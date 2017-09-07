It's seems the pumpkin spice craze is just about everywhere these days. From lattes to snacks to hair color, we thought we'd really seen it all.
This year the pumpkin spice obsession has made its way into a new arena: beauty products.
Pumpkin spice latte fan? Now you can wear it on your facePlay Video - 1:16
From blushes to eye shadow to lotion to masks, you can literally wear pumpkin spice on your skin. Whether it's the burnt orange color or the delicious aroma you're obsessed with, there are now a number of pumpkin spice beauty products to choose from.
Take a look below to find products to help you get your pumpkin spice fix! Here's to a happy (and beautiful) fall!
Skin care
Also, there are plenty of pumpkin-infused skincare products to try. And in case you were wondering, yes, pumpkin is really good for your skin; it's packed with enzymes!
Pumpkin 24K Gold Sheet Mask, $8, Sephora
PCA Skin Pumpkin-based Nutrient Toner, $35, Dermstore
Eminence Pumpkin Latte Hydration Masque, $52,Dermstore
Peter Thomas Roth Pumpkin Enzyme Mask, $58, Sephora
Peter Lamas Exfoliating Pumpkin Facial Scrub, $28, Amazon
Bath and body products
From lotion to bath bombs, these products can leave your skin smelling like the sweet scents of pumpkin.
Deep Cleansing Hand Soap Sweet Cinnamon Pumpkin, $6, Amazon
Pumpkin Spice Hand Repair Cream, $8, Amazon
Pumpkin Spice Latte Ring Bath Bomb, $17, Pearl Bath Bombs
Pumpkin Spice Bath Bombs, $3, Country Market Crafts
Marshmallow Pumpkin Latte 2-in-1 Body Wash & Bubble Bath, $15, Amazon
Spiced Pumpkin Cider Shower Gel, $19, Bath & Body Works
Arcona 'Pumpkin' Body Lotion, $35, Nordstrom
Makeup
If it's the beautiful bold orange hue you're after (rather than the scent), these makeup products will make your sweet PSL dreams come true.
Burt's Bees Pumpkin Spice Lip Balm, $9, Amazon
Bobbi Brown Pumpkin Orange Lip Color, $28, Sephora
Make Up For Ever Artist Eye Shadow and Powder Blush Pumpkin, $21, Sephora
Pumpkin Spice Latte Highlighter, $5, Etsy
Pure Ziva Pumpkin Spice Blush Pressed Contour Powder, $13, Amazon
This article was originally published in September 2016 on Today.com.