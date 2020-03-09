The new Chip and Joanna Gaines collection at Target features items as low as $2

Our editors have independently selected the items featured in this article because we think they’re worth knowing about. Shop TODAY has affiliate relationships so we may get a small share of the revenue if you buy something through our links.
When Chip and Joanna Gaines first launched their Hearth & Hand With Magnolia line at Target in 2017, fans couldn't get enough. Now, they're revamping their popular line with new items just in time for the spring season.
“With this new expansion, we’re thrilled to be able to offer a wider range of products and styles within each seasonal collection, and to offer guests more opportunities to create spaces they love," Joanna said in a press release about the new collection.
From ceramic mugs and bowls to plush comforters for your bedroom, these items are designed to liven up any living space.
“Spring is like a clean slate," Joanna said. "We open windows and feel the warmth of a new season, so I designed this new collection of greenery, scents and textiles to capture the feeling of being refreshed and inspired.”
While the new spring collection will be doubling the number of products that are available in-store, the online collection will also be seeing a bit of a refresh. There are over 200 new arrivals to shop from that will add charm to any space.
If you're hoping to call some of the newest products from Hearth & Hand With Magnolia your own, we rounded up a few of the items that you won't want to miss.
For your kitchen
Disposable Beverage Napkin
These printed napkins come in packages of 14 and are the perfect way to decorate any tabletop. Whether you want to purchase a pack for the spring season or order a few in anticipation for those summer barbecues, we won't blame you for stocking up.
Stoneware Reactive Exposed Rim Plates
If you've been searching for an excuse to upgrade from your old dinnerware, these ceramic plates are definitely it. The exposed edges provide a rustic yet modern charm.
Stoneware Carving Footed Serve Bowl Blue
Dishwasher and microwave safe, this stoneware bowl makes it easy to serve an aesthetically pleasing meal. Use it for salads, pasta dishes and more at your next gathering or family dinner.
Stoneware Reactive Exposed Base Bowls
These exposed base bowls were practically made for appetizers. Whether you're setting the table or displaying them in your cabinet, these bowls are sure to stand out in your kitchen.
Sugar Stoneware Canister with Wood Lid
These charming canisters are already labeled for their purpose, so they'll add a chic touch of organization to your kitchen. To complete the set, you can also purchase the coffee and flour canisters that boast the same wood lid and ceramic finish.
Salt & Pepper Shakers
Simple in design and function, these salt and pepper shakers are also labeled accordingly to match the larger canisters.
Multi-Purpose Cart
If you need extra storage or could simply benefit from a portable serving option, this durable metal cart can hold up to 50 pounds. The top shelf can hold snacks and beverages, while the bottom shelf serves as a storage unit for all of your serving essentials — including this ceramic cake stand.
Easter Tabletop Collection
To shop all of the items that can make your dining room table as adorable and decorated as this, you can find it all right here. From faux plants to homely mugs, your dinner table set-up just might score you a few compliments.
For your bathroom
Seagrass Woven Wastebasket
This woven wastebasket features a liner that is easy to wipe clean. its convenient size makes it small enough to use in your bathroom or decorative enough to use as a piece in your bedroom. Surround it with a few faux plants to complete your space!
Engineered Border Hand Towel
This terry cloth hand towel is just as functional as it is decorative. The simple colors allow you to easily match it with almost any bathroom décor.
Engineered Border Bath Towel
If you grab one of the hand towels above, don't forget to pick up a matching bath towel to complete the full set.
Stripe Tassel Bath Rug
The colors of this striped rug match those of the hand and bath towels, so they work together to create a space that you will never want to leave.
Embroidery Border Shower Curtain
Embroidered pieces are becoming more common in modern design. This plain weave shower curtain is embroidered with fabrics that are Standard 100 by Oeko-Tex certified, so they are free from harmful substances and dyes and safe for your bathroom. Better yet, the piece is machine washable for easy care.
For your bedroom
Quilt Bedding Collection
This lightweight cotton quilt is available in three different sizes: twin, queen and king. Its simple design makes it easy to pair with a few accent pillows and completely transform your space.
Solid Linen Blend Sheet Set
Soft sheets are just as important as a comfortable mattress, and these linen-blend sheets are crafted for a good night's sleep. The complete set includes a pillowcase, fitted sheet and flat sheet so you'll have everything you need to create a bed that you can't wait to crawl into.
Solid Pillow Sham
Decorative pillows are an easy way to make any space feel cozy, and these solid-colored shams will help do the trick. They are available in three different styles, so you can grab a bunch to add to your bedroom.
Stripe Storage Bin
Storage bins are not only a way to save some space in any room, but they can also serve decorative purposes. These storage bins are available in small and large sizes to not only add dimension, but to also allow for optimal storage depending on your needs. Use them in your bedroom as a hamper or in your bathroom to store towels in style.
Brass Floor Lamp
This floor lamp provides a minimalistic yet chic aesthetic. Its unique design allows you to conceal the bottom under an armchair for a convenient book light, or even make use of corner space for additional light.
For your living space
Textured Throw Blanket
Perfect for your bed or a new seating arrangement in your home, this throw blanket provides a comfortable and clean style with its reversible design. It is also machine washable and Standard 100 by Oeko-Tex certified.
Love Sign
This minimalistic design is a cute way to spread a message of love in any home.
Faux Mint Plant
The spring collection features plenty of new faux plants, such as this mint plant that comes in a textured terra cotta bowl. Whether you want to adorn your table or create an indoor terrarium, these faux faunas will play the part.
Hem Stripe Curtain Panel
These curtain panels are meant to allow the perfect amount of light to brighten your room without disturbing the feel of the space.
Shaker Dining Bench
This dining bench is easy to assemble and seats two comfortably, whether you want to incorporate it in your dining space or use it as a decorative piece somewhere else within your home.
Wood & Wire Coffee Table
Yet another piece that is simple in design, this coffee table promotes an open space with its wire legs. The wood finish should be easy to clean and is ideal to use as a landing spot for your favorite books or magazines, or decorate with faux plants and candles.
For more stories like this, check out:
- Jennifer Lopez loves 'Fixer Upper' and Joanna Gaines as much as we do
- This Joanna Gaines-approved kitchen appliance is the ultimate holiday gift
- The best decor gifts for the future Joanna Gaines
To discover more deals, shopping tips and budget-friendly product recommendations, download the new TODAY app and subscribe to our Stuff We Love newsletter!
Shop TODAY takes care to recommend our favorite items chosen by trusted experts and editors, as well as inform our readers of great deals, customer favorites, and newsworthy products from around the web. For more on our process, click here.