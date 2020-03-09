The new Chip and Joanna Gaines collection at Target features items as low as $2

Our editors have independently selected the items featured in this article because we think they’re worth knowing about. Shop TODAY has affiliate relationships so we may get a small share of the revenue if you buy something through our links.

When Chip and Joanna Gaines first launched their Hearth & Hand With Magnolia line at Target in 2017, fans couldn't get enough. Now, they're revamping their popular line with new items just in time for the spring season.

“With this new expansion, we’re thrilled to be able to offer a wider range of products and styles within each seasonal collection, and to offer guests more opportunities to create spaces they love," Joanna said in a press release about the new collection.

From ceramic mugs and bowls to plush comforters for your bedroom, these items are designed to liven up any living space.

“Spring is like a clean slate," Joanna said. "We open windows and feel the warmth of a new season, so I designed this new collection of greenery, scents and textiles to capture the feeling of being refreshed and inspired.”

While the new spring collection will be doubling the number of products that are available in-store, the online collection will also be seeing a bit of a refresh. There are over 200 new arrivals to shop from that will add charm to any space.

If you're hoping to call some of the newest products from Hearth & Hand With Magnolia your own, we rounded up a few of the items that you won't want to miss.

For your kitchen

These printed napkins come in packages of 14 and are the perfect way to decorate any tabletop. Whether you want to purchase a pack for the spring season or order a few in anticipation for those summer barbecues, we won't blame you for stocking up.

If you've been searching for an excuse to upgrade from your old dinnerware, these ceramic plates are definitely it. The exposed edges provide a rustic yet modern charm.

Dishwasher and microwave safe, this stoneware bowl makes it easy to serve an aesthetically pleasing meal. Use it for salads, pasta dishes and more at your next gathering or family dinner.

These exposed base bowls were practically made for appetizers. Whether you're setting the table or displaying them in your cabinet, these bowls are sure to stand out in your kitchen.

These charming canisters are already labeled for their purpose, so they'll add a chic touch of organization to your kitchen. To complete the set, you can also purchase the coffee and flour canisters that boast the same wood lid and ceramic finish.

Simple in design and function, these salt and pepper shakers are also labeled accordingly to match the larger canisters.

If you need extra storage or could simply benefit from a portable serving option, this durable metal cart can hold up to 50 pounds. The top shelf can hold snacks and beverages, while the bottom shelf serves as a storage unit for all of your serving essentials — including this ceramic cake stand.

Stuff We Love Get a daily roundup of items that will make your life easier, healthier and more stylish. This site is protected by recaptcha

To shop all of the items that can make your dining room table as adorable and decorated as this, you can find it all right here. From faux plants to homely mugs, your dinner table set-up just might score you a few compliments.

For your bathroom

This woven wastebasket features a liner that is easy to wipe clean. its convenient size makes it small enough to use in your bathroom or decorative enough to use as a piece in your bedroom. Surround it with a few faux plants to complete your space!

This terry cloth hand towel is just as functional as it is decorative. The simple colors allow you to easily match it with almost any bathroom décor.

If you grab one of the hand towels above, don't forget to pick up a matching bath towel to complete the full set.

The colors of this striped rug match those of the hand and bath towels, so they work together to create a space that you will never want to leave.

Embroidered pieces are becoming more common in modern design. This plain weave shower curtain is embroidered with fabrics that are Standard 100 by Oeko-Tex certified, so they are free from harmful substances and dyes and safe for your bathroom. Better yet, the piece is machine washable for easy care.

For your bedroom

This lightweight cotton quilt is available in three different sizes: twin, queen and king. Its simple design makes it easy to pair with a few accent pillows and completely transform your space.

Soft sheets are just as important as a comfortable mattress, and these linen-blend sheets are crafted for a good night's sleep. The complete set includes a pillowcase, fitted sheet and flat sheet so you'll have everything you need to create a bed that you can't wait to crawl into.

Decorative pillows are an easy way to make any space feel cozy, and these solid-colored shams will help do the trick. They are available in three different styles, so you can grab a bunch to add to your bedroom.

Storage bins are not only a way to save some space in any room, but they can also serve decorative purposes. These storage bins are available in small and large sizes to not only add dimension, but to also allow for optimal storage depending on your needs. Use them in your bedroom as a hamper or in your bathroom to store towels in style.

This floor lamp provides a minimalistic yet chic aesthetic. Its unique design allows you to conceal the bottom under an armchair for a convenient book light, or even make use of corner space for additional light.

For your living space

Perfect for your bed or a new seating arrangement in your home, this throw blanket provides a comfortable and clean style with its reversible design. It is also machine washable and Standard 100 by Oeko-Tex certified.

This minimalistic design is a cute way to spread a message of love in any home.

The spring collection features plenty of new faux plants, such as this mint plant that comes in a textured terra cotta bowl. Whether you want to adorn your table or create an indoor terrarium, these faux faunas will play the part.

These curtain panels are meant to allow the perfect amount of light to brighten your room without disturbing the feel of the space.

This dining bench is easy to assemble and seats two comfortably, whether you want to incorporate it in your dining space or use it as a decorative piece somewhere else within your home.

Yet another piece that is simple in design, this coffee table promotes an open space with its wire legs. The wood finish should be easy to clean and is ideal to use as a landing spot for your favorite books or magazines, or decorate with faux plants and candles.

For more stories like this, check out:

To discover more deals, shopping tips and budget-friendly product recommendations, download the new TODAY app and subscribe to our Stuff We Love newsletter!