The Pumpkin Spice Latte is officially here, which means it's time to say goodbye to summer and prepare for cooler weather, colorful leaves and a never-ending supply of pumpkin spice, well, everything.

And this year, there are perhaps more options to cuddle up to than ever before, with an increase in brands getting on board with their own take on the pumpkin spice phenomenon.

From body washes and creams to hand soaps and candles (and even a deodorant!), read on for a range of pumpkin spice and similarly-scented products that are helping you properly prepare to embrace the fall season like never before.

Like a fall beverage for your skin, this concoction from Hempz contains pumpkin extract to help smooth and firm, cinnamon extract with anti-inflammatory properties to help stimulate and condition, and vanilla extract to help calm and soothe. Pure hemp seed oil and creamy cocoa and shea butters help round out the flavor (er, fragrance) profile.

Inspired by the aroma of homemade pumpkin bread, notes of fresh pumpkin, brown sugar and butter are combined with creamy vanilla, warm spices and toasted pecans — along with natural cleansers — in this limited-edition hand soap for a light, gourmand scent. Scoop up the full collection, including a hand lotion, candle and even dish soap, for a complete, surround-scent experience.

Sweet meets savory in this cinnamon-spiked shower gel from Bath & Body Works’ new fall collection. It works up to a creamy lather and is formulated with vitamin E, aloe and shea butter to moisturize as it cleans.

Give your skin a fall refresh with this new ‘powerhouse’ of a mask from Bliss. It’s infused with a blend of natural AHAs and pumpkin enzymes for gently exfoliating and resurfacing skin for a smoother, brighter complexion. It also boasts vitamins, minerals, essential fatty acids and antioxidants for added nourishment — and the whipped texture smells and feels like a dream!

This soy wax, single-wick candle from Threshold manages to capture the true essence of your favorite fall beverage in one piece. Scoop one up for the bathroom, living room or kitchen, and maybe grab another to share with any fellow PSL lovers in your life. The affordable price also makes it an ideal option for fall birthdays and hostess gifts.

Take sweet dreams to a new level with this sleeping mask from Too Cool for School, which contains pumpkin and other natural enzymes for gently exfoliating and moisturizing skin as you snooze. The gel formula is also extremely refreshing and easy to apply.

Take your obsession on-the-go with this new, limited-edition body spray from Ulta Beauty’s signature collection. The scent is crisp and clean, and it's a great option for those looking to channel seasonal vibes without breaking the bank (scoop up other items from the home and body line to up the ante).

Pumpkin spice gets a chic update in this new warm and spicy reed diffuser from Nest Fragrances. It contains an elegant blend of wild pumpkin, masala chai, cinnamon, cardamom and ginger and manages to fill the room without being too overpowering. There’s also a candle version for those who are diffuser-averse.

Yes, you read that correctly. Clean deodorant company Native is getting in on the pumpkin spice latte frenzy with their own deodorant. It was originally released a few years ago and was recently re-released for the fall. The paraben and aluminum-free stick is formulated with notes of pumpkin, cinnamon, nutmeg and clove — along with shea butter and coconut for added moisture — and is one of their more popular scents: The brand sells an estimated 500 units per day!

This paraben-, sulfate- and toxin-free mask-scrub hybrid from Urban Skin Rx is formulated with a detoxifying clay for freeing pores of bacteria and buildup. It also has a warming effect (especially valuable on colder nights) and comes in a TSA-friendly tube for traveling.

