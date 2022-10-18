A great boot for fall

I can absolutely attest to the versatility of these rain boots. While my main purpose for wearing them is to keep my feet from getting wet, their style is the perfect addition to my fall-neutral wardrobe aesthetic (rain or shine!). I chose the matte burgundy hue to complement my collection of black, caramel, cream, brown, taupe and beige-rich pieces. But they come in 13 additional colors that range from bold to classic shades, so it's easy to find a pair to match any style.

I love how how high quality the rubber material feels and how it doesn't allow the color to fade. During one morning commute, I hit the stairs walking out of the subway station at the wrong angle and thought I scuffed them, but to my surprise, the shoes didn't reveal any marks. In my experience, it's easy to accidentally scratch the paint off some boots made from leather or suede, but these more affordable options continue to look brand new even after multiple uses.

I love the waterproof design

These Asgard boots are proof that fashion and function make the perfect combination for footwear. In addition to loving their feminine design, I can also depend on them to keep my feet warm and dry during inclement weather. Water rarely gets inside these boots; however, since these are ankle length, you'll want to avoid stepping directly into a larger pool of water, as there's a chance it can splash over the top of the boot.

"The elasticated panel makes them easy to slip them on." Jannely Espinal / TODAY

I can also rely on these boots to survive slippery slopes and wet sidewalks. The rubber outsole is ultra-sturdy and thick and features zig-zag detailing, which I can imagine is designed to help with improving traction while walking. And I love the extra bit of height I get from the 1-inch heel.

They're stylish and comfortable

The first time I tried these Chelsea boots, I was impressed by how easy they were to put on. They are slip-ons, so you don't have to deal with zippers or time-consuming laces. And you can put down the shoe-horn since the attached pull-tag makes it easy to slip them on and off. The elastic goring on each side of the shoe also offers plenty of stretch — a helpful detail for anyone with a wider foot size — and are even designed to help you avoid blisters by protecting your skin from constant rubbing (according to the brand).

While I tend to lean more toward a more narrow shoe fit, my feet feel more comfortable in a wider toe box. Coincidentally, these boots were recently updated to provide more toe room, according to the brand. So, now I don't have to compromise on style or comfort.

Many Amazon customers share similar feelings about the great fit. "I have larger ankles/calves, but these feel good at the top of the boot shaft and they aren't hard to slip on," said one shopper. Another raved about how they "fit for most occasions," and even finds them suitable for hikes and walks on dirt roads.

Additionally, you don't have to worry about the thickness of your socks as these boots have a roomy interior to help your feet fit comfortably. Whether I wear them with thick hiking socks or a thinner pair of stockings, these boots give me a cozy fit every time.