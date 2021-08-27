Shop TODAY is editorially independent. Our editors selected these deals and items because we think you will enjoy them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

Labor Day weekend is almost here! The holiday signals the unofficial end of summer and the start of the school year. It also happens to be one of the best times to score deals from some of your favorite retailers.

And while you may be counting down the days until the long weekend's festivities begin, you don't have to wait until then to start saving. Many brands have already kicked off their end-of-season and Labor Day Sales and are slashing prices on some of the most sought-after items, like mattresses, furniture, fall footwear and more.

We combed through all the early sales to find the ones that you won't want to miss. Whether you're looking to upgrade your wardrobe for fall or replace your old outdoor furniture, here are 17 deals to shop ahead of the holiday.

Clothing and accessory deals

Through Monday, Sept. 6 Kate Spade is taking an extra 30% off sale styles. You can score the discount on select bags, wallets and other accessories from the brand when you use the code SOLONGSUMMER at checkout.

Whether you’re headed back to the office or on a day trip, this bag is the perfect vessel for all your essentials. The tote, which is available in five chic colors, has a roomy interior and comes with a detachable wristlet pouch.

During DSW’s End of Summer Clearance Event, you can get up to 70% off styles from top brands like Steve Madden, Adidas, Vince Camuto and more.

Boot season is almost here! And these booties will pair well with a dress on warmer nights or jeans as the temperatures start to drop.

Get your wardrobe ready for fall with this sale from Old Navy. Almost everything on the site is 30% off right now, with jeans starting at just $20 and activewear starting at $15.

These ‘90s-inspired jeans feature Old Navy’s Secret-Smooth front pockets, which provide a slimming and smoothing effect. Reviewers say that the pants are both comfortable and flattering.

Planning a vacation? Now is the perfect time to upgrade your luggage, thanks to Samsonite’s sitewide sale. Use the code EXTRA20 to get 20% off.

This brief is more stylish than your typical laptop bag so you'll look super chic on your morning commute. Not to mention, it has multiple compartments that will help you stay organized and a SmartSleeve that fits over your luggage handle when traveling.

Both celebrities and TODAY shoppers love Baublebar’s stylish and affordable accessories and right now, the brand is hosting its End of Season Sale. During the event, which runs through Sept. 7, you can get an extra 20% off sale styles, with select fan favorites starting at just $10.

Grab the mini version of Baublebar’s bestselling Alidia ring for $20. The multicolored version will look great on its own, while the clear and light pink colors will pair perfectly with the other rings in your stack.

You can find a number of deals from Gap right now. The brand is taking up to 50% off back-to-school faves, for you and your little one. You can also get an extra 10% off regular-priced styles with the code YOURS and 40% off sale styles with the code SALE.

Layer up on cold nights with this utility jacket. It’s already pretty heavily discounted, but when you use the code SALE, you can score the style for $42.

Furniture and home deals

Whether you’re shopping for new home essentials or wardrobe staples, Macy’s has it all. And during the brand’s Ultimate Shopping Event, you can use the code ULTIMATE to get an extra 30%, 15% or 10% discount on select items from top brands.

You can make soups, casseroles and other one-pot meals in this Dutch oven from the Martha Stewart Collection at Macy’s. Even better, it’s 65% off during the sale.

Home Depot is gearing up for Labor Day with storewide savings on everything from appliances to home decor.

This nine-in-one pressure cooker is sure to become your new favorite kitchen gadget. You can use it to sous vide, sear and sauté foods. It also has handy preset functions for things like rice, meat and soup. You can get it for 30% off right now.

During Lowe’s Labor Day Values Event, you can find savings on a variety of home essentials. You can get up to 40% off patio furniture, 15% off home decor and find discounts on appliances and tools.

Summer may be coming to an end, but there's still plenty of time to make use of your backyard space. Lounge on this loveseat, which is usually nearly $120, but is currently marked down to $89.

You can score savings of up to 70% during Overstock's Labor Day Clearance Sale. The retailer is offering thousands of discounts across most major categories, from bedding and mattresses to kitchen essentials.

This three-piece bistro set will also make a great addition to your outdoor setup. Available in seven colors, the set is made from an all-weather wicker material to stand up against storms, wind and even sun exposure.

Beauty deals

Skinstore's Labor Day Sale is here! And you can find discounts of up to 50% on must-have beauty products from trendy brands like Sunday Riley, EltaMD, Hero Cosmetics and more. Use code LABOR at checkout to save.

All of Sunday Riley's products are 25% off during the sale, including its cult-favorite Good Genes Lactic Acid Treatment. Loved by celebrities and derms alike, this treatment can help brighten your complexion and reduce the appearance of dark spots and hyperpigmentation.

Bedding and mattress deals

Bed Bath & Beyond has kicked off its Labor Day Clearance Event and you can find deals for your entire home. Get up to 60% off bedding, furniture, storage solutions and more.

Swap your old bedding with this bestselling duvet cover set. It's available in seven different colors to fit your bedroom aesthetic and has raw hems for a casual look.

Shopping for a new mattress or bed frame? Through Sept. 6, you can get up to 25% sitewide at Allswell. The brand has you covered for all your sleep needs, from bedding to mattress toppers. Use the code LABORDAY2021 to save.

This pillow is covered in a layer of gel, which transfers heat away from your body as you sleep to keep you cool all night long. It's made from memory foam for support and comfort.

Casper is one of the most popular mattress-in-a-box brands, and right now it is hosting a Labor Day Sale. You can take 15% off select mattresses and 10% off accessories, like pillows, sheets and more.

You'll feel like you're sleeping on a cloud with Casper's most plush mattress, the Nova Hybrid. Even though it's luxuriously soft, it's also surprisingly supportive: The inner foam layer is divided into seven ergonomic zones to help keep your spine aligned.

Cocoon by Sealy's Early Labor Day Sale ends on Sunday, but before then, you can save 35% on the Chill Mattress. The brand will also throw in a free pair of pillows and a sheet set with your purchase.

Made from Cocoon by Sealy's Perfect Fit Memory Foam, this mattress adapts and contours to your shape for personalized comfort. It has a cooling cover, so it's a great pick for hot sleepers.

Sleep Number is hosting its biggest sale of the year! And you can save up to 50% on smart beds and score additional savings on furniture, bedding and pillows.

If your partner prefers a soft mattress but you need a little more support (or vice versa), this is the perfect pick for you. The firmness of each side can be adjusted to your individual liking. You can also connect it to your phone to see your SleepIQ score and get insights on how to improve your sleep habits.

You can get up to 15% off site-wide at Tuft & Needle through Sept. 6

Constructed from two layers of foam, Tuft & Needle's Original Mattress is great for back or stomach sleepers. For $45, you can add HeiQ antimicrobial protection, which helps guard your mattress from microorganisms and odors.

