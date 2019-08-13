Summer definitely isn't over yet, but the spicy-sweet flavors of fall are already beginning to creep back into our lives.

And nothing says fall is here quite like Starbucks' wildly popular Pumpkin Spice Latte — and the beloved beverage might be back earlier than ever this year.

After rumors of an early release began circulating around the internet on Monday, TODAY Food reached out to several locations to confirm whether the PSL would be back in stores this month.

A manager at one Starbucks location in Brooklyn, New York, said that he expects all fall menu items to be available on August 27 (the rumored release date). A manager at a Starbucks location in Nashville, Tennessee, echoed the same news: Pumpkin Spice Lattes will be coming back on the last Tuesday of August and there will be a slew of new fall items available.

When reached via email, a representative for the chain would not officially confirm the early release date, saying, "We’re not quite ready to reveal our plans for this year," but did add that Starbucks recently releases a Pumpkin Spice creamer which is now available in grocery stores.

Despite fans excitement, is August too early to welcome back to the popular beverage? The anchors weighed in during The 3rd Hour of TODAY on Tuesday.

The pumpkin spice latte returns to my life in 2 weeks and

YES I'm excited about it and

NO I won't let you shame me for it — Elisabeth Finn (@TheElisaBest) August 13, 2019

“At least wait for September! August is not fall for anyone!" Dylan Dreyer said emphatically, adding that if blueberries are still fresh, there's no need to go rushing into fall-flavored foods.

“I guess it’s back to school. You go back to school, you get your Pumpkin Spice Latte, I guess?" said Sheinelle Jones.

"Everyone's just trying to kill summer!" Craig Melvin agreed.

The consensus? Craig, Dylan and Sheinelle are all happy to embrace fall beverages like the Pumpkin Spice Latte — but they’d all prefer to wait and enjoy them when it's actually fall.

August 27 will be the earliest official release date for the Pumpkin Spice Latte in the chain's history.

In 2018, Starbucks created a big stir, releasing the drink on August 28, which was also a Tuesday. However, in 2014, Starbucks hosted an online scavenger hunt which allowed a select few to get their hands on the drink on August 26. That promotion was considered an "early release," and the drink wasn't officially available to all customers until Sept. 2, 2014.

Starbucks' signature drink may be back earlier than ever this year, but it's in good company with other limited-edition fall releases. This week, Dunkin’ confirmed that it would start offering its own pumpkin-centric menu on August 21. Items include the new Pumpkin Spice Donut and a PSL rival: the Cinnamon Sugar Pumpkin Signature Latte.

The chain is getting so into fall that it will be renaming and rebranding eight stores to carry the name Pumpkin'. Those stores will be offering customers one free hot or iced Pumpkin Coffee on August 14.

Cheers, pumpkin lovers, soon you may be able to enjoy that signature flavor all year long.