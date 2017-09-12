share tweet pin email

Fans of “Fixer Upper” will soon have a new way of bringing a piece (or two!) of Chip and Joanna Gaines’ unique aesthetic into their own homes. The couple announced Tuesday that they are partnering with Target on a unique line of home goods and decor called Hearth & Hand with Magnolia, just in time for the holiday hosting season.

Target We can't wait for their new brand to hit Target!

“At the core of the Magnolia brand is the desire to make homes beautiful, but with a focus on family and practicality. We want to create spaces that families want to gather in,” Joanna said in a statement. “We’ve always dreamed of working with a retailer to create a collection that could reach more people at a more affordable price point. Coming together with Target not only allows us to design beautiful pieces for people all over the country, it also allows us to help communities in a bigger way than we could have ever imagined.”

Steven Randazzo / Target

“Partnering with Chip and Joanna to create a modern farmhouse collection available only at Target allows us to offer an aesthetic we know our guests will love, and the quality and affordable prices can’t be beat,” Target’s executive vice president and chief merchandising officer, Mark Tritton, said in a statement. “That’s the magic of Target, and we can’t wait for our guests to enjoy this collection for years to come.”

Target

Among the items available in the collection are tabletop dining sets, adorable vases and napkin sets, and other items of home decor, mostly priced under $30.

A key element of Magnolia’s partnership with Target is a core value of giving back. Magnolia will be working with Target House at St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital to redesign its dining room. Target House is a free home away from home that provides long-term housing for St. Jude patients and their families.

Jo has poured her heart and soul into this new line, Hearth & Hand with Magnolia available at Target November 5th. We're here with Bullseye at Target HQ today announcing it to all of their team members! I wrote down all my thoughts about this project on the blog—go check it out. #HearthAndHand (Link in profile) A post shared by Chip Gaines (@chippergaines) on Sep 12, 2017 at 1:32pm PDT

The first collection will arrive in stores on Nov. 5. Chip and Joanna Gaines will chat more about their exciting collaboration on TODAY this Thursday.