark.

From your skin care habits to your morning commute, we're here to help you tackle spring from head-to-toe with a few shopper-approved essentials, all under $45. Shop All Day contributor Chassie Post stopped by the show to share five top-rated finds, including the ultimate hydrating duo from a tried-and-true brand and sandals that will likely become your new go-to's through summer.

Keep reading to shop all of Post's picks, plus even more standouts from Amazon's Customer's Most-Loved lists that are perfect for this time of year.

Amazon Customer's Most-Loved products on TODAY

With a strap made out of faux leather and a stretchy material, this belt sits over dresses, a pair of jeans or jumpsuits with ease. Available in two waist-sizes and nine different colors, the gold metal buckle provides an alternative, "vintage charm" that reviewers adore.

Tired of carrying around a small clutch on a night out? This phone case that doubles as a wallet provides the perfect solution and keeps essentials within reach.

Compatible with the iPhone 13 Pro Max, this case can also be folded to prop your phone up to watch movies and videos. Plus, it has RFID-blocking technology built-in, meaning your cards and ID's are protected.

Editor's Note: The phone case above is only compatible with iPhone 13 Pro Max models, so we found these additional cases that are compatible with other models, too.

Need a new nail color for spring? Essie's got you covered with fun shades like pastel green, light yellow, baby pink and more — all promising to dry within about a minute, according to the brand.

These polishes come with an angled brush, making it an easy application process (even with your non-dominant hand).

Deodorant marks have a way of sneaking onto darker items of clothing, potentially ruining an outfit you had already planned in your head.

Enter: This quick-fix remover sponge that hopes to help deodorant marks disappear. Reviewers note that they "work as well, if not better" when dry, making them that much easier to use, right out of the package.

It's the season for skorts! Whether you prefer to play pickleball in them, or just have them as an option for a warm day out and about, these bottoms are easy to pair and wear with just about anything!

Available in 19 different colors and patterns, reviewers love the polyester and spandex blend fabric that it's made out of, proving to be quick-drying and comfortable.

More Customer-Loved Amazon finds

This is the shoe you'll want to wear just about everywhere this spring — trust us. These slides are the No.1 bestselling flat sandal for women on Amazon right now, with more than 37,000 five-star ratings from shoppers who love how cute and comfortable they are. You can find them in 55 different color options in sizes 6-11, so there's an option for just about everyone to rock this spring. Plus, since they're made out of EVA foam, they're waterproof — and hence perfect for summer.

Prefer a closed toe shoe? Post found a cleaning hack to help keep your favorite sneakers fresh for spring (and your dryer from making too much noise). According to the brand, you can attach the bag to the dryer door to prevent your sneakers from tumbling in the machine, and they will still dry! It's a clever solution that can make a big difference, Post says.

This bag features adjustable straps that wrap around the door of your dryer in order to secure in place. According to the brand, it can be used for everything from hiking shoes to soccer cleats.

If you've been looking for a no-fuss accessory to tote around all season, this is the one, Post says. It is travel-friendly and comes in a range of different colors (including Kelly Green and Hot Pink, which are trending for spring). It has amassed over 25,000 ratings from shoppers, which can likely be attributed to its light feel and triple-zip compartments.

As the saying goes, April showers bring May flowers — which means you'll need a durable umbrella to help you get through any amount of rainfall. Post says this genius umbrella is a game-changer since it closes inside-out, which means the water collects inside (and not as a puddle on your floor). Plus, it features an ergonomic handle, which allows it to slide over your wrist or forearm, if you need to be hands-free.

It's pedicure season! If you'd rather bring the spa to you, these convenient kits can help make it possible. Each box contains a salt soak, sugar scrub, mud mask and massage butter in a scent of your choosing, so you can pamper your feet and put on your favorite polish shortly after. Since each set of three is just $18, you'll save more perfecting your pedicure at home than if you were to head to the salon.

Post says this might be one of her favorite Amazon finds ever! With a "boho chic" feel, this dress doesn't compromise on style but is "as comfy as a nightgown," according to Post. From the midi length to the breathable fabric, it's a great piece for the spring-to-summer transition and can be worn in a variety of ways during the warmer months. Plus, it can even double as a cover-up on the beach or at the pool.

The more efficient the beauty routine, the better, right? This duo from tried-and-true brand Vaseline does just that, and it taps into the new spray moisturizer trend, Post says. One quick spray provides all-over coverage and after you rub it in, Post says it absorbs quickly, so you can get dressed right away and move on about your day. Plus, the spray nozzle makes it easier to reach those hard-to-reach places, like the square of your back.

Coming in 18 colorways, these super comfy slide sandals live up to their name. One verified reviewer wrote, "After reading multiple reviews I decided to give these shoes a try. Let me just start by saying I have found the holy Grail of all house shoes. They have not gone flat and it feels like you're walking on a cloud."

This breezy and lightweight kimono-style cardigan might be your next wardrobe staple for spring thanks to its versatility. It's longer in the back so you can wear it with your favorite leggings or even wear it as a beach coverup.

One of the best things about a jumpsuit is that they are a chic one-and-done outfit. Coming in over 40 colors and patterns to choose from, you can pair this with a jean jacket for breezy nights or a moto-jacket for an elevated touch.

The belt bag trend is here to stay, and this No.1 bestseller might be proof — after all, it has over 8,000 Amazon ratings. Whether you are running errands or going on a hike, this belt bag has interior pockets to store all of your essentials. And you can wear it as a traditional belt bag or across your body.

While you should be wearing SPF year-round, you might want to ramp up your coverage as the weather continues to warm up. And this bestselling find is perfect for the season since you can wear it alone or under your makeup. The brand says it has a "universal tint" that's suitable for every skin tone. Plus, it features skin-loving ingredients like ceramides and niacinamide.

These packing cubes will save you tons of suitcase space and keep you organized on your next trip. For $25, you'll get a pack of eight cubes in different sizes!

Traveling soon? This makeup bag features two separate compartments, so you can keep your makeup organized while you are on the go. The larger upper compartment is designed to hold bottles and other miscellaneous items, while the lower compartment features slots to store makeup brushes and smaller products.

Don't let the April showers ruin a fresh blowout! Shoppers love this tiny-but-mighty hair tool for quick touch-ups, especially while traveling. It features two heat and two styling settings, so it works for all hair types, according to the brand. The compact design and retractable cord also allows it to fold away neatly when it's not in use.

Keep all of your essentials organized with this compact bag. Unlike typical backpacks, this style unfolds like a carry-on, which makes it easier to access everything you need, whether you're traveling or just commuting to the office. Plus, it features a built-in USB charging port, laptop compartment and is made with a water-resistant fabric.

Pants that look like dress pants but feel like yoga pants? Yes, please! These stylish bootcut pants come in neutral colors such as khaki, black, charcoal and navy blue and, depending on the style you choose, feature up to four functional pockets. You can shop them in sizes XS-XXL.

A chic pair of shades are also a must for the sunnier seasons. We're loving this vintage style, which come in a variety of lens colors, according to the brand. Plus, the brand says that the UV400 polarized lenses help to filter out glare and protect your eyes from UVA and UVB damage.

This lightweight top feels perfect for this time of year! While it is a long-sleeve shirt, the lace detailing keeps it breathable, so you likely won't overheat as the temperatures start to heat up. Plus, it comes in 42 different color options, so you'll find a style to match with nearly every kind of pant in your wardrobe.

White sneakers are a spring style staple. This pair from Fracora has more than 760 five-star ratings from shoppers who love how "comfortable" and "easy to clean" they are. According to the brand, the sizes are one size larger than standard US sizing, so make sure to check the size chart before adding them to your cart.

This cult-favorite mascara not only gained a fan base for its $5 price tag, but for its ability to lengthen lashes. One former Shop TODAY editor loved how it made her lashes look and even said that "it truly looks like I'm wearing fake eyelashes," when she applies it.

Kabuki brushes can be used to blend both mineral and powder foundations, which makes them convenient to keep in your makeup bag. According to the brand, this brush is made with synthetic bristles, which are soft on the skin and help create a flawless finish.

By now, everyone knows that sunscreen is a must when it comes to your daily routine. This popular moisturizer combines the benefits of skin care and makeup into one thanks to its tinted formula, which features SPF 40.