Our editors independently selected these items because we think you will enjoy them and might like them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

Picking out new bedding and cozy comforters for the family can be a bit of a struggle, especially since everyone in your home likely has varying style preferences and a different mattress size. There are so many options out there for comforter sets to make your bedroom look complete, from solid colors with intricate stitching for adults to fun patterns and characters for teens and children.

Whether you’re looking to spruce up your own bedroom or find something to match the ever-changing style of your kids, Shop TODAY rounded up 16 affordable comforter sets the whole family will love.

Comforter sets for adults

This five-piece set is perfect for adults who want something with a little color and pattern without feeling like they’ve walked into their kid’s room. The comforter set comes with two accent pillows that reviewers claim are a little small for king-size mattresses, but still look very nice on any other bed. One major plus to this set is that it’s machine-washable, but we would still lay it out to dry because of the textured stitching.

The thin, dark blue stripes on the comforter and shams are a nice way to add a little pattern to your bedroom without going overboard. They're also sold as separate pieces of the same set at Pottery Barn, so you will need to be sure to add both to your cart for a complete look. You can machine-wash and dry these pieces since this set is so durable, making for an easy laundry day.

Amazon really does have everything, including comforter sets at affordable prices that feel like luxury bedding. This Wellboo set comes with a comforter and two pillowcases in your choice of color or pattern, ranging from gray and yellow to marbled geometric shapes and classic floral. The set can be machine-washed, but should be air-dried to help reduce wrinkles.

Comforter sets from Target are generally decent, but this comforter set's sheer amount of five-star reviews and the affordable price tag makes it a standout. It comes with five pieces including a comforter, two king shams and two decorative pillows, and each piece comes with a fun geometric pattern and unique stitching.

The best value on our list of comforter sets is one from Target. It includes two pillow cases, two shams, fitted and flat sheets, a decorative pillow and a reversible comforter with one light side and one darker side. However, the dye from the dark side of the comforter could bleed through if you machine-wash with warm or hot water. For the best results, we suggest washing with cold water and air drying.

Marble patterns have been a trend for a while, and this Madison Park comforter set brings the trend into your bedroom. This seven-piece set includes a comforter, two pillow shams, a bed skirt, and three throw pillows in various sizes. The comforter, shams and bed skirt are all machine-washable, but the throw pillows should be spot cleaned.

Comforter sets for teens

This comforter set delivers the cozy with a plush front and a soft sherpa fabric on the back. The set comes in a variety of colors and patterns to fit any teenager’s room including gray, moss green and black and white plaid.

Mermaid-inspired pastel colors are splashed on this comforter set. The comforter is also reversible, which allows your teen to pick exactly how they want their room to look depending on their mood. The set includes an ombre pastel comforter, a sham and a throw pillow perfect for a twin-size bed.

Blush pink and metallic gold come together to make a pretty comforter set for any teenager looking for a relaxing space. A twin set comes with a comforter and sham. Another nice thing about this set is that it’s reversible with diamond-patterned faux fur on the opposite side.

The teal and white ombre effect of this comforter set makes it a good fit for a boy’s or girl’s room. The set, which includes a comforter and sham, is completely machine-washable, though we do suggest air drying if possible.

For the teen who loves color and pattern, this comforter set will be a major win. The set features thick red, white and blue stripes on the comforter, sham and throw pillow. It would also be great for a kids room that’s being transitioned into a teenage's room as they head off to junior high or high school.

Comforter sets for children

For the kid who can’t get enough Disney, this Mickey Mouse 90th Anniversary set is ideal. The set features a striped comforter with a dark gray silhouette of the iconic mouse on one side and an all-over Mickey silhouette pattern on the other side.

Kids who love outer space or want to be an astronaut when they grow up will love this comforter set. It features a colorful comforter with planets, satellites, spaceships and a waving astronaut. Each set also includes a matching sham and a decorative pillow that says ‘Out of This World’ on it.

Dragons are always in style, and this comforter set features mythical creatures that look like they might have been drawn by your little aspiring artist. The blue and green dragons are set on a gray background, and the reverse side of the comforter is a soft fleece that will keep kids warm all night long.

Kids who love animals of all kinds will love this comforter set from Target. The animal kingdom-inspired comforter features monkeys, zebras, sloths, llamas and more. A twin-size set also includes a matching sham. You can complete the wild look with other selections from Target’s Animal Party Bedroom Collection.

Little girls who love bright colors and rainbows will love this comforter set from Target. It features a reversible comforter with bright, boldly colored designs on one side and a pastel blue rainbow on the other. You can complete the colorful look in your kid’s room with other selections from Target’s Rainbow Resort Kids Bedroom Collection.

For more stories like this, check out:

To discover more deals, shopping tips and budget-friendly product recommendations, download the new TODAY app and subscribe to our Stuff We Love newsletter!