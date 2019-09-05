Pumpkin season is just beginning, but for those avidly keeping watch on their calendars, it's not even officially fall. For diehard pumpkin spice fans, however, the best season of the year is back in all its glory. So sit back, picture the leaves changing and relax.

But before you nod off into an autumnal dreamland, don't forget to stock up on every pumpkin-flavored food and drink out there.

TODAY Food crafted a curated list of where to snag the best of the best right now.

Starbucks

Returning favorite: Let's just get this one out of the way. If you live anywhere in the world with internet access (hence you are reading this article), you've likely been made aware that Starbucks' famous Pumpkin Spice Latte came back earlier than ever this year. For future reference, let's call it by its popular acronym, PSL. It's been in stores for ages ... well, ya know, since Tuesday, Aug. 27.

Debuting this fall: With the PSL came the chain's brand new Pumpkin Cream Cold Brew, a cold creamy espresso drink brewed with pumpkin-flavored cream. Starbucks also debuted a Pumpkin Cream Cheese Muffin, a Pumpkin Scone and Pumpkin Spice Madeleines. Clearly, this international coffeehouse has fall fiends' backs.

Dunkin'

Dunkin' may have dropped the "donuts" from its title, but its fall doughnut game is going strong. The chain known for on-the-go breakfasts launched its fall menu when folks were still at the beach on Aug. 21 (that's more than a month before actual fall, y'all).

Returning favorites: This year, Dunkin' brought back pumpkin-flavored coffees (in the form of a syrup that you can add to anything), pumpkin doughnuts, pumpkin muffins and pumpkin K-Cup pods.

Debuting this fall: The new Cinnamon Sugar Pumpkin Signature Latte amps up the spice and sweetness of a traditional fall-flavored coffee drink.

Cracker Barrel

Craving the pumpkin but not all the spice. Go for the sweets with Cracker Barrel's limited-time Pumpkin Pie Latte. Cracker Barrel

Debuting this fall: We love a good, homey chicken entrée as much as the next guy, but Cracker Barrel is adding something else that's both seasonal and sweet to its lineup. The Southern-style chain went all-in with its Pumpkin Pie Latte. The drink is brewed with Cracker Barrel's coffee and pumpkin pie flavoring and then topped with whipped cream and a sprinkling of pumpkin pie spice. It's available now through Dec. 1.

Spam

Debuting this fall: People really lost it when this canned meat brand debuted a very real fall flavor. Seasoned with cinnamon, clove, allspice and nutmeg, Spam's limited-edition pork product is available only at Walmart.

The company even released a recipe for all those out there with a hankering for pumpkin pie and pork — together.

Enlightened

Lighten up that latte with Enlightened's low-calorie, pumpkin spice latte flavor. Enlightened

Returning favorite: This low-calorie ice cream is a creamier, colder take on the Pumpkin Spice Latte. It debuted for the first time in 2018 and will be available Sept. 9 at select retailers nationwide, as well as via EatEnlightened.com. The frozen dessert has 70 calories per serving.

Kind Bars

Returning favorite: Keep pumpkin spice in your purse or pocket all day long with Kind's limited-edition Caramel Almond Pumpkin Spice nut bar. Each crunchy, gluten-free bar has 5 grams of sugar and 5 grams of protein and is packed with all the sweet, spicy aromas of autumn. They're available nationwide at retailers like Walmart, Target and Amazon.

Krispy Kreme

Debuting this fall: In case you become gravely disappointed by any item on this list, Krispy Kreme has a great deal going on through the end of the week, in addition to a drool-worthy new treat. From now through Sept. 8, try Krispy Kreme's new Pumpkin Spice Original Filled Doughnut: The outside has a pumpkin spice-flavored glaze, and the inside is packed with a creamy cheesecake cream.

This week, Krispy Kreme will also let customers trade in any pumpkin spice product (be it a candle, a can of Spam or something else) for one of its variations.

Returning favorites: Continuing through Thanksgiving, the shop will also offer its Classic Pumpkin Spice Cake Doughnut and Pumpkin Spice Latte.

Kodiak Cakes

Returning favorite: This brand of whole-grain, protein-packed cake mixes has a Pumpkin Dark Chocolate muffin, which first launched in 2018. Each treat can be prepared right in its package. To make a muffin, just add 1/4 cup of water or milk before microwaving everything together for a minute. And then, just like a magic pumpkin, it's transformed and ready to be eaten! They're available at many grocery retailers nationwide.

Hostess

Debuting this fall: Hostess added to its fall lineup of pumpkin-spiced confections with a new, simple cupcake. It's a limited-edition Iced Pumpkin cake with a creamy filling, and it's available right next to beloved treats like Twinkies.

Kellogg's Frosted Flakes

Returning favorite: Naturally, Tony the Tiger needs some pumpkin-hued flakes to match his orange coat. The seasonal edition of the crunchy, sweet cereal is now available at Walmart and will be carried in stores while supplies last.