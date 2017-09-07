share tweet pin email

It's seems the pumpkin spice craze is just about everywhere these days. From lattes to snacks to hair color, we thought we'd really seen it all.

This year the pumpkin spice obsession has made its way into a new arena: beauty products.

Closed Captioning ON OFF apply | reset x Text Display

Background

Enhancements font

Times New Roman Arial Comic Sans

T T T T size



color share link Pumpkin spice latte fan? Now you can wear it on your face Play Video - 1:16 Pumpkin spice latte fan? Now you can wear it on your face Play Video - 1:16

From blushes to eye shadow to lotion to masks, you can literally wear pumpkin spice on your skin. Whether it's the burnt orange color or the delicious aroma you're obsessed with, there are now a number of pumpkin spice beauty products to choose from.

Take a look below to find products to help you get your pumpkin spice fix! Here's to a happy (and beautiful) fall!

Skin care

Also, there are plenty of pumpkin-infused skincare products to try. And in case you were wondering, yes, pumpkin is really good for your skin; it's packed with enzymes!

Pumpkin 24K Gold Sheet Mask, $8, Sephora

PCA Skin Pumpkin-based Nutrient Toner, $35, Dermstore

Eminence Pumpkin Latte Hydration Masque, $52,Dermstore

Peter Thomas Roth Pumpkin Enzyme Mask, $58, Sephora

Ulta

Peter Lamas Exfoliating Pumpkin Facial Scrub, $28, Amazon

Lovely Skin

Bath and body products

From lotion to bath bombs, these products can leave your skin smelling like the sweet scents of pumpkin.

Deep Cleansing Hand Soap Sweet Cinnamon Pumpkin, $6, Amazon

Pumpkin Spice Hand Repair Cream, $8, Amazon

jet

Pumpkin Spice Latte Ring Bath Bomb, $17, Pearl Bath Bombs

Pearl Bath Bombs

Pumpkin Spice Bath Bombs, $3, Country Market Crafts

Country Market Crafts

Marshmallow Pumpkin Latte 2-in-1 Body Wash & Bubble Bath, $15, Amazon

Bath & Body Works

Spiced Pumpkin Cider Shower Gel, $19, Bath & Body Works

Arcona 'Pumpkin' Body Lotion, $35, Nordstrom

Nordstrom

Makeup

If it's the beautiful bold orange hue you're after (rather than the scent), these makeup products will make your sweet PSL dreams come true.

Burt's Bees Pumpkin Spice Lip Balm, $9, Amazon

Target

Bobbi Brown Pumpkin Orange Lip Color, $28, Sephora

Sephora

Make Up For Ever Artist Eye Shadow and Powder Blush Pumpkin, $21, Sephora

Sephora

Pumpkin Spice Latte Highlighter, $5, Etsy

FeatherRiverBody

Pure Ziva Pumpkin Spice Blush Pressed Contour Powder, $13, Amazon

Elan Makeup Studio

This article was originally published in September 2016 on Today.com.