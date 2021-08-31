Shop TODAY is editorially independent. Our editors selected these deals and items because we think you will enjoy them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

Although we're still a few days away from the start of the holiday weekend, there are already plenty of impressive deals to be had. Major retailers like Walmart and Macy's have launched early Labor Day sales featuring big discounts on everything from fall fashion essentials to bigger ticket items like appliances and mattresses.

And if you're hoping to make some upgrades to your living room or backyard setup, you're in luck. We found tons of can't-miss deals on essentials for your indoor and outdoor space. From a fire pit to a sofa, here are 13 Labor Day furniture and home deals that you can shop right now.

Indoor home and furniture Labor Day deals

This panel bed from Ashley Homestore is already pretty heavily discounted, but you can get an extra 10% off when you use the code LDAYDEALS at checkout. The bed is easy to assemble and the stylish wood design will fit in with almost any bedroom aesthetic.

During Overstock's Labor Day Clearance event, you can find savings of up to 70% on essentials for your home. This chest, which is 28% off, comes in four colors and can be used to hold clothes and other miscellaneous items.

While some of us are gearing up to head back to the office, others are planning on working from home for the foreseeable future. If that's the case for you, it may be time to make some updates to your home office. This desk has enough space for all your WFH essentials, thanks to the two removable shelves which provide extra storage space.

You can use this storage bench to keep your shoes or kids' toys organized. It's available in five colors and comes with three storage bins and a soft cotton cushion for the top, so it can also be used for seating.

This ladder bookcase will look great sitting in your home office, bedroom or living room. It has four open shelves and is currently 15% off at Bed Bath and Beyond.

Home Depot is celebrating the holiday with savings on a range of items from storage solutions to appliances. And right now, you can score more than $50 off this chic TV stand. It will bring a rustic feel to your living room. Plus, it has three adjustable shelves that can be used to store games or display your favorite decor pieces and photos.

This sofa will make the perfect centerpiece for your living room. It features plush cushions that will make a comfortable base for game nights and Netflix bingeing sessions.

Checkerboard print is a huge home decor trend this year, and you can bring the pattern into your house with the help of this fun rug. It comes in a variety of sizes and is 30% off during Society6's Labor Day Sale.

Outdoor home and furniture Labor Day deals

You can make use of your outdoor space in any weather with this umbrella, which is water-resistant and made with UV-blocking material. Even better, it's 64% off during Wayfair's Labor Day Sale.

You'll appreciate having this fire pit in your backyard on chilly fall and winter nights. The wood-burning option doubles as a table and comes with a cover to prevent ash and sparks from flying out. It's a popular option, with an average 4.5-star rating from more than 1,200 reviews.

This heater is small enough to fit on your table, which makes it a great pick for those with small patios. The lightweight design makes it easy to move from the backyard to the porch, so you can keep warm no matter where you are. You'll want to grab it while it's $100 off during West Elm's Labor Day Sale.

Fall is the time for family gatherings, and you can host plenty of backyard dinners during the season with this dining table. It can sit up to six people and has a spot in the center for an umbrella.

Cozy up on this loveseat, which is discounted during Bed Bath and Beyond's sale. It's stain, weather and water-resistant so you won't have to worry about it getting damaged if you keep it sitting out on your deck all year long.

For more stories like this, check out:

Subscribe to our Stuff We Love and One Great Find newsletters, and download our TODAY app to discover deals, shopping tips, budget-friendly product recommendations and more!