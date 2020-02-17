Hoda and Jenna say they can't live without these delicious snacks

Our editors have independently selected the items featured in this article because we think they’re worth knowing about. Shop TODAY has affiliate relationships so we may get a small share of the revenue if you buy something through our links.

Whether you’re a busy mom, a student on the go or spend long hours at the office, having a tasty snack on hand is important.

While there's plenty of snacks that lack nutrients and leave you feeling hungry, there are some healthy options out there — and we have a couple of recommendations from Hoda and Jenna.

The TODAY with Hoda & Jenna co-hosts found a few food options that are packed with simple ingredients, nutrients and are easy to take on the go.

Keep scrolling to see the snacks Hoda and Jenna can’t live without!

Jenna's Pick

Jenna's go-to snacks are grain-free almond flour tortillas from Siete. This yummy snack is paleo-friendly, non-GMO, gluten free, dairy free, soy free and vegan. Load them with salsa and cheese to make a tasty quesadilla, or make a roll-up for a quick to-go snack — either way, delicious!

This eight-pack of tortillas is made with almond flour and tapioca flour. The brand recommends heating them on a skillet or in a microwave but says they still have a buttery taste when you don't eat them warm.

Hoda's Pick

Hoda said she can't live without Bare Baked Crunchy Chips. The crispy treats are made with real fruits and vegetables — and each batch is baked, never fried. The slow baking process provides a "one-of-a-kind crunch," says the brand. And the convenient bags make it easy to take anywhere.

Don't know which flavor to try? Check out this variety pack filled with fuji apple, coconut and banana chip options. No matter which one you choose, you can be sure there's no added sugar and at least three grams of fiber per serving.

The Bare original apple chips are a bestseller among customers. You can eat them straight out of the bag, coat them in peanut butter or use them as a crunchy topping on yogurt or oatmeal.

"I tried these apple chips a few weeks ago and I'm addicted to them," one Amazon buyer wrote. "I was looking for healthier options than chips, and these are perfect."

This savory option is a new product from the brand. The sweet potatoes provide a good source of protein, potassium and fiber, and the crunch of the chips will curb that craving for those greasy potato chips.

If you're not a fan of sweet potatoes, Bare also makes sea salt beet chips and sea salt carrot chips.

