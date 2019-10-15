The large jar (shown) burns for around 110 hours, leaving your home with a long-lasting scent that can only be described as welcoming. "(It) makes my soul feel cozy," one reviewer wrote.

The candle features a variety of scent notes that combine for a unique aroma. You'll initially smell are citrus, orange, nutmeg and spiced pumpkin. Don't be surprised if you start to smell cinnamon after a while because that's in the body of the scent. The final impression will leave you smelling vanilla to bring everything together.

One reviewer described it as, "A perfect blend of warm spices and pumpkin! It's fall in a jar!"

Here are a few more items from DeGeneres's list to help you make the most of the season.

Warm up after a long day of pumpkin picking with these apple cider K-Cup pods. The combination of brown sugar, cinnamon and apples is sure to make you feel like it's fall all-year round.

Once you're finished with your hot apple cider, carve those pumpkins you picked with this rotary tool. It even comes with a pumpkin carving kit that includes ten carving templates.

Consider Halloween handled with this bowl and candy combo. It includes mini versions of Reese's, Krackel, Mr. Goodbar and other classic favorites.

