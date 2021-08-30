Shop TODAY is editorially independent. Our editors selected these deals and items because we think you will enjoy them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

Labor Day weekend signifies the accomplishments of American workers, the end of summer, and, of course, a lot of great sales. From mattresses to decor and more, this coming Monday is a great time to shop for all of your major must-haves.

However, if you can't wait — or you just would rather use your long weekend to relax with friends and family — Shop TODAY rounded up 22 Labor Day appliance sales happening right now. Below are some of the top-rated and top-reviewed products with unbeatable deals that you'll want to grab before they're gone!

Best Buy Labor Day appliance sales

With an overall rating of 4.7 stars, this digital air fryer is a great buy if you've been wanting to hop on the air fryer train. It holds up to 8 pounds of food at a time and has an integrated timer, so you'll never leave something burning in the oven again.

This set includes everything you need for smoothies, juices and anything else you want to blend. The bundle comes with a 72-ounce blender, four-blade, six-blade and a single-serve blade, plus a dough blade and a 64-ounce round bowl. It also comes with two 16-ounce cups with lids, all for $40 off.

Whether you suffer from allergies or you want to avoid breathing harmful particles, investing in an air purifier is a great idea. This true HEPA filter air purifier eliminates 99.97% of particles and odors in the air and is great for medium to large rooms.

Reviewers raved about how powerful and quiet this dishwasher is. One reviewer wrote, "The best thing about this dishwasher is the sound - there is none!" This dishwasher also features rotating spray jets, a fingerprint-resistant finish, and digital touch controls.

This fridge from Samsung is Wi-Fi enabled and has high-efficiency LED lighting and twin cooling plus technology. Need we say more? Right now, you can save $620 on the stainless steel fridge during Best Buy's sale.

Wayfair Labor Day appliance sales

Snag this sleek shower head for 25% off during Wayfair's sale. It comes in three colors sure to elevate any bathroom: polished chrome, brushed nickel and oil-rubbed bronze. Reviews do mention that you have to purchase the Kohler valve separately, though.

Great for small or compact kitchens, this 0.7 cubic square foot Cuisinart microwave does not disappoint! "Sleek and favorably compact, this microwave is perfect for my new place," said one review. Save over $100 while supplies last.

This stainless steel stove hood has three vent speeds and a high-performance internal blower, but the best part is the price! Save $150 on this hood that has a 4.7 overall star rating.

Boasting over 6,000 5-star reviews, this trendy faucet is sure to upgrade any kitchen. Get select styles for up to 59% off right now.

Sears Labor Day appliance sales

We've still got some hot days ahead of us, so opt for an easy and portable way to keep cool with this oscillating air cooler. It has a 12-liter water tank and a 7.5-hour timing function so you can save on energy.

Save $400 on this Kenmore washing machine, equipped with a triple action impeller (a powerful rotor that increases the flow of a fluid), a stain boost setting and 4.3 cubic feet of capacity.

If you're shopping for a reliable refrigerator, this classic Kenmore has humidity-controlled drawers, fingerprint-resistant stainless steel and LED lighting.

Home Depot Labor Day appliance sales

Get a quality pressure cooker for a fraction of the usual price. This multi-cooker from Magic Chef has various settings and capabilities, including an option for sous vide.

With 16 feet of reach, a retractable power cord, and strong suction, this Hoover vacuum is both reliable and powerful. It's especially great for people with furry friends - it includes a carbon-layer filter to help combat pet odors.

Save over $600 on this dual fridge or freezer that has four preserve modes and an extremely spacious interior. Simply adjust the setting, ranging from light chill to deep freeze, depending on what you're storing.

This LG smart fridge has a see-through glass panel, tons of space and dual ice makers. Customers love the unique design with one saying, "We absolutely love the outer door that lights up and gives you easy access."

Lowe's Labor Day appliance sales

With over 9,000 5-star reviews and an awesome sale price, there's no better time to invest in a brand-name dryer. This one features Whirlpool's AutoDry technology which instantly recognizes and stops a load when it's dry. It has a heavy-duty option as well.

Cook up your favorite meals and keep them warm, too, with this range stove and oven. This is perfect for someone looking for a basic appliance but doesn't want to break the bank.

Receiving high marks for "ease of use," this Samsung washer is sleek and powerful. It's energy-star certified and has self-clean technology that traps 99% of bacteria in the machine's drum. The dryer is also on sale right now for the same low price.

Walmart Labor Day appliance sales

Keep your food fresher for longer with this vacuum sealing machine. It is currently on sale for less than $20.

With winter right around the corner, you should be thinking about staying warm. This Lasko heater provides 1500 watts of warmth and features an 8-hour automatic timer. Grab it for half-off while the sale lasts.

If you're a wine-lover, this product is for you. This wine cooler holds up to 34 bottles of vino, has touch controls and easily slidable shelves. A whopping 86% of reviewers recommend this product, and it could be yours for over $30 off.

For more stories like this, check out:

Subscribe to our Stuff We Love and One Great Find newsletters, and download our TODAY app to discover deals, shopping tips, budget-friendly product recommendations and more!