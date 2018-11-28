Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

/ Source: TODAY By Kayla Boyd

We all know that when it comes to the best products to add to our home, Joanna Gaines is the one to follow. On Sunday, the "Fixer Upper" star posted a few photos on her Instagram Story gushing about one kitchen appliance in particular — and now we need it.

Love the smell of freshly baked bread? You'll definitely be interested in Gaines' favorite ... bread maker.

The Breville BBM800XL Custom Loaf Bread Maker features a user-friendly screen with 13 automatic settings, three crust options, and nine custom settings. It also has an automatic fruit and nut dispenser, which releases ingredients into the dough and mixes it in evenly. The appliance holds loaf sizes up to 2.5 pounds and comes with a nonstick, removable bowl, 46 recipes and two paddles for kneading and jam making.

Breville BBM800XL Custom Loaf Bread Maker, $250, Amazon

TODAY editors, writers and experts take care to recommend items we really like and hope you’ll enjoy! Just so you know, TODAY does have affiliate relationships. So, while every product is independently selected, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the revenue.

“If you don’t have a bread machine, you should ask for one for Christmas,” Gaines captioned her Instagram photo. “The smell of fresh bread alone is worth it. #itshouldbeacandle.”

It definitely seems like something nice for those who love to bake, and it would make a great gift for a foodie! And for folks who are interested in a new bread maker on a budget here are a few more options that have great reviews on Amazon.

1. Oster Expressbake Bread Maker with Gluten-Free Setting, $56 (usually $90), Amazon

2. Hamilton Beach Stainless Steel Bread Maker, $79, Amazon

3. SKG Automatic Programmable Bread Machine, $90, Amazon

4. VIVREAL Automatic Express Bake Bread, $80, Amazon

5. CUSIBOX Bread Machine with 19 Automatic Programs, $90 (usually $100), Amazon

To discover more deals, shopping tips and budget-friendly product recommendations, subscribe to our Stuff We Love newsletter!