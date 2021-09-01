Shop TODAY is editorially independent. Our editors selected these deals and items because we think you will enjoy them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

Labor Day is a great time to score discounts on all kinds of essential items from top retailers like Walmart and Home Depot. And while you can find deals on Amazon all year round, ahead of the upcoming holiday weekend, the site is flooded with markdowns on must-have products, from clothing to tech.

So we combed through them to find some of the best discounts on bestselling and top-rated items. Whether you're looking for your new favorite skin care products or are hoping to make some big upgrades to your home, here are 21 impressive Amazon deals that you can shop ahead of Labor Day.

Amazon Labor Day tech and TV deals

Wireless headphones can be pricey, but this top-rated pair delivers high-quality sound at an affordable price point. The waterproof earbuds feature an ergonomic design and touch controls. And right now, you can get them for just $25. Make sure to apply the coupon before adding your cart to get the full savings.

Get 20% off Amazon's most powerful streaming stick. Stream movies and shows in 4K Ultra HD for a crystal-clear viewing experience. With the volume, power and mute buttons, you can control your TV and sound with just one remote.

This Roku Smart TV connects to your Google Assistant or Alexa so you can change channels or find a movie with a voice command. As an added bonus, when you download the Roku app you can use your phone as a remote, just in case you lose track of the other one.

Watch your favorite shows and movies with stunning clarity and vivid color with this ultra-HD smart TV. You can save $50 on the 50-inch version right now.

There are a ton of Apple products on sale at Amazon, including the most recent model of the brand's beloved smartwatch. The Series 6 watch lets you take calls and send texts as well as track your workouts, heart rate and blood oxygen levels.

Amazon Labor Day home and kitchen deals

Whip up cookies, breads and other baked goods with this stand mixer from Dash. The lightweight design makes it easy to move around the kitchen and store.

Planning on doing a lot of hosting this fall? Add some new dinnerware to your collection. This set, which serves four, is currently 43% off. It comes with four dinner plates, dessert plates and bowls.

This air fryer features a sleek digital display with 11 preset cooking options. You can also connect it to your phone or to your Alexa or Google Assistant, to start the cooking or pre-heating process from another room in your house.

Save nearly 40% on the Eufy Robovac. The wifi-connected robot vacuum has a quiet motor and can clean for up to 100 minutes.

Labor Day is a great time to score deals on mattresses, like this top-rated option from Amazon. It has more than 81,000 raving five-star reviews, with some people saying that it's helped them get their "best sleep ever." The mattress feature multiple types of foam to provide comfort and support.

Swap out your old bedding for this bestselling sheet set, which has an average 4.5-star rating from more than 248,00 reviews. The comfortable sheets are fade, stain and wrinkle-resistant and come in more than 40 colors.

Amazon Labor Day fashion deals

The Seasum Leggings aka the Amazon butt-lifting leggings are a TikTok sensation with more than 241 million views on the app. And right now, you can get the black pair for almost 20% off. According to one Shop TODAY writer, "they are definitely worth the hype."

For a pair of leggings that you can wear almost anywhere, look no further than the bestselling Ewedoos Yoga Pants. The high-waisted leggings are made with an ultra-soft, stretchy material and have a pocket on each side.

This dress is the No. 1 bestselling women's casual dress on Amazon. And right now, you can score a handful of the color and pattern options for a discount.

Updating your wardrobe for fall? You'll want to add this stylish pair of jeans from Levi's to your collection. They feature an ultra high-rise fit and a straight leg, so they'll look great with your favorite pair of booties or sneakers.

Speaking of booties, these ones from Dr. Scholl's are both cute and comfortable, and you'll want to wear them all season long. Reviewers say they run a little small and recommend sizing up by half of a size.

Vionic is known for making super supportive sneakers and sandals. And even Oprah is a fan — she's added multiple styles of the brand's shoes to her Favorite Things list over the years. You can save up to 55% on the Vionic Aimmy Leisure Shoes, which are perfect for everyday wear.

Amazon Labor Day beauty deals

This bestselling makeup brush set comes with 16 brushes to help you complete any makeup look. You'll want to add the set to your cart while it's 52% off.

Maybelline's Lash Sensational Mascara features a curved fanning brush that adds length and volume to your lashes without clumping. It works on all lash types, from short to straight.

Bio-Oil's Skincare Oil is both TikTok and dermatologist-approved. It features antioxidant and fatty acid-rich oils like mineral oil, sunflower seed oil, vitamin E and chamomile oil, which nourish and protect the skin and can help reduce the appearance of stretch marks.

This bestselling moisturizer is also marked down ahead of Labor Day. The hyaluronic acid solution helped one Shop TODAY writer say goodbye to dry skin days. The formula absorbs quickly and provides long-lasting hydration.

For more stories like this, check out:

