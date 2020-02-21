My secret to a perfect cup of coffee is this $11 gadget

Our editors have independently selected the items featured in this article because we think they’re worth knowing about. Shop TODAY has affiliate relationships so we may get a small share of the revenue if you buy something through our links.

There’s nothing like a fresh cup of hot coffee in the morning or afternoon — or if you’re like me, many times a day.

Like many avid coffee drinkers, my body requires multiple cups of joe throughout the day, but I must admit I am a very slow drinker. I like to leisurely sip my afternoon coffee, which has led to quite the predicament: The moment warm coffee loses its heat, it loses its appeal. It’s like a leftover box of french fries — you’re not going to cold ones willingly when you could have the sizzling fresh stuff!

Because of my slow sips, I grew into the bad habit of brewing a new batch of coffee a few times a day when I had a half-full cup right in front of me. (Because I drink my coffee with milk, I knew that reheating it wouldn’t be the most healthy or safe choice).

Luckily, like a guiding light from the heavens above, a friend of mine gifted me a Mr. Coffee mug warmer. The small gadget is designed to keep your cup of coffee (or tea, hot cocoa, etc.) warm while plugged in. It’s also super easy to use — all you have to do is slide the "on" switch, and you’ve got instant warmth!

The flat little device is big enough to fit my wide mugs but small enough that it doesn't take up prime real estate on the table. One of my favorite things about the Mr. Coffee mug warmer is its ability to keep my drinks at the perfect, not-too-hot temperature. Each sip is full of delicious warmth, and I never have to worry about those awful lukewarm sips again.

Not only does this brilliant little gadget cut back on wasted coffee grounds, but it’s also saving me money. At just $11, I’ve been more inclined to stay home and brew my own stuff rather than splurge $5 on a latte at a coffee shop.

My warm cup of afternoon coffee. Summer Cartwright

I figured I wasn’t the only one who loved this awesome find, so I did some perusing around Amazon and found out that shoppers across the country are just as obsessed with the Mr. Coffee mug warmer.

In fact, it's so popular that more than 7,000 verified shoppers have contributed to its 4.2-star average rating on the site.

"I have had this for over 2.5 years. I've used it pretty much every day I work, and this warmer has seen me through three different jobs. I can't live without it. I'm looking at it right now and it makes me so happy," wrote one verified buyer. "It keeps my coffee at the perfect temperature so that I can sip on it throughout the morning."

Another, like me, is also a leisurely coffee drinker who appreciates the affordable mug warmer.

"I currently have the warmer at my office and it's working great. I can sip my coffee leisurely over an hour and it's still nice and warm," they wrote.

One enthusiastic reviewer went as far as to call the Mr. Coffee mug warmer a "game changer."

"Hands down my favorite thing I've ever purchased for my desk. Possibly one of my best purchases of all time," they claimed. "You don't realize how useful it is until you have it! And you think, 'Why haven't I had this all along?'"

