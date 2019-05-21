Get Stuff We Love Subscribe to our newsletter. SUBSCRIBE

May 21, 2019, 8:40 PM UTC / Source: TODAY By Chrissy Callahan

Using interviews with specialists, online reviews and personal experience, TODAY editors, writers and experts take care to recommend items we really like and hope you'll enjoy!

As if dealing with facial acne wasn't annoying enough, body acne also has an ugly way of making its presence known, especially during the warmer months.

If you're sick of uncovering unsightly, painful blemishes in the shower, it's time to fight back.

When it comes to body acne, less is more and the easiest way to treat this skin care woe is with a targeted body wash. Dermatologists swear by these affordable shower solutions to help curb their patients' annoying body acne, and we think you will, too!

1. Mario Badescu A.H.A Botanical Body Soap, $8, Amazon

"This body wash helps exfoliate skin and smooth irritated areas with ingredients like papaya, grapefruit and ginseng extract. It’s great to treat stubborn back and chest acne and results can be seen in as little as a few uses," said Dr. Howard Sobel, NYC dermatologist and founder of Sobel Skin.

2. Humane Benzoyl Peroxide 10% Acne Treatment Body & Face Wash, $22, Amazon

"Benzoyl peroxide decreases acne bacteria and helps keep pores clear, reducing the chances of acne. This particular body wash is great for both teens and adults, and contains no animal-based ingredients or harmful ingredients such as parabens, phthalates, sulfates or paraffins," said Dr. Debra Jaliman, a dermatologist in New York City and author of the book "Skin Rules: Trade Secrets From a Top New York Dermatologist."

3. CeraVe Body Wash for Rough & Bumpy Skin, $10, Amazon

"Lovely product with an accessible price point that fights breakouts with the help of salicylic acid and hydrating ceramides," said Boston dermatologist Dr. Ranella Hirsch of this body wash.

4. Proactiv Deep Cleansing Wash, $35, Sephora

"Gentle exfoliation is important for the treatment and prevention of acne. This product has 2% salicylic acid which not only helps unclog pores but also helps reduce oiliness to clear acne, minimize discoloration from acne and prevent future breakouts. I love the smooth exfoliating beads which physically lift away dead skin cells especially on the back and body, resulting in smoother, clearer skin all over," said Dr. Tess Mauricio.

5. Replenix Benzoyl Peroxide Wash, $19, Walmart

"For effective cleansing of the chest and back, I recommend using a wash containing benzoyl peroxide or salicylic acid, which provides exfoliation to prevent and treat blocked pores, and may help diminish some types of superficial hyperpigmentation. In theory, any active ingredient will have more effect when left on the skin — rather than rinsed off. But in my experience, benzoyl peroxide washes do offer certain benefits despite their brief contact with skin. Replenix is a great non-comedogenic, gentle option," said Dr. David Lortscher, dermatologist and CEO of Curology.

6. PanOxyl Acne Cream Wash, $11, Amazon

"Benzoyl peroxide kills bacteria and unclogs pores to tackle acne. Be careful, though, as it can bleach fabric, so wash it all off before using your towel," said Dr. Rebecca Baxt, a dermatologist at Baxt Cosmedical in New Jersey.

7. Glytone Exfolating Body Wash, $33, Dermstore

"I like this product for comedonal acne — the type that is quite bumpy and patients are prone to pick at — because it contains glycolic acid, an alpha hydroxy acid which can help exfoliate dull skin cells, decrease oil production, minimize acne-causing bacteria, and smooth skin texture," said Dr. Marc Glashofer, a dermatologist at The Dermatology Group.

8. Noxzema Ultimate Clear Daily Deep Pore Cleanser 6 Oz (Pack of 2), $8, Walmart

"It’s difficult to treat what you don’t see, especially on the back. Simply put a squirt of this on a loofah while you are in the shower and exfoliate those hard-to-reach areas a few times per week. The rich lathering formula reaches into pores to effectively remove dirt and oil and help fight breakouts with effective ingredients that promote clear skin with regular use," Sobel said.

9. Jan Marini Bioglycolic Face Cleanser, $39, Dermstore

"Most people who have acne on the body also suffer from acne on the face. This moisturizing, creamy cleanser is potent for the face and body, and contains glycolic acid to help remove dead skin, prevent whiteheads and blackheads, and help kill acne-causing bacteria. It also has sorbitol, a natural moisturizer, to help minimize irritation and dryness," Mauricio said.

10. Neutrogena Body Clear Acne Treatment Body Wash, $20, Amazon

"Another salicylic acid winner that can help tackle oiliness! It's also got a pleasant citrus scent," Hirsch said.

11. Tree to Tub Soapberry for Body, $18, Amazon

"For acne, consider using a soap, a mild fragrance-free non-soap cleanser, or a moisturizing shower gel or oil. A cleanser without sodium lauryl sulfate or sodium laureth sulfate, like this one, may not lather as you might expect but will be less irritating for acne-prone skin," Lortscher said.

12. Murad Acne Body Wash, $43, Amazon

"This acne wash contains 1% salicylic acid, a beta hydroxy-acid (BHA) that eases inflammation and unclogs pores, which makes it great for both treating and preventing acne," Jaliman said.

